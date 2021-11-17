TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Nov. 17, 2011
In a game where defense didn’t do much, the Brookville Raiders desperately needed some big stops late and didn’t get it. Twice, head coach Chris Dworek made decisions reliant on his defense stopping the Karns City Gremlins and it didn’t happen. Karns City scored in four straight possessions after the Raiders grabbed a lead early in the second half and sent Brookville home for the season at 5-6 with a 40-25 shootout win in the District 9 Class AA semifinals last Saturday afternoon at Clarion University’s Memorial Stadium. It was a big game for yardage as well with Karns City outgaining the Raiders, 478-414, in a contest with almost 900 yards. For the Gremlins, all of it came on the ground as they beat the Raiders for the second time this year. Glenn Toy and Alex Kinkela each went over 100 yards with 147 and 136 respectively as the Gremlins dominated the line of scrimmage. Toy ran for scores of 25 and 63 yards while Kinkela had touchdown runs of 4 and 20 yards. In the Gremlins’ 24-21 win in Week 7, they used plenty of big plays to win, but were outrushed, 303-263. The quarterback duo of Brady Ellenberger and Tyler Kepple just threw two passes, both of them incomplete. The 478 rushing yards by the Gremlins is by far the most allowed in a game by the Raiders in at least a decade if not longer. The Raiders got a good game from quarterback Steven Kennedy completed 14 of 22 passes for 221 yards and threw three touchdown passes, two of them to Derek Shattenberg, including a 72 yarder late in the game. Zach Vroman ran for 73 yards and a touchdown.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Nov. 21, 1996
The Brookville Raiders wrestling team enters a new season with great expectations. The Raiders return two district champions, regional champion and a state runner-up as well as four wrestlers who placed third in the district tournament last year. Senior Warren Stout’s season lasted the longest, finishing second at districts and winning a regional title before reaching the state final and placing second to claim a silver medal. District champions returning from a 21-5 dual meet season are sophomores Keith Ferraro and Jason Gilligan. Returning third-placers from districts are sophomores Randy Stout, Scott Wells and Jeremy Reitz, and senior David Jackson. … Back to defend their D9 basketball Class 3A title are the Brookville Lady Raiders. Seven letterwinners are back for head coach Jon Benton’s team — Becca Boring, Erica Taylor, Mandy Brown, Becky Hulse, Emily Hulse, Mandy Richards, Lisa Whiteman and Kati Young. … Five Brookville football players earned District 9 League All-Star recognition — Chad Hannah (first team offensive line), Chad Park (first team defensive back), David Jackson (first team linebacker), Scott Wells (first team defensive line) and Jim Rush (honorable mention offensive line). … The Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions basketball team is coming off a KSAC championship and 23-2 season. Back this year for head coach Jim McCracken are starters Amy Mahle, Wendy Walker and Laura Smith.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Nov. 15, 1971
Bill Kutz, senior fullback for the Brookville Raiders football team, led the team in rushing this year with 889 yards, surpassing teammate Dave Richards’ 1970 record of 751. Kutz carried the ball 146 times for an average gain of six yards. Richards led the Raiders in scoring with 72 points, leading the Little Ten Conference as well. He scored 10 touchdowns with six two-point conversions. Richards was second behind Kutz with 715 yards on 143 carries. Kutz was second behind Richards in scoring with 46 points — six touchdowns and five two-point conversions. Quarterback Steve White completed 22 of 47 passes for 447 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions. Backup QB sophomore Gene Painter completed 11 of 27 passes for 2421 yards and four interceptions while Ron Racchini threw for 180 yards and two TDs. Kutz threw for three TDs. Joe Barkley (7-276, 5 TDs), Mario Kerr (11-198, 1 TD) and Dave Richards (11-152, 2 TDs) led the receivers. Tom Ferraro and Chuck Manners each had two interceptions on defense while Steve Crooks and Bill Reitz had two picks apiece.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Nov. 21, 1946
Brookville Raiders basketball coach Johnny Chillcott has been working his basketball proteges very steadily the past month in anticipation for the coming 1946-47 season. Chillcott replaces Don Ewing as head coach of his alma mater that lost the entire starting lineup to graduation. One lettermen, Earl Welton, is back after seeing action in 14 of the 24 games from last year. At the present time, there are 21 players drilling for the squad which will be cut to 10 before the regular schedule opens on Dec. 13. … The largest group of hunters ever to take to the woods in Jefferson County was recorded Monday morning by Lester Haney and other game protectors in checking bear cover in Northern Jefferson County and the bear kill was lighter than what was recorded for several years in spite of the large number of bears seen before the season opened. Only eight or nine bears will killed in Jefferson County as far as could be learned last night with only two falling to Brookville area hunters. Dwight Varner made his kill early Monday morning with hand loaded slugs in an old type 12-gauge shotgun. The gun has been on display at Sterck’s for the past few days. Arthur Corbin also brought in a bruin the first day. Haney estimated that the total number of hunters north of Brookville for the opening day was 7,000, with approximately 1,500 cars sighted along the roads in Barnett, Heath and Eldred townships.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Nov. 17, 1921
Dr. E. Wayne Wolford shot two deer in the Maine woods as the result of two weeks’ hunting. The bigger which was sent home, was shot the last day. Two is the limit allowed in Maine and each one of the party of five secured a pair of the game animals. Bob Shawkey, Sigel native, and famous pitcher of the New York American League team, was one of the party, the other being Dr. Clyde Decker of Philadelphia. I.N. Chaplin of Johnstown and Mul Swanson of Sheffield were also in the party. One of the deer that fell before the trembling weapon of Dr. Wolford weighed 125 pounds while the larger one which weighed 175 pounds was sent home and was exhibited in front of the Park meat market. It was an 18-prong buck which the veteran guides in Maine pronounced to be one of the best specimens taken from the woods there in years. The hunt went from Oct. 27 through Nov. 12 with 18 inches of snow to contend with the last few days.