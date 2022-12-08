TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Dec. 13, 2012
As far as the season-opening weekend went for the Brookville Raiders, it couldn’t have been much more impressive, or easier. The Raiders piled up lopsided wins against all five opponents at the Sheetz Kickoff Classic last weekend, starting with Pymatuning Valley, Ohio (50-22), Cambridge Springs (63-18), Northwestern (67-12), Cathedral Prep (55-18) and Greenville (41-21). They’ll take a quick 5-0 record into Wednesday night’s home opener against longtime rival Ridgway. Seven wrestlers went 5-0 — rookie lightweights Tate Ortz and Cole Aaron along with Cole Clever, Dalton Zimmerman, Brock Zacherl, Brodie Zacherl and Taylor Cudworth. Zach Vroman finished 3-0. Jimmy Miller went 4-1. … Thanks to some tenacious defense and quite a display from the senior Newsome twins, the Brookville Lady Raiders basketball team won its first tip-off tournament in seven years last Saturday night. The Lady Raiders downed Clarion-Limestone, 52-40, for their first championship since ending a four-year run of titles in 2005. Friday night, Brookville routed North Clarion, 68-33. Against C-L, Lanae Newsome dominated the floor, scoring 18 points, grabbing 12 rebounds, blocking seven shots to go along with five assists and two steals to capture the tournament’s most valuable player award. Lanae’s sister Aisha scored 15 points and made five steals against the Lady Lions and joined the all-tournament team as well. Both scored 26 points in the win over North Clarion with Lanae adding eight steals and nine rebounds. … The swarming Brockway Rovers turned the Brookville girls’ tip-off championship game into a one-sided track meet as they built a big lead early on and overwhelmed the Raiders in a 69-24 rout that used the PIAA’s Mercy Rule running clock for the final 5:29. The win clinched the Rovers’ their first-ever Brookville Tip-Off Tournament title since they started coming way back in 1994. The 45-point loss by the Raiders was the worst since 52-point loss at Bradford at the end of the 1974-75 season. The 24-point output was the lowest by the Raiders since that same season with they lost to a Rovers squad with Becker in the starting lineup in a 78-20 loss in Brockway.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Dec. 11, 1997
The Brookville Raiders basketball team walked away with a 50-41 win over visiting Union Tuesday night as Greg Stewart finished with 22 points and 14 rebounds. Ben Whitling added 17 points. … The Brookville Lady Raiders basketball team dropped a 40-37 decision to Union as Jessi Blazosky scored 22 points. … Both Brookville swimming and diving teams lost decisions to Oil City last week, 116-68 for the girls and 102-83 for the boys. Melissa Shriver (diving) and Amber Hetrick (100-yard freestyle) won for the Lady Raiders. Ben Bowser (50 freestyle, 100 backstroke) and Jake Geer (200 individual medley, 100 butterfly) and Frank Brush (50 freestyle) were individual winners for the Raiders. … Moniteau ended the C-L Lions basketball team’s unbeaten start to the season with a 76-63 win. Jared Beggs led the Lions with 24 points. … The C-L Lady Lions basketball team beat Moniteau, 55-40. Bethann Caldwell led the Lady Lions with 15 points. Sara Mioller scored four points with five steals and five assists. … At the Parkland Duals, the Brookville Raiders wrestling team went 2-1 with wins over Wilson West Lawn (50-13) and Waynesburg (43-17) with a loss to nationally ranked Parkland (43-17). Matt Geer, Jeff Shaffer, Jason Gilligan and Randy Stout all went 3-0 to keep their season records perfect.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Dec. 7, 1972
Brookville American, Dec. 11 1972
The Brookville Raiders wrestling team registered its first win of the season with a 44-15 rout at Kittanning last Friday. The Raiders won eight of 12 bouts, one by forfeit, as Melvin Mitchell, Bill Crain, Pat Haines, Dick Ray, Joe Milligan, Martin Scott, John Bockoras and Dan Wallace notched wins. Haines, Ray, Milligan, Scott, Bockoras and Wallace all won with pins. The Raiders head to Oil City Tuesday before preparing for the Warren Holiday Tournament on Dec. 27. … The Brookville Raiders basketball team dropped its fourth straight game in a 52-47 loss to Kittanning last Friday night despite 28 points from Joe Barkley. Kittanning forced 24 Raiders turnovers. The Raiders host Franklin Tuesday and DuBois Central Catholic Friday before next Tuesday’s final game of the month when they travel to Brockway. … DeMans picked up one more game over Brookville Bank & Trust in the YMCA City League basketball race with an 89-46 rout of BB&T Monday night. Dick Fenstermaker scored 41 points while Denny Rhoades added 16 points. John Fricker scored 14 points for BB&T. Dura-Clean beat Team X, 83-82, in a thriller as Mike Benigni led Dura-Clean with 20 points. Bill Sebring, Ron Racchini and Bill Work scored 19, 18 and 17 points apiece for the winners. Jim McCracken and Rick Simpson added 28 and 22 points apiece for Team X.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Dec. 11, 1947
The Brookville Red Raiders basketball team lost a lopsided 46-19 game to a powerful Ford City team here Tuesday evening. At any rate, it gave the locals their first glimpse of the high school squad in action, which although topped by a much taller and superior team, showed promise of becoming a real threat in District 9 competition. Coach Johnny Chilcott and his band of Red Raiders already have come to the conclusion that this year’s Class A Southern Section A League title race will be a close affair right down to the finish. Punxsutawney, DuBois, Bradford, Clearfield and the Raiders. It appears that the Chucks loom as the big threat to the Raiders this year. … The defending D9 Class C champion Sigel Panthers have really started to roll by nipping Sandy High, 28-18, and then St. Marys 29-27. Coach Buzz Shirey has definitely developed a champion at the small Eldred Township school. … The Brookville YMCA made the long journey to Clearfield for a JC League basketball contest and lost a 54-42 game to the Indians on their Tom Thumb Junior High court. Brookville never seemed able to cope with the home team on the wall rebounds which remain in play on the small court. A tight defense restricted the Y’s scoring thrusts. Dewey Myers scored 11 points and Frank Welton added 11 points. The YMCA is 4-5 and tied for sixth place in league play. the DuBois Litts is in first place with an 8-1 mark.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Dec. 7, 1922
The first deer brought into Brookville, as far as known, was shot in Clear Creek by Irvin Smail, an eight-pronged one which weight 175 pounds. He shot it at about 12:30 on the opening day and it was larger than the one he shot last year. The Shaggers Inn Camp has four to their credit according to Harry Darr who came back to civilization Tuesday for a day or two. The lucky hunters were Coxie Evans, Harry Coleman, Uriah Shofstahl and George Mehrten. Dick Clark also shot a bear. Glen Mortimer shot a bear close to the “old log cabin” near Munderf on Thanksgiving and it weighed 300 pounds.