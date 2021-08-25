TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Aug.25, 2011
Brookville’s Nathan Smith’s stay at the U.S. Amateur Golf Championship continued through at least Wednesday morning, leaving him with some unfinished business. Tuesday’s second and third round of stroke-play qualifying failed to beat darkness as mid-morning rains delayed action for over three hours at Erin Hills and Blue Mound Golf and Country Club near Milwaukee, Wisc. After shooting a 75 at Erin Hills Monday, Smith was able to work his way back to even-par thanks to a 3-under effort through 16 holes of the second round. Meanwhile, fellow Brookville native C.G. Mercatoris finished his two rounds of stroke play qualifying at 2-over-par and will likely miss the cut to the 64-player match play tournament portion. … In the Brookville Raiders’ golf opener Tuesday at Pinecrest Country Club, they beat Redbank Valley handily with a four-man nine-hole score of 177 for a 41-stroke win. Leading the way was sophomore Jack Huggins with a 6-over 41. The Raiders shot better than 177 just twice last year, so that’s a good sign ahead for head coach Ben Pete’s team.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Aug. 29, 1996
The Brookville Raiders football team opens up its season Friday night as it travels to Titusville to take on the Rockets. Last year, the Raiders trounced the Rockets, 33-6, but this season may be a different story as the Rockets return 11 letterwinners. Jeremy Snyder ran for 1,084 yards last year. It’s Raiders head coach Chris Dworek’s first game at the helm of a team that lost 18 players to graduation. Zac Wynkoop will start at quarterback while fullback Jason Zitzelberger is the team’s leading returning rusher with 648 yards on 121 carries. … The Clarion-Limestone Lions open their schedule with a trip to Moniteau. … The Brookville Raiders golf team kept its record perfect after winning the KSAC match at St. Jude’s Golf Course in Chicora Monday. Nathan Smith was the medalist for the Raiders with a 2-over-par 37. Ernie Brewer shot a 39 while Chad Gilhousen finished with a 41.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Aug. 23, 1971
Jeffersonian Democrat, Aug. 26, 1971
It’ll be Crooks Clothing against the Esso Tigers in the final round of the Brookville Area Softball League playoffs starting this week. Crooks beat DeMans two straight in their best-of-three first-round series by scores of 7-6 and 11-5. Esso swept Lindy’s Cafe as well, 9-3 and 9-1. In the first game of Esso’s series win, John Mumford, Jerry Fitzsimmons and Jack Corbin all hit home runs while Bob Barnett had three hits. Fitzsimmons and Corbin homered in the second game. It’s a best-of-five finals series starting Monday night while DeMans and Lindy’s square off in a consolation series. … Esso would go on to sweep Crooks in the final by scores of 10-8, 5-4 and 12-9. In the deciding game, Esso scored five runs in the sixth inning and two in the seventh to rally for the win and series title. Mumford, Corbin and Fitzsimmons hit homers while Fitzsimmons went 3-for-3 while Corbin, John Gunning and Ron King each had two hits. J.C. Simpson homered for Crooks.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Aug. 29, 1946
Last evening, Brookville was to play Brockway at Brookville and a good crowd was expected, in view of the close score last game, 3-2. Next Tuesday, Brookville plays at Brockway’s homecoming. Sunday, the Brookies play at Dagus Mines. The game between Brookville and Emerickville last Friday was called off on account of darkness with the score tied at 2-2. Boa Lindermuth was for the Brookies and LaBorde for Emerickville. A close play at home plate where the umpire, an Emerickville man, called the runner safe, was questioned by Brookville because it was believed he was completely blocked away from the plate by Dick Lindermuth. It’ll have to be played again now. … Last Wednesday, the Brookville Brookies beat Brockway, 3-2, as Fuzzy Carlson hit a two-run homer. Spider Webster double, an outfield fly, and then a sacrifice gave Brookville its first round. Boag Lindermuth was on base with a double when Carlson homered. Dick Lindermuth had two hits. … The football situation this fall in Brookville, no matter what happens, will find plenty of people looking for good games to watch. There are always more spectators than players.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Aug. 25, 1921
Every once in a while in a baseball season there is a game played that stands out as the one great game of the year. Last Thursday, Clarion and Brookville played in such a game that lasted 15 innings with Clarion winning, 2-1. Sloan pitched for Clarion and Lefty Hill for Brookville. Hits were scarce as the mythical hen’s teeth. Brookville had t10 hits while Clarion finished with eight. Hill was slightly steadier than Sloan with just one walk and one hit batsman. Sloan walked two and hit two batters. … Summerville leads the Jefferson County Auto League with a 13-2 record, although Center Hill is tied with it in the loss column with a 10-2 mark. The American Legion (7-8), Stanton (5-7), Sigel (6-11) and Hazen (3-12) make up the rest of the standings.