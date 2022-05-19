TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, May 17, 2012
With three straight runner-up team finishes to Elk County Catholic, perhaps this is the year that the Brookville Lady Raiders track and field team breaks the ice and wins its first title since 2000 when it won its sixth straight championship. Last year, the Lady Raiders lost to ECC by one point, 98-97. Expect those same teams to duke it out for a team title once again. If Brookville pulls out the team title when it hosts the District 9 Class AA Championships Friday, it’ll be led by its big guns. Twin junior sisters Lanae and Aisha Newsome combined to score 56 points in their individual events and helped the team’s 4x100-meter relay team to victory for 10 more points. Lanae won the state title in the triple jump and added fourth- and fifth-place medals in the 100 and 200 dashes. Aisha was runner-up at states in the 300 hurdles. The Newsomes and Ashley Wolfe are back from the state-medaling fifth-place 4x100 relay and Emily Rickard returns in the high jump where she tied for second at districts to earn a state berth as a freshman. The Raiders don’t have any top seeds, but have second-seeded Ryan Kerr in the javelin where he won the district title two years ago and won a state medal last year with a sixth-place finish. Kerr will once again duel with Johnsonburg’s top-seeded Michael Shuey, whose top season throw is a whopping 212 feet, 2 inches. Shuey beat Kerr at districts last year, but Kerr beat him at states by one place. … Wednesday, the Raiders trek to Punxsutawney to take on the Chucks in a twinbill that includes a makeup of their April 23 game at home. Then on Friday, the Raiders host Brockway for a doubleheader. Both dates start at 4:15 and will continue under the lights. Friday’s doubleheader at McKinley Field will also serve as Senior Night and the Raiders’ seniors will be honored between games. After last Friday’s 6-5 loss to Elk County Cathollic, the Raiders had their six-game winning streak snapped. They took a 10-5 record into the Punxsutawney games. … Season number 65 begins Sunday afternoon at McKinley Field for the Brookville Grays, who open with the expansion team Bigler Buccos starting at 5 p.m. in the Federation League opener for both teams. The Grays, as is usually the case, has a good blend of veterans and young talent making up the roster for manager Bob McCullough. They were 13-13 overall (counting playoffs) a year ago, losing in the playoff semifinals to Rossiter. The Miners won the best-of-seven series, 4-2, before losing to the DuBois Rockets in the finals. Among the players back are catcher/reliever Jed Fiscus (.276), outfielder Cole Cook (.386), shortstop Joe Galbraith (.265), third baseman Kent Shick (.275), infielder Danny Walters (.283). The team’s top pitcher Craig Hibell is also back after going 2-8 with a 2.94 earned run average in 11 games covering a staff-leading 47 2/3 innings. Hibell just finished his senior year at Indiana University of Pa. where he went 2-4 with a 6.52 ERA and threw the second-most innings on the staff.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, May 22, 1997
Outnumbered by two-time defending champion Brookville, the Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions track and field team nearly captured the team title at last Saturday’s District 9 Class 2A Championships at Clarion University. But, the Lady Raiders three-peated with a 68-67 final total at the top of the standings. C-L’s Laura Smith won the discus for the fourth time and shot put while Brookville’s Jessie Connor won the 300-meter hurdles. Two other Lady Raiders entries secured state meet berths with the 4x800 relay of Mandy Richards, Amy Standfest, Becky Hulse and Alicia Gilson, and April Geer in the javelin. The Brookville boys qualified two athletes for states as sophomore Nathan Fiala was runner-up in the 300 hurdles while Matt Shaffer finished second in the shot put by breaking his own school record with a toss of 50 feet, 6 1/2 inches. C-L had two other state qualifiers with Rosary Fleming in the 100 hurdles and Steve Truitt in the triple jump. … Scott Feldman gave up just one run over four innings as the Brookville Grays beat the Lumberjacks, 15-4, in their Federation League opener at Reynoldsville Tuesday. Jed Fiscus hit two home runs and drove in five runs. … The Brookville Lady Raiders softball team lost their D9 Class 2A softball playoff opener with a 6-3 loss, wrapping up its season at 10-9. … In Brookville Area Little League action, Hanley & Bird edged Bev-Air, 8-4, in minor league baseball. Tyler Ross doubled and singled while Max Kutz singled four times. Mark Battaglia tripled and singled for Bev-Air while Jory Ananea had a pair of hits.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, May 22, 1972
