TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, April 26, 2012
After Monday’s postponed game at Redbank Valley, the Clarion-Limestone High School softball team tried to make it two wins in a row at home against A-C Valley Wednesday afternoon. Last Friday, the Lady Lions won at Brookville, 8-5, to earn a season split and improved to 3-5. Thursday, C-L hosts East Forest, a team it blasted 21-3 back on April 4. Next week, the Lady Lions host Venango Catholic Tuesday and visit Monday next Thursday. Against the Lady Raiders, C-L took advantage of five Brookville errors to notch the win at Northside Field. C-L also used some clutch hitting late as Emily Hawthorn belted a triple and Nikki Peterson smacked a double in the seventh to help the Lady Lions score three runs in breaking a 5-5 tie. C-L also got what could be described as their best pitching performance of the season as junior Gracie Wiles allowed five runs, but only one earned in going the distance in the circle. She allowed six hits, but only one after the third inning. Wiles walked the first batter she faced in the game for her only free pass and struck out nine. … At Bradford, the Brookville Raiders baseball team almost climbed out of an early 6-2 hole, but couldn’t overcome the early deficit in a loss to previously winless Bradford. The Raiders trailed 6-2 after two innings and got to within 6-5 going into the bottom of the fifth inning before the Owls scored a pair of runs in each of the fifth and sixth innings. Bradford took advantage of eight walks from Raiders starter Nathan St. Laurent, who struck out seven and allowed just three hits in five innings before being relieved by Nathan Bonfardine. Brookville outhit Bradford, 7-5. Bonfardine, Pat Brush and Zane Hackett each had two hits for the Raiders. Bonfardine doubled in two runs in the first inning and singled in a run in the fourth inning. … In a stretch of the schedule that has both teams in multi-team meets in four of five dates, Brookville headed to the six-team District 9 League meet at DuBois Area Senior High School Tuesday night. Considering the timing of things and the cold weather conditions, both head coaches came away happy. Overall, the only wins came from the Lady Raiders as Lanae and Aisha Newsome came up with three wins. Lanae won the 100-meter dash (13.04) and triple jump (37 feet), Aisha won the 300 hurdles (46.55) and both teamed up with Francheska Smith and Ashley Wolfe to win the 4x100 relay in 52.22 seconds. For the Raiders at DuBois, four athletes turned in runner-up finishes. Ryan Kerr was second in the javelin with a toss of 171 feet, 7 inches, two inches shy of his Bradford rival David Reinhardt. Andrew Douglass was second in the pole vault (11 feet, 6 inches), Aaron Ray was runner-up in the triple jump (39 feet, 5 inches) and Braiden Smith finished second in the 110 hurdles (16.52).
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, May 1, 1997
Brockway pitcher Charlie Sevin limited the Brookville Raiders baseball team to one run on just four hits in a 4-1 win. Korry Lindemuth had two of the hits for the Raiders. Brent Craven and Ben Marzullo pitched for the Raiders. The loss dropped the Raiders to 7-4 while the Rovers improved to 9-2. … Brookville’s Matt Shaffer broke the team record in the shot put, going 50 feet, 6 1/2 inches to beat the previous mark owned by Jerry Himes by seven inches. Rob Shaw and Brad Chamberlin were double winners to help the Raiders beat Moniteau, 86-64. Shaw won the 800-meter run and Chamberlin took the 400 dash while Shaw ran in the 4x800 relay and Chamberlin on the 4x400 relay. The Lady Raiders track and field team dumped Moniteau, 116.5-24.5 as Jessie Connor won four events, winning the 100 dash and 300 hurdles along with legs on the winning 4x100 and 4x400 relays. Mandy Richards tripled in the 1,600 run, and 4x400 and 4x800 relays. … The Clarion-Limestone Lions track and field team routed North Clarion, 126-24, as Steve Truitt won four events. Calvin Johnson, Joe Simpson, Brad Bassetti and Mike Bowersox were triple winners.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, May 1, 1972
The Brookville Raiders track and field team finished second in a triple meet with Elk County Christian and Ridgway last Thursday at home. ECC scored 67 points, followed by the Raiders with 64 and Ridgway with 58. Eric Ronning improved on his school record in the low hurdles, cutting his team from 16.7 to 16.6 seconds. Joe Barkley was high man for the Raiders, winning the high jump (5 feet, 10 inches) and triple jump (38 feet, 7 inches) while running a leg on the winning mile relay (3:42.4) with Bob Steele, Dave Crooks and Mike Swineford. … Jack Sain, Schedule Director of the Brookville Area Softball League, announced a two-week exhibition schedule that will get started tonight at Comet Field. It’ll be Esso vs. Lindy’s and Park’s Coin and Gun Shop. Tuesday, it’s MBD Company vs. Brookville Firemen and DeMans vs. Hanley. … Dave Richards, a star fullback for Brookville Area High School the past three years, has received a scholarship to play football and attend Lafayette University.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, May 1, 1947
Quay Rhodes, Sylvania employee, repeated last year’s performance in winning the bowling championship of the Brookville Alleys in a roll-off completed last Friday evening when the four finalists rolled a three-game match. Rhodes scored a 212, 216 and 203 for a 631 series. The nearest contestant was Tony Serafini, who rolled a 608. … From “Your Outdoors” column by Marc DeBerti: Recent rains, sleet storms and even heavy falls of snow up to six inches in the Medix Run sections are causing fishermen to have their worries, too. Many anglers featured they would find the waters too low on opening day were pleasantly surprised to find most of the streams just about perfect for the first day conditions. However, since then, things surely have been different, and what started out to be a very gala event and fishing season, has turned out to be a pretty drab and cold event to date.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American, April 27, 1922
In view of the fact that we are not to have a paid baseball club this summer, what do the baseball fans think of the plan to organize a six- or eight-team club league represented by teams from Clarion, New Bethlehem, Summerville, Reynoldsville, Brockwayville, Falls Creek, DuBois and Brookville? The object to be is to use only local talent. The papers in the above towns are asked to copy the above notice. Falls Creek has shown great interest. … Boys ages between 10 and 16 years who want to play baseball on regularly organized teams are urged to hand in their names at the YMCA now. Teams will be organized early next week.