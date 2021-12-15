TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Dec. 15, 2011
The Brookville Raiders might not want to talk about winning a third straight District 9 Class AA title, but they did win their third straight tip-off tournament title. For Zane Hackett, the Raiders’ 6-foot-6-inch senior center, it was his second straight most valuable player performance. But this one was better. Hackett turned in another double-double effort like last year, but this one was a dominating 27-point, 23-rebound performance that led the Raiders to a 56-50 win over Union. The Raiders beat C-L 56-55 in the first round. The Lions earned third place with a 73-62 win over Brockway. ... After opening the season with an overtime win over Philipsburg-Osceola, the Clarion-Limestone girls basketball team ran into a strong customer in the Keystone Lady Panthers. In last Saturday’s Brookville Tip-Off Tournament final, Keystone junior Morgan Johnson claimed her second consecutive tournament most valuable player award with a 26-point effort in a 50-33 win over Clarion-Limestone. ... As it turned out last Friday, the Brookville Lady Raiders’ season-opener scheduled in front of the student body didn’t faze the opposition. Eventual tournament champion Keystone walloped Brookville, 73-49. That dropped the Lady Raiders into Saturday’s consolation game where it held off Philipsburg-Osceola, 49-42. The Lady Raiders put two players on the all-tournament team with senior Emily Ferraro and Lanae Newsome. ... The Brookville Raiders opened their wrestling season with a somewhat predictable 4-1 finish at last Saturday’s Sheetz Kickoff Classic hosted by Greenville Area High School. Their four wins were routs — Seneca (49-18), Cochranton (57-12), Cambridge Springs (59-15) and Iroquois (78-0) — while the loss came to state powerhouse Canon-MacMillan, 60-12. Three wrestlers finished the last Saturday unbeaten. Sophomore Brock Zacherl went 5-0 at 138 pounds, notching two pins and two technical falls to go along with a 4-2 decision over Cochranton’s two-time state medalist Matt Bryer, a junior who finished eighth the last two years. Senior 120-pounder Trey Constable breezed to a 5-0 record with two pins, a technical fall and a forfeit. He also notched a 6-4 win over Canon-McMillan’s Josiah Hartsiko.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Dec. 13, 1971
Jeffersonian Democrat, Dec. 16, 1971
For the second straight year, the Brookville Raiders football team dominated the Little 10 All-Conference team. The co-champion Raiders placed six players on the offensive team and four on the defensive team. In addition were six honorable mention picks. Tom Ferraro made both lines on the offense and defense and earned Lineman of the Year honors. Other players named to the offense were end Wayne Mumford, tackle Jim Dennison, quarterback Steve White, and running backs Dave Richards and Bill Kutz. Dennis was on the defense as well as an interior lineman with end Cary Van Aken and defensive back Mike Benigni. Honorable Mention players were receiver Joe Barkley, offensive tackle and linebacker Eric Ronning, offensive guard Terry Jackson, center Dan Bowley and defensive tackle Randy Lingenfelter. Rick Slike of Clarion was Back of the Year while Clarion head coach John Reish was Coach of the Year. The Bobcats and Raiders shared the conference title this year. … John Buchheit sank a field goal with two seconds left in the game to give the Brookville Raiders basketball team a 52-50 win at Franklin Tuesday night. The Raiders led 25-19 at halftime and then in the second half, the Knights rallied to tie it up at 50-50 with nine seconds left before Buchheit swished a 15-footer to win it. Dan Bowley scored 14 points and Mike Benigni added 13 points as the Raiders improved to 2-3. … The Brookville wrestlers dropped a tough 25-21 decision to Oil City Tuesday night at home. A pin at heavyweight was the difference as Steve Clark decked the Raiders’ Dan Wallace to clinch the win.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Dec. 19, 1946
The Brookville Red Raiders basketball team in a none too impressive opener here last Friday night, defeated a weak Clarion team by the score of 46-23. The game revealed little of the Raiders’ potential strength, with rather ragged playing throughout the entire game. Clarion failed to make a field goal until the first half was nearly over with the score at 23-3. Doyle Plyler and Lawson Bullers were the big guns on offense with 11 and 10 points respectively. … One of the district’s major basketball upsets was recorded Tuesday night at Sigel where the Red and White stopped a veteran Sand Township squad, 34-33. Shaffer and Whiteman led Sigel with 12 and eight points respectively. Sigel evened its record to 3-3. Last Friday, Sigel drubbed New Bethlehem 55-19 while losing a close one to Sykesville on Monday by a 23-15 score. … The Brookville YMCA basketball team improved to 7-2 after a 40-36 win over Rossiter in the J-C League Monday night. Jim Dillman scored 15 points to lead the Y, which is tied for second place with the DuBois Litts behind the 9-0 DuBois Lions.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Dec. 15, 1921
Brookville High School opened its 1921-22 season Friday night with one of the most convincing and decisive victories ever scored by a Brookville team when the Falls Creek High School team was trounced by the score of 80-13. No less than 38 field goals were made by Brookville while the visiting Potters were able to make only two. It seemed that the metal circle was charmed for Brookville, especially for Tom Robinson and Dick Galbraith who each scored 28 points apiece in 14 field goals each. Harry Batastini finished with 12 points. Harold Briggs attempted the only free throw for BHS and missed it. Brookville led 47-7 at halftime. Tomorrow night, Brookville plays at Kane and Saturday at Ridgway. Next Monday, Clarion Normal comes to town and Ridgway visits here on Dec. 22. … The Shaggers Inn Camp, composed of six Brookville men, got the camp limit of six deer. These animals, averaging between a spike to a 12-point, are said to be among the finest group of specimens ever taken through Medix Run. Those who got deer were J. Frank Arthurs, W.H. Arthurs, William Cohlhepp, John Espy, Harry E. Darr and Lester Buffington. The first deer was killed Dec. 1 and the last on Dec. 12. The largest deer, a 12-point, was bagged by W.H. Arthurs.