The Brookville Raiders qualified five entries for the PIAA Track and Field Championships after last weekend’s district meet at Clarion State College. They’ll compete this weekend at Penn State University. All qualified without first-place finishes, including Eric Ronning’s second in the 120-yard hurdles, Randy Reitz’s third in the long jump, Joe Barkley’s second in the high jump and the third-place mile relay of Ronning, Barkley, Dave Crooks and Dave Johnson. … The Area 5 AAU Junior Olympic Girls Qualifier Track and Field Meet was held at Brookville last Saturday at the high school track. Approximately 150 girls from Elk, Forest, Jefferson, Clearfield, McKean and Clarion counties participated. Among Brookville winners, in the bantam division: Sherry Smith 50- and 100-yard dashes (9.1 and 17.8). Midget Division: Claire McDaniels 50 dash (7.2). Junior Division: Cindy Swigart 100 dash (13.6). Intermediate: Sandy Reinard shot put (24 feet, 2 inches). Senior: Jane Chesnutt shot put (28 feet, 8 inches). … Lindy’s Cafe and Crooks Clothing remain undefeated after the first week on competition in the Brookville Area Softball League. Lindy’s beat defending playoff champion Esso’s, 12-6, Sunday night and beat Park’s, 13-5. Crooks routed the Pinecreek Firemen, 35-0, and DeMans, 13-7. Gary Thomas, Jim Lindermuth and Les Henry hit home runs for Lindy’s against Esso’s. Jim Rhodes and Bob McCleary homered in the win over Park’s. Tom Lewis went 6-for-6 in Crooks’ win over Pinecreek. Lewis and Ray Beatty hit home runs.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, May 22, 1947
An organized baseball league for this section was formed at a meeting of interested managers and players in the Brookville YMCA last Friday. The new league will be called the Mountain League. The teams making up the circuit are Brookville, Summerville, Hawthorn, Ohl, Emerickville and Falls Creek. Games start May 30 when Brookville visits Hawthorn starting at 6:15 p.m. An entry fee of 10 dollars is required of each team, which may carry 25 men on its roster. The Brookville team has received its new uniforms and are now equipped to play. The uniforms are pearl gray, trimmed with red and white and red sox, making a pleasing appearance. … With their ace pitcher Johnny Chilcott twirling a no-hitter, the Sam Fike softballers notched a 7-0 win over the YMCA club in the opening game of the City Softball league last Monday night at the school grounds. The YMCA wasn’t able to hit a ball out of the infield.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American, May 18, 1922
Charles “Chuck” Taylor, son of Mr. and Mrs. D.L. Taylor of Brookville, is keeping up his record-breaking habits in jumping. Last Saturday at Princeton University, he jumped 22 feet 7 3/4 inches, making a new scholastic record. Competing also for Mercersburg Academy the Saturday before at Swarthmore College, Chuck broke a record of 16 years standing when he jumped 22 feet, 7 inches. The old mark was 21 feet, 7 inches. … Three boys wearing the maroon and white of Brookville High School demonstrated their athletic prowess in the annual athletic meet held at Penn State College last Saturday. There were over 20 high school and prepatory schools entered in the meet and out of this field, Brookville finished seventh in the team standings with 13 points. Brookville finished ahead of such schools like Scanton Central, Williamsport, Patton, Latrobe, DuBois and Clerarfield. Dick Galbraith won the hammer throw with a heave of 116 feet and tied for second in the pole vault at 10 feet, 6 inches. Tom Robinson tied for first in the running high jump at 5 feet, 5 inches. Delmar Doran was second in the discus at 99 feet, 7 inches. Robinson slipped in the final 100-yard sprint or he might have placed. Don Reitz competed in the weight events and Art Coulter in the half-mile run, but did not place. The boys went overland to the college. Harry Coleman and William Reitz, State Alumni, conducted the men about the State College campus and environs. It made a great impression on the boys. They stayed at the Delta Sigma Phi fraternity house, Prof. J.M. Diener, coach of the team who went with the boys, was a member of this fraternity. … What about the Tri-County Baseball League. New Bethlehem, Summerville, Clarion, Reynoldsville, Brockwayville and Falls Creek are ready and anxious to get started. What about Brookville, Ramsaytown and DuBois? Wake up Brookville fans!