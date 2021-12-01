TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Dec. 1, 2011
How refreshing was last year’s wrestling season? The Brookville Raiders went 14-2, equaling their win total of the previous three seasons. It was their first winning season since 2006-07. At the District 9 Class AA Tournament, the Raiders captured the team title for the first time since 2004. The only thing missing was a district dual meet title after a bitter loss to arch-rival Ridgway. Head coach Dave Klepfer, entering his seventh season, has his team looking forward to another season, not only putting last season’s frustrations to rest but also its success. The Raiders have enough back — five of their six district champions and nine starters — to turn in another strong season, which begins at the Greenville Tournament Dec. 10. ... Dick Bowley took some good advice in journaling his battle with leukemia nearly three years ago. He recently turned that work into a book. Bowley’s “Power of Prayer (POP): A Journey in the Light” book, a 300-page paperback devotional, is now available in Brookville at two Main Street locations — Christian Book and Gift Shop and DeMans. Bowley began writing about his experience on carepages, an on-line service that allowed patients to share their daily thoughts with friends and family.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Dec. 5, 1996
The Brookville Raiders basketball team won its own tip-off tournament with wins over Titusville (68-47) and Brockway (69-37) in the championship game. Chuck Whitling led the Raiders 20 points in the win over Titusville while twin brother Sam poured in 24 points with 10 rebounds in the win over the Rovers. … In the girls’ portion of the Brookville Tip-Off Tournament, the hosts Lady Raiders lost to Ridgway in the final, 43-39. … The Clarion-Limestone Lions basketball team ended a 43-game losing streak with a season-opening 50-44 win over Abraxas in the first round of the Union Tournament. Then in the final, the Lions lost to the hosts, 66-52. Ben Aaron led the Lions against Abraxas with 19 points. He scored 20 points in the loss to Union. … The C-L Lady Lions were 1-1 at the Clearfield Tournament, beating Clearfield in the consolation game after losing to DuBois Central Catholic in the opener. … The Brookville wrestlers open the season at home on Thursday against Cameron County. Jason Salvo, David Jackson, Doug Cieleski and Warren Stout are the seniors on head coach Lenny Ferraro’s roster.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Nov. 29, 1971
The high school basketball season begins Nov. 30 for the Brookville Raiders when they host DuBois Central Christian while the Brookville wrestlers start the season Dec. 7 at powerhouse DuBois. In all, the basketball team will play a 20-game schedule that includes two Warren Christmas Tournament games while the wrestlers have a 14-match card that also includes a trip to the Cameron County Christmas Tournament. The Raiders basketball team coached by Larry McManigle plays seven games before opening up District 9 League play at DuBois on Jan. 4. Other December dates for the wrestlers are Dec. 10 and 14 at home against Kittanning and Oil City respectively, and a trip to Punxsutawney on Dec. 17 before the tournament on Dec. 30. The basketballers visit Brockway Dec. 3, host Oil City Dec. 7 and then play three straight games at Kittanning, Franklin and DuBois Central Catholic Dec. 10, 14 and 17 before hosting Brockway Dec. 21. The Christmas Tournament is set for Dec. 27-28.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Dec. 5, 1946
Brookville High’s new 1946-47 basketball edition made its initial appearance last Tuesday evening at Summerville High where they engaged Jimmy Siar’s quintet in a practice game. The Red Raiders stepped out to an early 10-1 lead and were never headed from there in winning handily, 41-21. The Raiders defense kept Summerville from scoring a field goal until late in the third quarter. Coach Johnny Chilcott used 12 men in the fray with Earl Welton collecting 19 points and Plyler, center, scoring 8. Other lads seeing action were Earl Beatty, Summerville, Bill Emerick, Hugh Kroh, Dick Baughman, Mike Christy, Don Reid, Jay McMillen, Lawson Bullers and Bill Schuckers. … The DuBois Lions now have sole possession of first place in the J-C League after upsetting previously unbeaten Brookville’s YMCA team, 57-41. Brookville’s Johnny Chilcott and the Lions’ Jim Hawkins each set a league scoring mark with 22 points apiece. … A total of 57 fouls were called in the game, which is just a few shy of it being one per minute. The YMCA was 17-for-30 from the charity stripe while DuBois finished 15-for-27. The Lions (5-0), Brookville YMCA (4-1), DuBois Litts (4-1), Clearfield (4-1), Punxsutawney (2-3), Rossiter (1-4), Sykesville (0-5) and Falls Creek (0-5) round out the standings.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Dec. 1, 1921
Today, the opening day of the deer season, caused many Brookville hunters to leave for the thickets and woods of this section where they will try to get the limit for their camps. Ray Evans, Charles Steele, Wade Steele, Rolly Weaver, Eason Falk and Sam Newcome left Monday for Friendship Camp on Medix Run for the season’s deer hunting. Others from Brookville and vicinity are going for big game are William Cohlhepp, Frank and William Arthurs, Harry Darr, Bunny Buffington, and Bob and John Espy at Shaffers Inn. … Colonel Robert M. Thompson of New York and Washington D.C., a native of Brookville who has become a millionaire copper magnate, was elected president of the American Olympic Association at a meeting on Nov. 25 in New York City. Delegates from more than 40 sport-governed bodies throughout the country attended. This association is the super-athletic association of the United States and great is the honor which goes with the position. He has for a long time given moral and material support to the Olympic Games and that his interest is appreciated and his ability recognized is evidenced by the position of trust given him. The Colonel was a prominent figure of the Old Home Week celebration last year.