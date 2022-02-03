TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Feb. 2, 2012
While they’ll likely meet again in Saturday’s District 9 Class AA Dual Meet Championship in DuBois, Tuesday night’s match in Elk County served as a celebratory ending for Ridgway wrestling coach Gary Gerber. Spoiled might be a strong word for the Raiders’ hard-fought 32-30 win over the Elkers, but it didn’t ruin the night for the Elkers in their final home match with their longtime coach looking on. Gerber will retire following his 29th season as head coach. Tuesday’s loss dropped his career mark to 431-93 and 22-14 against the Raiders. Coincidentally, the Raiders improved to 14-4 and notched their 499th win in their 52nd season, or 68 more than Gerber. Thursday’s match at Redbank Valley could be win number 500. … In the team’s first-ever trip to Harmony, one of the smallest public schools in the state, it turned out to be an easy non-league 58-35 win. Zane Hackett and Austin Burney reached double figures for the 13-3 Raiders with 22 and 12 points respectively. … While January in these parts has been one of the warmest in recent memory, the Brookville Lady Raiders basketball team is glad it’s over. However, Tuesday night’s 51-38 win at Punxsutawney kind of warmed things up for head coach Mark Powell’s team that finished the first month of 2012 with a 3-5 record. The duo of senior Emily Ferraro and junior Lanae Newsome proved once again too much to handle for the Lady Chucks for the second time this year. Tuesday, Ferraro finished with 20 points and 13 rebounds while blocking two shots. Newsome scored 16 points and collected 18 rebounds to go along with her five assists and three steals and two blocks. In the Lady Raiders’ 63-45 win back on Dec. 15, Newsome scored 21 points while Ferraro churned out 19 points and 19 rebounds. … The Clarion-Limestone Lions basketball team used its size and a balanced scoring attack to help the Lions roll to a 79-44 victory over Venango Catholic in a key Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference-North Division showdown last Friday night at home. C-L had four players reach double figures in scoring with three of the four completing a double-double. Tyler Stitt led the way with a career-high 22 points and 14 rebounds, Adam Mellott finished with 14 points and 13 rebounds, R.J. Laugand scored 13 points and dished out 10 assists, and Billy Kelley notched 17 points with six assists.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Feb. 6, 1997
The Brookville Raiders wrestling team brought Ridgway’s 77-match home winning streak to an abrupt end last Saturday night with a 38-13 win. It’s the first loss at home for the Elkers since dropping a 24-21 decision to Brockway in 1988 and their most lopsided loss since 1986. Going into the match, the Raiders were ranked No. 1 in the state by Off the Mat rankings while Ridgway was No. 12. The Raiders notched the win thanks to taking the final six bouts to set the final score. The Raiders (12-3) got wins from Keith Ferraro (injury default) at 125, Jeff Shaffer (pin) at 130, Jason Gilligan (pin) at 135, Rany Stout (decision) at 145, Jeremy Reitz (pin) at 152, Warren Stout (decision) at 160, Doug Cieleski (decision) at 171, David Jackson (decision) at 189 and Scott Wells at heavyweight. … Jason Farren’s 3-pointer with only five seconds left gave the Karns City Gremlins a 61-60 upset win over Brookville on the Raiders’ home court Tuesday night. It was the first KSAC loss of the year for the Raiders, who dropped to 18-1. Doug Rodgers helped sink the Raiders as well as the Gremlins junior center poured in 32 points. … The Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions basketball team beat Keystone 47-39as Amy Mahle and Wendy Walker each scored 12 points. … The Brookville Lady Raiders dumped Clarion, 58-27, to improve 13-7. Becca Boring led the Lady Raiders with 10 points and five assists. Becky Hulse finished with 10 points.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Feb. 7, 1972
The Brookville Raiders wrestling team came up with a tremendous victory over Curwensville at home last Saturday night with a 32-20 win. The win allows the men of head coach Les Turner to move into a tie with Redbank Valley in the Saylor Ratings for the District 9 Championship. The Raiders are 8-2, setting the stage for the big match at Redbank Valley Friday night. Winners for the Raiders were Brad Miller (pin) at 95 pounds, Pat Haines (decision) at 103, Bill Crain (pin) at 112, Ken Craven (decision) at 120, and undefeated Joe Milligan in a tough 3-2 decision at 133, Martin Scott (decision) at 165. Roger Brosius and Don Gilbert wrestled to a draws at 127 and 145 pounds. … The Brookville Raiders basketball team lost 76-38 to the Clearfield Bisons in District 9 League action last Thursday night in Clearfield. The loss dropped the Raiders to 5-9 overall and 2-5 in league play. John Buchheit led the Raiders with 12 points. … Thursday night features a big game in the Brookville YMCA Basketball League as Brookville Bank & Trust and MBD Company square off to decide first place. Both teams are currently 12-1. MBD beat Summerville 129-88 as Bill Stevens led the way with 26 points while Bill Fetzer added 22. Emmin Fenstermaker paced Summerville with 22 points.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Feb. 6, 1947
The Punxsutawney High quintet again emerged victorious over the Red Raiders of Brookville on the South siders’ floor last night before a capacity crowd. Van Dyke led the Chucks with 14. The Raiders, who trailed 18-9 at halftime, were led by Earl Welton’s 10 points. …Last Friday, the Red Raiders beat DuBois 42-22 as Welton burned up the nets with 20 points. … The Brookville YMCA squad won its JC League game against Rossiter, 66-30, Monday night on the YMCA court. Doug Kroh scored 23 points for the YMCA in the win. Robert Lee Shaffer of Brookville, is a member of the Valley Forge Military Academy rifle team and boasts one of the squad’s best marksmanship averages.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Feb. 2, 1922
Punxsutawney stands alone atop the Northwestern Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League’s basketball standings with a 4-0 mark, two games ahead of a three-team tie in second place with Brookville, Reynoldsville and Clearfield. All three are 2-2. Brookville dropped a 52-46 overtime game at Clearfield. Brookville has a chance to cut into the league leader’s lead when it hosts Punxsutawney here Friday night. The Clearfield game had Brookville tied 45-45 at the end of regulation before Clearfield won the extra stanza with a 7-1 margin over the five minutes of play. At the end of regulation, the scoreboard showed Clearfield leading by a couple of points, but the scorekeepers had a different score. The officials retired to Clearfield coach Crane’s office and thrashed out the difficulty, finding the true score to be indeed 45-45. The referee Parsons from the Pittsburgh area called for the five-minute period to be added to determine the winner. Ellwood Swindell, the little blonde forward, proved to be a sensation, scoring 32 points. Without this lad’s super-foul tossing, Brookville would have been lost. Smith led Clearfield with 40 of his team’s 52 points, going 24-for-44 from the foul line.