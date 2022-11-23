TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Nov. 29, 2012
Not wanting to dwell too much on last year’s remarkable run, the Brookville Raiders wrestling team looks to come back for more when it opens the season once again at the Greenville Duals. Still, last year won’t be forgotten, considering nine starters, six 20-win wrestlers, two state qualifiers and one state medalist are among the returnees. Head coach Dave Klepfer’s team did lose some valuable senior talent, but he’s hopeful that his 24-man roster will find the valuable leadership provided by his outgoing seniors. The Raiders were 20-6 a year ago in dual meets, establishing a new team record for wins. After winning their first district dual meet title since 2004, the Raiders went 3-2 in Hershey to finish fourth. Individually, the momentum continued where the Raiders won their second straight district tournament title. Five eventually found their way to states with Brock Zacherl earning his first medal with a seventh-place finish, wrapping up a injury-shortened season at 27-4. Dalton Zimmerman’s strong rookie season saw him go 35-13 with a state appearance. He and Zacherl return to a Raiders lineup that will see three freshmen starters, but aside from that trio, most saw significant action on the big stage in Hershey. Brock Zacherl returns to 138 where he placed at states. His season was interrupted with a serious hip injury that took about a month out of his season. He’ll be gunning for the podium once again, taking a 54-6 career record into his junior year. … A snow-covered field in the playoffs was supposed to spell doom and gloom for a passing offense. Last Saturday at Bradford’s Parkway Field, that was just a myth. The high-scoring Port Allegany Gators captured their second straight District 9 Class A championship with a convincing 47-8 win over Clarion in a rematch of last year’s title game won by the Gators, 35-34. This year wasn’t close at all. Port Allegany set the tone real quick when record-breaking quarterback Matt Bodamer threw a 68-yard touchdown pass to Nick Conway on the first play from scrimmage. The Gators led 33-0 by halftime and then enacted the PIAA Mercy Rule when Bodamer returned a Bobcats fumble 30 yards for a touchdown to open the second-half scoring. Bodamer had another big game, completing 12 of 18 passes for 262 yards with three touchdowns. He threw two interceptions after coming into the game having thrown just three all season. Bodamer also ran for 53 yards and two touchdowns. Tyler Shaffer rushed for 106 yards on just eight carries with a touchdown and Conway caught seven passes for 203 yards, adding TD grabs of 49 and 54 yards after his game-opening score.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Nov. 23, 1972
Brookville American, Nov. 27, 1972
The Brookville High School Raiders basketball team travels to DuBois Central Catholic Tuesday night to open its schedule. Head coach Larry McManigle, and assistants Vern Schreckengost and Larry Smith have been working hard with varsity candidates over the past few weeks preparing for the curtain raiser. McManigle has two returning lettermen back with seniors Joe Barkley and Dan Bowley. Barkley was the team’s leading scorer and rebounder last year. Bowley is a solid rebound and can also shoot the ball. One expected starter, junior Gene Painter, will miss the start of the season with an ankle injury he sustained during the latter part of the football season. … Barkley and Bowley were also voted to the Butler Eagle’s First Team of the Little 12 Conference. Barkley and Bowler were First-Teamers, Barkley a receiver and Bowley at defensive end. … The Brookville YMCA City League started its basketball schedule with six games last week. Brookville Bank & Trust and DeMans both went 2-0 to share first place in early action. BB&T beat Dura-Clean 75-58 Monday night and downed Esso 71-56. Jeff Feldman, Dick Pitts and John Fricker scored 16, 14 and 13 points apiece for BB& against Dura-Clean. Ray Beatty scored 20 points in the win over Esso. DeMans beat Edgewood Dairy 75-46 and Mason’s Beverage 77-55. Dick Fenstermaker scored 34 points in the win over Masons. The rest of the league standings had Edgewood at 1-1, Dura-Clean at 1-1, Mason’s at 0-2 and Esso at 0-2.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Nov. 27, 1947
Season tickets for this year’s high school basketball season will go on sale in the Sam Fike Men’s Wear Store on Monday according to high school principal A.L. Henry. The local boys have a rugged schedule, opening with Ford City and meeting Kane and Franklin before entering into league competition with Punxsutawney, DuBois and Clearfield. A game has been scheduled with Sigel for Feb. 3. … The Iowa Rockets will provide a special attraction for basketball fans of this area. The Minden, Iowa, basketball team will play the Brookville YMCA team in a special exhibition next Wednesday. The Rockets are visiting the area on a deer hunting outing, the trip a reward for their state championship work last season. … A fighting band of Brookville YMCA basketball players went down to their fourth straight defeat Monday night at DuBois, losing to the Chevies, 64-53. Egli, the ex-Penn State luminary, was the big gun for the Chevies with 25 points. For Brookville, Gene Walton, using his hook shots, led the way with 15 points. Hooker McManigle scored nine points in his J-C League debut.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Nov. 23, 1922
Edgar Noblit, age 17, of Clarion, died last Thursday from being shot in the stomach by both barrels of his shotgun while hunting about two miles from Clarion. He was trying to loosen a shell which had become lodged in the gun with both barrels were discharged and the shot mortally wounded him. The deceased with an athlete of note and a member of the Clarion State Normal School football team. … Ira “Lefty” Hill will be the captain of the baseball team of the University of Pittsburgh. The star pitcher of the Brookville club in 1920 will be watched with interest in the spring.