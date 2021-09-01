TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Sept. 1, 2011
And Nathan Smith thought 2009 was a dream come true. But really, it’s only gotten better since the Brookville native was named to his first U.S. Walker Cup team that year. Not long after helping the U.S. beat Great Britain & Ireland, Smith won his second USGA Mid-Amateur title. Then last fall, he won another Mid-Amateur and after each of those titles, he earned two invitations to The Masters in 2010 and this past April. So now, the 33-year-old Smith is a graybeard once again on the U.S. squad that takes on GB&I this weekend at Royal Aberdeen in Scotland. ... Opening the season with a road loss, Brookville Raiders football coach Chris Dworek came away with one big conclusion. Fitness, or lack of it. His Raiders dropped a 34-28 decision to St. Marys at Dutch Country Stadium. The muggy weekend weather didn’t help the Raiders, who weren’t ready physically according to their coach. The Raiders gave up a 64-yard touchdown run to Dutch standout senior Justin Quiggle with 16.1 seconds left in the first half. After tying the game at 21-21 midway through the third quarter, the Raiders failed to stop St. Marys on two long drives that put the Dutch up for good. For the Raiders, Ryan Kerr rushed for 125 yards and a touchdown while quarterback Steven Kennedy completed 11 of 21 passes for 175 yards and three touchdowns. ... The Clarion-Limestone Lions pitched a shutout, blanking the Falcons, 32-0 in the season-opener for both teams. It was C-L’s first shutout since Sept. 9, 2005 when it blanked the Falcons, 34-0. Freshman Kyle Robertson give the Lions an early boost, returning an interception 32 yards for a touchdown to start the game’s scoring in the first quarter. Joe Tommasi ran for 115 yards on just 10 carries, scoring on a 9-yard run. He left with an injury in the first half. Quarterback Billy Kelley ran for two touchdowns from 4 and 11 yards out, finishing with 93 carries on 10 attempts.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Sept. 5, 1996
At Titusville in its season opener and the debut of Brookville Raiders football coach Chris Dworek, the Raiders dropped a 34-6 game to the Rockets. Speed was a big factor as Jeremy Snyder ran for 241 yards on 21 carries and quarterback T.J. Wiley completed 7 of 15 passes for 115 yards and two touchdowns. The Raiders were limited to just 75 rushing yards with Jason Zitzelberger running for 80 yards on 18 carries, scoring the Raiders’ lone TD on a run of nine yards in the first half. … Clarion-Limestone won its football opener, 26-24, at Moniteau last Friday. Down 16-12 late in the third quarter, Mike Bowersox put the Lions in the lead to stay when he returned a Moniteau kickoff 81 yards for a touchdown. He ran for 81 yards on 23 carries. Bowersox also caught a 7-yard TD pass from Ben Aaron in the first half. Aaron also hit Brad Bessetti for an 11-yard scoring strike to start the game’s scoring in the first quarter. Aaron added a 9-yard run in the fourth quarter. … The Brookville Lady Raiders cross country team started the season where it left off last season with its PIAA title by winning the Big Valley Invitational last Saturday afternoon. Mandy Richards finished second with a time of 19:30. Becky Hulse, Becca Boring, Jamie Wolfe, Margaret Luther and Megan Truman also scored. Ben Whitling was 18th for the Raiders … For the second year in a row, Kate Hynes of Brookville won medals in regional diving competition. At the Junior Olympic Regional Championships in Oakton, Va., earlier this summer, the 9-year-old Hynes won the gold medal in the 3-meter springboard in the 11-and-under division and second place in the 11-and-under 1-meter board. She also medaled in the 13-and-under division on both board heights. She qualified for nationals to be held in Kentucky.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Aug. 30, 1971
Jeffersonian Democrat, Sept. 2, 1971
The Mumford Esso Tigers won the Brookville Area Softball League playoff title by beating Crooks Clothing in three straight games of their best-of-five finals series. The Tigers wrapped up the title with a 10-8 victory Wednesday night. Tuesday, they beat Crooks 12-9. In the clincher, John Mumford, Jack Corbin and Jerry Fitzsimmons all hit home runs while Fitzsimmons was 3-for-3 at the plate. Corbin, John Gunning and Ron King each had two hits. J.C. Simpson homered for Crooks. Fitzsimmons was the winning pitcher while Ray Beatty took the loss. Esso went 5-0 in the playoffs, downing Lindy’s Cafe 9-3 and 9-1 in their best-of-three semifinal matchup.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Sept. 5, 1946
Brookville won both games of a doubleheader from Emerickville on Labor Day by scores of 4-3 and 18-11. The day before, they trimmed Dagus Minutes, 9-7, in Dagus Minus. Chet Marshall was the winning pitcher for Brookville in the 4-3 win while Bill Nosker had two hits. Boagie Lindermuth tripled. … Last Friday, Brookville lost to Sykesville 4-2 in an evenly matched contest. Walt Simpson had three hits including a star catch of a low liner off Wascovich’s bat in left field in the first inning. Dick Lindermuth finished with two hits. Russ Carlson starred for Sykesville with three hits and two runs scored. … Summerville and Ramsaytown split their doubleheader on Labor Day, Summerville winning the afternoon game, 7-5, and Ramsaytown taking the morning matchup, 10-7.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Sept. 1, 1921
Chuck Taylor, the Mercersburg track star who hails from Brookville, has just completed making a most enviable record for a boy athlete. Taylor, with other American interscholastic stars, invaded England under the direction of Jimmy Curran, the old University of Pennsylvania coach and Olympic star now coaching at Mercersburg Academy, to compete against the best athletes of France, Sweden, Canada, England, Ireland, Wales, Australia and the track teams of Oxford and Cambridge earlier this summer. And in front of 25,000 people, he won the broad jump with a leap of 22 feet, 4 inches. The American team sails from England this week and Taylor expects to return to his home at Brookville to give an exhibition at the high school track and field meet on Sept. 13 here at the fairgrounds. He will attend Mercersburg another school year starting this fall before heading to college. … Yesterday afternoon, the Clarion baseball team left the field her when Brookville’s Jimmy DeHart was called safe at home in the sixth inning. The home team was leading 6-3 at the time. The Brookville Athletics, Fred Shobert’s scrub aggregation, is taking part in the $500 baseball season at Punxsutawney’s fair this week for amateur teams only. They won the first game over Anita, 3-1. … There will be a big time in Brookville on Labor Day. In the morning, there will be an industrial parade followed by a Stanton-Center Hill baseball game followed by an afternoon game between Brookville and Clarion. Races will be run in the morning and boxing and wrestling matches will be staged in the afternoon. C.L. Burkett, Brookville’s champion wrestler, will meet Harry Hammer, the champion of St. Marys.