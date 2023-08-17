TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Aug. 15, 2013
It’s one thing to get a youth program ready for the upcoming season. Doing that and scrambling to find uniforms for 67 players is another thing. The Brookville Lumberjacks youth football program was a victim of thievery over the summer and recently when an up to an estimated $25,000 worth of game pants and jerseys were stolen from where they’re stored at the press box of Baughman Field at the Brookville Area Little League complex. The theft that included over 150 jerseys worth $15,000 was first discovered July 21 when coaches began to issue equipment to this year’s players. Then Monday night, an additional theft of the game pants was realized and that was valued between $8,000 to $10,000. The season starts this Saturday at home against Grove City. … High school fall sports preseason workouts officially began this week at Brookville and Clarion-Limestone with golf beginning first. Jack Huggins, a returning regional qualifier, is back to lead the Raiders while the Lady Raiders try to defend their District 9 Class 2A title. Sophomore Elaina Powell is the lone starter back from that squad.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Aug. 20, 1998
What has quickly become a local tradition continues Aug. 28 when the Brookville Quarterback Club will hold its sixth annual light-up night at high school football field starting at 5:30 p.m. During the ceremony, the football, cross country, volleyball and golf teams will be introduced along with the cheerleading squad. Following the introduction of the teams, the Raiders scrimmage against State College at 7 p.m. … The Buster’s Brewers won the Federation League title, rallying from a 3-1 deficit in the best-of-seven finals against Rossiter by winning three straight games. The seventh-game clincher was ended on Brian Barr’s sacrifice fly that scored Tom Hibbert in the bottom of the seventh inning. Hibbert and Gary Welker were named co-Most Valuable Players of the finals. … In week eight of the Coolspring Criterium Series in cycling, Eric Long moved within four points of the overall lead. He was followed closely by Greg Welsh and Rob Shaw.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Aug. 20, 1973
Crooks Clothing won the Brookville Area Softball League’s regular-season title, clinching the crown with a 7-0 win over Truman’s Store. This is the third league title for Crooks, the first two coming in 1970 and 1971. The also won the postseason tournaments in 1969 and 1970. Crooks also beat Hanley, 8-6, last Wednesday. The playoffs begin next week with the top four teams advancing. With this week’s schedule not completed, the current standings have Crooks (22-4), Exxon Tigers (18-6), Park’s Coin and Gun (18-8) and Lindy’s Cafe (18-8) holding the top four spots with DeMans (15-11), Pincreek Firemen (14-11), Brookville Firemen (8-17), Trumans (7-19), Hanley (5-20) and Bev-Air (2-22) rounding out the standings. Leading the way for Crooks this year is Don Rhoades, who leads the league with 28 home runs while hitting .657 with 55 runs batted in. … Sol Mintz from Washington, PA., won the fourth annual Brookville Area Softball League tournament last weekend. The double-elimination tournament drew 25 teams and Sol Mintz did it the hard way, losing a Saturday game then battling through the losers’ bracket and forcing a two-game final, which it swept over the DuBois Army Navy. The clincher was 19-10 as Bill Christy, the pitcher/manager for the champions, was named tournament MVP. Sol Mintz won last year’s National Slow-Pitch title last year in St. Louis, Miss., and it was said that half of the team was playing in another tournament in West Virginia.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Aug. 19, 1948
The Brookville Grays last week strengthened their hold on first place in the Clarion County Baseball League in defeating Sligo and Clarion. They played Summerville Tuesday to a nine-inning tie and were to have met New Bethlehem in a night game last evening. The game Tuesday was the last regular-season game, but the Grays have several postponed games to play off. They will go to Sligo this evening and will meet Emlenton here Friday. They may also meet Summerville again to play off a tie of Tuesday’s game, but all league frays must be completed by Aug. 23 to make away for a postseason tournament with the top-four teams in the standings. The Grays beat Sligo 5-1 as John Chilcott pitched the team to the win. Fuzzy Carlson had three hits while Cookie Racchini finished with two hits. They outslugged Clarion, 15-10 as Carlson finished 4-for-6 with three runs scored along with a double and triple. Dewey Myers was 4-for-5 with a double. The Grays lead the CCL with a 16-7 mark with East Brady (15-8), New Bethlehem (13-10) and Sligo (13-11) holding the top four spots with Summerville (12-12) in fifth.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Aug. 16, 1923
That splendid game of baseball that was played on the local ground last Monday evening with Reynoldsville at Summerville undoubtedly is worthy of additional mention. It was called after the 11th inning at 4-4. The game has been heralded near and far as the best yet and on earned points the locals outclassed the visitors as the earned runs tallied at one to four and the additional runs were made by several errors. The visitors stepped into pitcher Chileski rather roughly the first three innings, but after he started on the old clip in the fourth inning and no one was permitted to score. The best sticking that has been yet done this season by individual was done this game and that individual was Mickey Shea who swung the picket for a lean 4-for-4 with three singles and a double to go along with a walk. The big stickers for Reynoldsville were S. King and Stormer.
ONE-HUNDRED AND
FIVE YEARS AGO
Jefferson Democrat, Aug. 15, 1918
This week in baseball has been rather slow owing to the wet weather, but results show a change in the City League baseball standings. The Pirates now lead at 8-5 with three other teams close behind with the Giants (7-5), Braves (7-5) and Cubs (7-6). The Phillies (5-8) and Shops (4-8) round out the league.