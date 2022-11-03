TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Nov. 8, 2012
CLARION — It didn’t take long to figure out how serious the Clarion Bobcats were about finishing a 10-0 regular season. Scoring on four of their first five possessions, the Bobcats led 28-0 by the 10:21 mark of the second quarter and cruised to a 34-6 win over the Brookville Raiders on a frigid night at Clarion University’s Memorial Stadium. The loss, the Raiders’ third in four games to close the season, finished their regular season at 6-4. Once again, the turnover bug bit the Raiders, who gave up the ball four times not counting a Clarion recovered onside kick that wasn’t technically a turnover. Clarion quarterback John Katis threw three touchdown passes, two of them to Camron Kirkland covering 40 and 33 yards and the other on a 29-yarder to Cody Hearst. The 33-yarder to Kirkland capped a 21-point second quarter. The Raiders’ lone score came on a highlight play late in the game when Zach Vroman blasted 98 yards up the middle on a dive play for a touchdown with 9:05 remaining in the game. Vroman’s run established a new school record for the longest play from scrimmage, surpassing Joe Galbraith’s 96 yard TD run against Clarion-Limestone in 2007. The run not only gave Vroman a 100-yard game — 147 yards on 13 carries — but it pushed him over 1,000 yards for the season. He’s the eighth Raider to go over 1,000 in a season. Vroman’s backfield mate Brodie Zacherl finished with 79 yards on 16 carries and is within shouting distance of 1,000 yards with 907. … Finishing off its first 0-10 season in team history, the Clarion-Limestone Lions ran into the Ridgway Elkers and dropped a 38-13 decision last Friday night. The Lions take a team-record 19-game losing streak into next season without head coach Jason Kundick, who announced to his team after the game that he’s resigning. Kundick steps down after three seasons with a 2-28 record. The Lions beat A-C Valley in their season opener last year and haven’t won since. In 2010, the Lions also won their opener with A-C Valley and finished 1-9. … The Brookville Lumberjacks’ quest for a second straight senior division championship in the ABC Youth Football League was stopped cold by Prospect last Saturday at Redbank Valley High School. Eerily familiar to their loss to Prospect two years ago in the junior division final, Prospect controlled the game in a 20-2 victory. The Lumberjacks could only muster a safety in the third quarter when Luke Michalek was tackled in his own end zone. That came one play after the Lumberjacks were stopped on downs at the Chiefs’ 1. … Clarion-Limestone sophomore Abby Steele was part of an impressive District 9 girls contingent at last Saturday’s PIAA Cross Country Championships. In the first year of the three-classification setup, the district put two of its runners on the top of the medals stand as Elk County Catholic’s Kennedy Weisner and St. Marys’ Adair Gennocro won the Class A and AA titles respectively. Weisner, crossing the line in a blistering 18:29, was impressive with a 73-second win over the next closest finisher while Gennocro (19:00) won by eight seconds. The Lady Lions’ Steele, in the Class A race, was 76th in 21:44 in her first trip to the Parkview Cross Country Course.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Nov. 6, 1997
The Brookville Raiders were eliminated from the District 6-9 Class 3A playoffs with a 34-27 loss to Bald Eagle Area at home last Friday night. While the Raiders had trouble running the ball without leading rusher B.J. Thomas who was out with an injury, quarterback Zac Wynkoop completed 10 of 18 passes for 210 yards and a touchdown, which was a 64-yard hookup with Scott Davie. John Erlandson scored twice on 1-yard runs while Chris Miller added a 1-yard TD run in the second half. … A quest for three straight state titles ended for the Brookville Lady Raiders cross country team ended at the PIAA Championships at Penn State University last Saturday where it finished 16th in a field of 20 teams. Lady Raiders’ Mandy Richards, a returning state medalist, left the race early due to breathing problems. Alicia Gilson finished 105th to lead the team. Also scoring were Amy Standfest (116th), Becky Hulse (120th), Nicole Kerle (126th) and Becca Boring (155th). Meghan Johnson (163rd) was sixth overall on the team’s scoring.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Nov. 2, 1972
The Brookville Raiders football team evened its season at 4-4-1 with a 14-0 win over Redbank Valley last Saturday afternoon on its home field. It what was a cold, wet afternoon for football, the Raiders’ defensive unit was up to the task. It was the Raiders defenders who scored one touchdown and set up another while also tackling a Bulldog in his own end zone for a safety. Dick Ray, a small sophomore lineman who has been playing at left outside linebacker recently, scored the Raiders’ first touchdown when he caught a blocked punt by Dan Bowley in mid-air at the Bulldogs’ 10 and scampered with good speed to paydirt. It isn’t often that a defensive player has a chance to score a touchdown, and the young lineman was real happy with his effort. The Ray punt return happened on the last play of the first quarter. The Raiders scored again in the third quarter when Bowley scored on an 11-yard run. The Raiders, who lost starting quarterback Gene Painter to an ankle injury in the first quarter, added a safety to set the final score. Rod Osborne took over the QB duties after Painter left. … The final regular season standings in the Little 12 had Brockway winning the East Division with a 7-1-1 record. It’ll face West Division champion Karns City in the conference championship game. The Gremlins and A-C Valley each finished 6-2-1, but Karns City won the total rating points tiebreaker.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Nov. 6, 1947
The Jefferson-Clearfield County Basketball League opens its season next Monday night with 10 teams from Brookville and surrounding towns represented. The Brookville five opens against Punxsutawney and will play at Rossiter Friday night. The opening home game opens at the YMCA on Nov. 17 when Sykesville plays here. The Brookville team is under the direction of Hooker McManigle and Albert Zufall, who is the manager. On this year’s roster are Eugene McManigle, Gene Iadanoto, James Long, Robert McManigle, Dale Shields, John Chilcott, Charles Warner, William Wingard, Gene Walton, James McManigle, William Mohney and Harry Clark. Other teams in the league this year are the DuBois Litts and DuBois Chevies, Brockway, Reynoldsville and Falls Creek. … The curtain closed on another Brookville High football season last Friday afternoon here when John Chilcott’s Red Raiders scored an impressive 13-0 win over visiting Emlenton in front of a crowd of 1,000 rabid fans. Brookville scored its first touchdown on fleet-footed Bobby Battaglia’s 11-yard run. Battaglia also scored the second TD on a 10-yard run. Brinkley plunged in for the extra point to set the final score. The program’s first full season since 1941, or before the war, finished up at 2-6.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Nov. 3, 1922
Some 6,218 hunting licenses have been issued at the office of the Jefferson County Treasurer Holben as the season for bear, quail, pheasants, squirrels and rabbits opened yesterday. Many of this number took to the tall timber and brush of this and neighboring counties so as to have a chance at the game before it was all gone, it appeared. There is no special season on any game in Jefferson, Clearfield, Elk, Indiana, Armstrong, Centre, Clinton, Forest or McKean counties. Small game is reported to be abundant and with the fair weather of the opening day, many full game bags should be toted home at the close of the first day. Takes of the big ones that got away will not be absent from the family circles and the loitering places.