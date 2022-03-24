TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, March 22, 2012
The Brookville Lady Raiders track and field team returns state champion in junior triple jumper Lanae Newsome, who also added medals in the 100- and 200-meter dashes (fourth and fifth respectively) and anchored the fifth-place 4x100 relay last year. That alone makes for an interesting season, but Lanae’s twin sister Aisha came within an eyelash of winning the state title in the 300 hurdles with a runner-up finish. Those two, along with junior Ashley Wolfe, make up three-fourths of the medal-placing relay. Sophomore Emily Rickard was also a state qualifier in the high jump. … The Brookville Raiders track and field team is led by senior Ryan Kerr, who won a sixth-place state medal in the javelin last year. ... The Brookville Junior Wrestling program qualified 12 of its wrestlers for this weekend’s Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling Championships in Hershey after last weekend’s Area 5 Tournament at Clarion University — Gavin Park, Tate Ortz, Kai Sorbin, Bryce Rafferty, Elliot Park, Zak Gilbert, Keelan Kunselman, Tyler Park, Cole Clever, Bryce Town, Tyler Cook and Cole Aaron.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, March 27, 1997
The Brookville Raiders track and field team is looking to improve on last year’s 10-5 dual meet record and with a total of 62 athletes out, the boys stand a good shot. It’s also the first season for the program on its brand-new all-weather track. “We have not missed a day on the track with practices and that’s the first in probably 26 or 27 years that we’ve been on the track every day that we were supposed to be on it,” said Raiders head coach Dan Murdock.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, March 27, 1972
Booker T. Washington is the champion of the 36th annual Northwestern Pennsylvania Independent Basketball Tournament. The classy outfit from Erie defeated the Brookville Courtmen 120-102 last Saturday night to win the title. Calvin Graham poured in 32 points to lead Booker T. Melvin Witherspoon and Glenn Summers scored 21 and 20 points respectively. John Cochranton led the Courtmen with 33 points. In the consolation game, the Pittsburgh Hoopers, defending champions, beat Slippery Rock AC, 112-106. Kent Scott led the Hoopers with 35 points. Booker T beat the Hoopers, 106-98, in the semifinals while the Courtmen advanced with a 105-88 win over Slippery Rock. Summers, an All-American at Gannon College, was named the tournament’s MVP. Jeff Lake of Slippery Rock was voted Most Popular Player. Scott took game-high honors during the tournament with 60 against the Edinboro Greeks and scored a tourney-best 139 points in four games.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, March 27, 1947
The Brookville High School rifle team, coach by Charles Wingert and assisted by Betty Blake, took third in the State Interscholastic championship match held at State College last Saturday. Brookville had won the regional title by beating Kane, Meadville, DuBois and Clearfield. The state championship was won by Oakmont with a score of 994 with Doylestown second at 988 and Brookville third at 967. The scoring from Brookville consisted of Bob Edeburn with 196, Charles Wingert Jr. 195, Terry Croyle 193, Harry Croyle 192, Mark Johns 191, Ann Port 188, Tom Shannon 183, Jerry Fiscus 182 and Dolores Budnovich 178. … D9 basketball followers have something to rave about this season in the playoffs for the Class A and B state championships. Bradford and Karns City are still alive in those classes while Sigel High, the Class C D9 winner by virtue of their win over Sheffield, stands high and above any other team in their class in this section of the state.
… A high school baseball league formed by six schools from Elk County will start play early in April. The six teams are St. Marys, Ridgway, Johnsonburg, Wilcox, Weedville and Kersey.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American, March 23, 1922
To win the championship of section four of the Northwestern Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association League in basketball, then to go to Grove City and play the Franklin High team in another game in an effort to step up higher in rankings and lose 27-26 was the misfortune of Brookville High last Thursday night. Still, there is more misfortune. The Franklin team beat Kane, 21-17 and won the right to play the winner from the Pittsburgh district and the Kane team was the one that Brookville had defeated at Kane 28-13 this season. McKeesport will be Franklin’s opponent for the Western Pennsylvania title by winning 28-28 over Wilkinsburg Tuesday night. Had it not been for an injury to Elwood Swindell, Brookville might have won. Even so, it was a lucky shot from mid-floor by center Buck that won for Franklin. Swinnie had only 8 out of 15 from the foul line, poor for him, while Richardson of Franklin hit 15 out of 19 in fouls. Dick Galbraith led Brookville with 10 points in his five field goals. The team and those closely connected with its development will be guests of honor at a banquet to be given to them by the alumni of BHS at the American Hotel on Main Street on March 31. Other members of this year’s team coached by J.M. Diener were Tom Robinson, Harold Briggs, Mason Black, Lawrence Hoffman, Harry Batastini and Delmar Doran.