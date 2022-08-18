TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Aug. 16, 2012
Brookville’s Nathan Smith improved on his first round of qualifying at the United States Golf Association’s 112th Amateur Championship, but his 2-over-par 73 on Tuesday left him well short of qualifying for the 64-man match play tournament. Smith’s 36-hole stroke play score finished up with a 7-over-par 148, tying him for 140th place and five strokes shy of qualifying for a tiebreaker for the final spots in the match play tournament. Smith shot a 5-over-par 75 Monday at CommonGround Golf Course, shooting a 4-over 40 on the front nine before shooting a 1-over 35 on the back nine. Tuesday, Smith started on No. 10 at Cherry Hills Country Club and shot a 3-over-par 39 on the back with a double-bogey on No. 12 and bogey on No. 15. He carded one birdie at No. 5 and parred the rest of the front nine to finish his round. It was Smith’s 11th trip to the Amateur. He has made the cut to 64 three times. … It’s very early for Brookville Lady Raiders golf coach Debbie Fenstermaker, but she has a good indication that the numbers are going to be very good this year. There’s no guarantee that the numbers on the Lady Raiders’ scorecards will be great, but Fenstermaker’s first concern is a pleasant surprise. She has her biggest squad in several years. While the roster wasn’t finalized at the team’s first practice of the year at Pinecrest Country Club, the Lady Raiders should have at least 15 golfers out for the team. That’s three times as many as last year. Fenstermaker has five girls back from last year, including a senior trio of Kelsey Heinrich, Kacey Osborne and Kirsten Gordon. … Last year’s title run through the ABC Youth Football League by the Brookville Lumberjacks’ senior division squad was impressive. The 11-and-12-year-old Lumberjacks ran the table, finishing 10-0 and capturing the program’s second title and first since 2007 after a 40-8 rout of East Brady.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Aug. 21, 1997
Wrapping up the Federation League title in the seventh and deciding game in the finals against the Buster’s Brewers of Clearfield, the Brookville Grays routed the Brewers 16-4. The Grays made it two straight titles and broke open their clincher this time with 14 runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings. Jason Booser ripped a grand-slam home run in the fourth inning, then hit a three-run blast in the fifth inning. Jermie Fitzgerald picked up his second win of the series and the third of the playoffs, giving up 10 hits but striking out eight and walking four. Booser finished 4-for-4 at the plate with nine runs batted in. The Grays, who finished 31-7, were pushed to a decisive game in the best-of-seven final when the Brewers beat the Grays 7-4 in game six. … It’s year two for Raiders head football coach Chris Dworek, whose team finished 6-4 a year ago. This year, the Raiders have 25 letterwinners and seven starters back heading into Friday’s season-opener at home against Titusville. Among the key players back are quarterback Zac Wynkoop, tailback Chris Miller and receiver Scott Davie. Wynkoop threw for 905 yards and five TDs last year while Davie caught 25 passes for 393 yards. Miller ran for 532 yards. … The Brookville Lady Raiders cross country team looks to win a third straight PIAA Class 2A state title in just its fifth season of existence as six of its top seven runners from last year’s state lineup return. State medalists Mandy Richards and Becca Boring, and Alicia Gilson and Amy Standfest head that group that could include Becky Hulse who suffered through an injury-plagued season after running in the 1995 state race. The Raiders cross country team defends its D9 title, but lost 10 seniors to graduation.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Aug. 21, 1972
Recommended Video
The Owens-Illinois Dodgers won this year’s Brookville Area Teener League Championship last week. The Dodgers of managers Fred Clarke and Neil Silvis both won the first and second halves of the season, compiling a 20-3 overall record. Their only losses came to the White Sox, Marienville and Corsica. The Dodgers received good pitching from Terry Miller and Rodney Silvis. Rick Pitts also did some pitching. Other members of the team were Doug Beatty, Derris Wolfe, Doug Galbraith, Tony Koladish, Randy Geer, Fred Clarke, Melvin Mitchell, Bill Baughman, John Fuller, Tom Gerg, Brian Koladish, Doug Miller, Scott Newhouse, Max Wonderling, Don Espy and Kevin Bickle. … The inaugural Pinecrest Amateur drew 100 players and it was Richard Finger of DuBois who birdied four of the final five holes in the final round to shoot a 3-under 67, three shots ahead of Jim McArdle, Ray Weiland and Bill Crawford. … The Brookville Area Softball League started its playoff schedule as third-place DeMans met No. 6 seed Hanley and No. 4 seed Park’s Coin and Gun Shop met No. 5 seed Lindy’s Cafe in best-of three matchups with the top two seeds, Esso and Crooks Clothing receiving byes into the semifinals.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Aug. 21, 1947
Baseball fans can rely on nearly a full week of games here with the local schedule made up to play every day up to next Wednesday. The highlight is the game with the Homestead Grays here Saturday afternoon. The Grays meet Hawthorn tonight and Ohl tomorrow in Mountain League games before Homestead on Saturday. Sunday, the Grays travel to Tidioute. … The Grays repaid the New Bethlehem Firemen for the defeat they suffered at New Bethlehem a week ago by swatting out a 12-5 decision over the Firemen here last Wednesday evening. Craig Webster, Boagie Lindermuth and Fuzzy Carlson each had two hits while Daisy Gilbert had a perfect day at the plate by walking three times and singling once. Guido Malacarne tripled while Webster and Carlson doubled. The Grays improved to 36-9 with a 9-1 win over St. Marys.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Aug. 17, 1922
There is about five times as much hunting as fishing in Jefferson County if we judge by the number of the hunting licenses and the fishing licenses issued by County Treasurer Earle M. Holben. For during the entire season of 1921, there were 7,206 issued and for fishing this season there were 1,454 different licenses. … The Great Jefferson County Fair to be held at Brookville Sept. 12-15 promises to surpass all others. Already plans are being made to carry out the main features and attractions to be held during Fair week. Fast Horse Races will be held Wednesday through Friday while horse shoe pitching will be held through the week. A baseball elimination will be held for the championship. Two classes will be chosen. In Class A, it’s Summerville, Clarion, New Bethlehem, Reynoldsville, Sykesville and Brookville. Class B includes Sigel, Hazen, Richardsville, Clarington, Corsica and other towns. A liberal purse will be awarded in each class. All baseball managers should contact H.C. Bartholemew and the athletic committee.