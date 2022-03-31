TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, March 29, 2012
Reigning state champion Lanae Newsome starting things off with a strong statement and helped the Brookville Lady Raiders track and field team win its season-opener over visiting St. Marys Tuesday afternoon. The Raiders, meanwhile, had some strong performances as well but couldn’t overcome the Flying Dutchmen as the schools split their meet. The Lady Raiders notched an 88-60 win while the Raiders lost, 87-62. For the Brookville girls, Newsome was one of several athletes to turn in district-qualifying performances. She was a quadruple winner in the 100- and 200-meter dashes, triple jump and the 4x100 relay. Newsome won last year’s PIAA Class AA title in the triple jump and her winning jump Tuesday of 38 feet, 2 inches was just 11⁄2 inches shy of her title-clinching jump in Shippensburg. She won the 100 and 200 dashes in 12.74 and 26.28 seconds respectively, both district-qualifying times. In the 4x100 relay, she anchored the winning team that also included sister Aisha, Ashley Wolfe and Francheska Smith. They also qualified for districts with a time of 51.29 seconds. … The foot traffic around old Hersheypark Arena last weekend was heavy with Brookville wrestlers. That indicated a memorable weekend for Brookville’s crew of state qualifiers at the Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling Championships where nine of the team’s 12 youth wrestlers came home with medals. The medal haul is believed to be the most ever in Brookville’s history. In 2009, Brookville brought home seven medals — one in the 11-12-year-old division, three in the 13-and-14 division and two in the 8-and-under division. Leading the charge was 11-12 finalist Keelan Kunselman, who took home a silver medal in the 75-pound division for his third state medal. Kunselman joins a select group Brookville state runners-up, joining recent silver medalists Brock and Brody Zacherl in 2010. Brock was second in 2008 as well and Dylan Zimmerman was runner-up in 2007. Eli Morres was second in 2003. The last Brookville Junior Wrestling champion was Scott Wells, who won three straight from 1994-96. Jeremy Reitz also won three titles in 1992, 1993 and 1995. Brookville’s other state champions in the Junior Wrestling program, which was called Junior Olympics for many years starting with its inception in 1963, were Shawn Galbreath in 1981 and Jory Hubler in 1986 Three wrestlers reached the consolation finals and finished fourth — Bryce Town (13-14, 212 pounds), Gavin Park (11-12, 70) and Elliot Park (8-and-under, 110). Kai Sorbin (11-12, 70) and Cole Aaron (13-14, 97) were fifth. Tyler Cook (11-12, 160) was seventh while Taylor Ortz (13-14, 92) finished eighth as did Bryce Rafferty (8-and-under, 65).
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, April 3, 1997
Rob Shaw led the Brookville Raiders track and field team to an opening-season win over A-C Valley as he won four events in a 119.5-29.5 rout. The meet marked the first time Brookville ran on its new all-weather track and the results were encouraging. Shaw won the 400- and 800-meter races while running legs on the 4x800 and 4x400 relays. David Rhoades was a triple winner with firsts in the 110 and 300 hurdles along with helping Shaw led the 4x400 relay. Heavy rains prior to the meet would have most certainly canceled things had it not been for the all-weather track. “I’m just tickled to death. It’s been a dream we’ve had here for over 25 years. It’ll help our kids and they love it,” Brookville head coach Dan Murdock said. … On the road, the Brookville Lady Raiders track and field team beat A-C Valley, 91.5-49.5. Kati Young and Mandy Richards each won three events. Young won the long, triple and high jumps while Richards won the 1,600 run and ran legs on the winning 4x800 and 4x400 relays. … Brookville will have an entry in the new Allegheny Mountain League of the national AAABA (All-American Amateur Baseball Association) organization. They’ll be in a league that will also include Elk County, DuBois and Centre County. Players must be within the ages of 17 and 20 years of age. … Bambi Bowser and Carla Love qualified for the YMCA national swimming meet in Georgia this summer. Love finished third at states in the 100-yard breaststroke while Bowser finished seventh in the 100-yard backstroke.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, April 3, 1972
Brookville Raiders junior Joe Barkley was named to the coach’s All District 9 League basketball team will Mike Benigni and John Buchheit received honorable mention recognition. Barkley was recently named to the Sportswriter’s All-League team. He’s joined by Bradford’s Joe Harris and Blake Nuzzo, Punxsutawney’s Ralph Cardamone, Alan Fairman and Ray Neidrick, Clearfield’s Tom Riley, Greg Shirey and Ken Stewart, and St. Marys’ Joe Sain. … The inaugural Brookville Area High School Wrestling Recognition Dinner will be held April 13 at the high school cafeteria. The guest speaker of the night will be Clearfield wrestling coaching legend Arthur Weiss. He was elected to the National Amateur Wrestling Hall of Fame this year and coached current Raiders head coach Les Turner in high school.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, April 3, 1947
Over 20 legal trout will be stocked in streams of this section for the opening of the fishing season on April 15, according to Marc J. DeBerti of the State Department of Forests and Waters earlier this week. This preseason comes in addition to stocking done last fall by the Fish Commission and federal stocking done by sportsmen’s organizations and individuals. The stocking program, which is now in full swing, with large numbers of trout placed in North Fork late last week, will follow the general practice of releasing brook trout in the smaller streams and browns in rainbows in the larger ones. Some totals released — North Fork (5,000), Mill Creek-Port Barnett (2,000), Mill Creek-Corsica (2,000), Clear Creek (1,200) and Callen Run (1,200).
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American, March 30, 1922
Friends of the championship Brookville High School basketball team will hold a dinner at the American Hotel tomorrow night at 6:30 to honor the team. Members of the team and several who have materially aided in its development will be guests of honor. Plates will be $1.25 and reservations should be made by noon today. The function is sponsored by alumni through a committee consisting of Carl Lucas, Bruce Butler, John J. McMurray and Dan T. Balmer. If possible, the silver trophy which Brookville won will be there and will be presented formally to the team.