TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Dec. 6, 2012
New Brookville Raiders basketball coach Kevin Wolfe doesn’t stock shelves for a living, but his new job certainly resembles one. The former Raiders assistant and 1991 BAHS graduate takes over a varsity program that is nearly starting over after a successful three-year run came to an end last spring. The Raiders played in three District 9 Class AA Championship games, won two titles and went a combined 57-18, one of the best three-year runs in the program’s nearly 100-year history. However, not a whole lot remains from that run. Two letterwinners in juniors Jack Huggins and Nate Shirts will be leaned on heavily to provide the team with leadership and experience. … Nobody is going to keep Brookville Lady Raiders head coach Mark Powell from changing his No. 1 goal every season. And nobody should. That’s win a district title, in case anybody was wondering. Last year, the Lady Raiders’ were denied a repeat trip to the District 9 Class AA finals with a loss to Moniteau. They finished 13-10 and lost leading scorer and rebounder Emily Ferraro to graduation. Powell believes that his smaller lineup with three returning starters can contend again and improve on last year’s record along with making some noise in the District 9 League — twin senior sisters Lanae and Aisha Newsome, and senior Karly Reinsel. Those three account for the bulk of the returning scoring and will certainly set the tone on both ends of the court. … The newest edition of the Clarion-Limestone High School Lions basketball team will have a tough act to follow with only one starter returning from a 20-7 Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference championship team. Sophomore point guard R.J. Laugand played well enough last year to not only earn the All American Awards & Engraving D9Sports.Com District 9 Rookie of the Year award, but he also garnered Third Team recognition on the all-district team. After that, seventh-year head coach Joe Ferguson is hopeful that his inexperienced squad will come together and make another playoff push. The Lions finished fourth in Class A and were eliminated by eventual state runner-up Lincoln Park in the state playoff opener. It was C-L’s first trip to states since 2002. … Season No. 53 begins in District 10 for the Brookville Raiders wrestlers. For the second straight year, the Raiders will participate in the 10-team Sheetz Kickoff Classic at Greenville High School. They’ll have a busy Saturday in the dual meet format, wrestling Pymatuning Valley, Ohio (9 a.m.), Cambridge Springs (11:40 a.m.), Northwestern (1:30 p.m.), host Greenville (2:50 p.m.) and Class AAA Cathedral Prep (5:30 p.m.). The Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions basketball team hopes to turn the corner and make a return trip to the playoffs. Things looked promising early on last season as the Lady Lions started 5-1 before dropping eight of their next 10 games and they were never able to right the ship in finishing 10-12. The team elected not to enter the postseason. Senior guard Kiana Laugand (16.8 ppg.) and junior Lily Port (10.1 ppg) are the two returning starters for the Lady Lions.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Dec. 4, 1997
Brookville’s Ben Whitling scored 61 points in the Raiders’ two tip-off tournament games, including 30 in last Saturday’s 67-47 championship win over Titusville. Whitling scored 31 points in Friday’s 71-66 win over Bradford. … Brookville Lady Raiders guard Mandy Brown nailed six 3-pointers and scored 21 points in Tuesday’s 59-25 win over visiting Elk County Christian. Last weekend, the Lady Raiders won their tip-off tournament with a 56-47 win over Bradford in the final after routing Ridgway 84-48 in the first round. … Brookville swimming and diving teams have a new head coach with Jason Shilala, who will be assisted by Kim Hrovat. … The C-L Lions basketball team won its first tournament title in 11 years, beating Dayton 52-50 in the final after opening with a 76-57 rout of Abraxas. Jared Beggs and Ben Aaron scored 24 and 21 points respectively in the win over Dayton.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Nov. 30, 1972
Brookville American, Dec. 4, 1972
The Brookville Raiders basketball team lost its second straight game to start the season with a 53-47 setback to Brockway last Friday night. Joe Barkley led the Raiders with 18 points, but fouled out in the third quarter. Dan Bowley also reached double figures in scoring with 15 points. The Raiders trailed 31-24 at halftime. Alan Bassetti led the Rovers with 14 points. … The Brookville Raiders wrestling team opens its season Tuesday night when it hosts powerful DuBois. The Raiders under head coach Les Turner are coming off their best season ever and return nine letterman, led by state runner-up Joe Milligan and D9 champion Bill Crain. Other lettermen back are Don Gilbert, Martin Scott, John Bockoras, Dan Wallace, Pat Haines and Brad Miller. After DuBois, the Raiders travel to Kittanning Friday night. … The Raiders’ Barkley was an Honorable Mention All-State football selection by the Association Press as a receiver. Barkley caught 27 passes for 733 yards with eight TDs. He set six team records, including the season and career mark for yardage, the career being 733 yards. … DeMans, a new entry in the YMCA City Basketball League, has taken over first place in the early going at 4-0. DeMans beat Dura-Clean 98-83 and Esso 75-53 to win both of its games last week. In the win over Dura-Clean, Dick Fenstermaker scored 40 points while Bill Mitchell finished with 21 points. Mitchell scored 34 points in DeMans’ win over Esso, which got 19 points from Rick Simpson. Mason’s Beverage beat Esso, 66-59, as Randy Barlett led the winners with 28 points. John Buchheit led Esso’s with 34 points.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Dec. 4, 1947
The Brookville Red Raiders basketball team opens the 1947-48 sseason next Tuesday here against Ford City High’s “Glassers,” holders of 11 consecutive WPIAL section titles. Raiders coach Johnny Chilcott’s young squad will tackle their mightiest foe of a 17-game schedule in the season home opener. The Raiders lost three key men through graduation in Mike Christy, Doyle Plyler and Lawson Bullers. Instead, Chilcott will build around seniors Richard Baughman, Earl Beatty, Jay McMillen and Bill Schuckers. Juniors Neil Baughman, Bill Emerick and Hughie Kroh should also see playing time as could sophomores Larry McManigle, Jack Hepler, Dick Warner and Richard Baughman. … Sigel High School, last year’s District 9 Class C basketball champion, made an excellent start to the season with a 28-18 win over Sandy Township at Hastings Gymasium in Brookville. Shaffer and Harriger scored 11 and nine points apiece to lead the Panthers.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Nov. 30, 1922
Hunters from the Brookville community have left for the woods, which is now thickly populated with those in search of sport, venison and a pair of antlers as the season opens Dec. 1. Of all the Brookville hunters who go for deer, some go to camps and others alone or in small groups for the day. Friendship Camp members include Frank Hetrick, Byron Swineford, Wade Steele, Charles Steele, Eason Falk and Walter Zeigler, who left on Monday for their hunting lodge near the main branch of Medix Run. Others who will join them in the chase are Sam Newcome, chief cook and bottler washer, Raileigh Weaver, Ray Evans, James Singard and two or three visitors.