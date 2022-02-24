TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Feb. 23, 2012
For the Brookville Raiders wrestling team, two weeks ago probably seems like an eternity. That’s when the Raiders were wrestling their collective butts off to place fourth at the PIAA Class AA Team Championships at the Giant Center in Hershey. This Saturday, their focus switches to Clarion University’s Waldo S. Tippin Gymnasium as the individual postseason begins. The Raiders claimed a tournament-high four top seeds and all 14 of their wrestlers in the top six, including 10 among the top four positions. Of those six champions, four return to try to win a second title. Two of them are seeded No. 1 as seniors Tyler Dombrowski and Logan Stout got the top nods at 182 and 195 pounds respectively. Last year, they won titles in the old weight-class system at 171 and 215 respectively. Senior Trey Constable and sophomore Zach Vroman won titles last year at 112 and 140 pounds. This year, they’re each seeded second at 113 and 152. The other two top seeds for the Raiders are freshman Dalton Zimmerman at 120 and sophomore Brock Zacherl at 138. ... Usually in crucial situations, a basketball team will look for a senior to provide a big play, but in last Saturday’s Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference Championship game it was a freshman in R.J. Laugand who came up with a steal in the closing seconds to secure Clarion-Limestone its first conference championship since 1971 with a 56-54 victory over Union at Clarion High School. ... For March Madness to happen, there needs to be some February success. That’s the deal for three area teams as they prepare for the District 9 basketball playoffs this week. Action begins for the Brookville Raiders Thursday night as they try to win their third straight Class AA championship. The top-seeded Raiders (17-5) open in the semifinals at Clarion University against fourth-seeded Port Allegany (12-9) at 6 p.m. Friday, the Brookville Lady Raiders and Clarion-Limestone Lions start their playoff quest. Brookville (13-9) meets Moniteau (13-9) in a Class AA semifinal rematch of last year on the same court at Clarion High School starting at 7 p.m. The newly crowned KSAC champion Lions (19-4) have a showdown with arch-rival Clarion (17-5) at home starting at 7 p.m. in a huge Class A quarterfinal game with a state playoff berth at stake. Actually, all three games have a state playoff berth on the line with the winners guaranteeing themselves at least two more games.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Feb. 27, 1997
A dominant performance on the mat vault the Brookville Raiders wrestling team to its second straight District 9 championship over the weekend at Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium. The Raiders went 6-for-8 in the finals as Keith Ferraro, Jeff Shaffer and Jason Gilligan won titles from 125, 130 and 135 pounds, Jeremy Reitz won at 145, and Doug Cieleski and Dave Jackson won at 160 and 171. Warren Stout injury defaulted in the 152 finals to finish second. Scott Wells was runner-up at heavyweight. “This was an outstanding team effort,” Raiders head coach Lenny Ferraro said. “The fact that we’re taking nine kids to regionals is great. I can’t say how happy I am for the kids. Brad Cieleski, third at 103, is the Raiders’ ninth regional qualifier. … Despite a below-average shooting night from the field, the Brookville Raiders moved a step closer to a District Class 3A basketball title with a 55-49 win over Central-Martinsburg Tuesday night at the Altoona Fieldhouse. Now at 24-2, the Raiders move into the final against Lewistown. Jim Northey came up big against the Scarlet Dragons with 12 points and 14 rebounds. Sam Whitling scored 20 points while brother Chuck added 13 points. In the quarterfinals, the Raiders routed Central Cambria, 68-40, despite Chuck Whitling playing less than five minutes of playing time due to an ankle injury. Brother Sam led the Raiders with 21 while sophomore brother Ben finished with 17 points on 11-of-14 shooting from the foul line. Northey had another double-double, 16 points and 10 rebounds. … Coudersport knocked out the Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions basketball team out of the District 9 Class 1A playoffs with a 61-40 win. Kim Tingley, a West Virginia recruit, scored 32 points.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Feb. 28, 1972
The Brookville Area High School wrestling team finished its season with an 11-3 win-lost record, the best in the school’s history. The final match was a win over Cameron County Thursday night in a 40-15 lopsided score. Winners for the Raiders were Brad Miller (forfeit) at 95, Pat Haines (pin) at 103, Bill Crain (decision) at 112, Joe Milligan (pin) at 133, Mark McKinley (decision) at 138, Don Gilbert (decision) at 145, Case Ferguson (decision) at 154, John Bockoras (decision) at 180 and Dan Wallace (pin) at heavyweight. … The Brookville Raiders basketball team wrapped up the season with a 66-45 win over DuBois last Thursday night to close the season at 8-11 overall and 5-7 in the D9 League. Prior to the game, the senior players were honored and Mike Benigni, representing the team, managers and scorekeeper, presented a special award to coach Larry McManigle in appreciation in what he had done for them. Joe Barkley led the Raiders with 21 points with Benigni scoring 14 points. … MBD Company won the Brookville YMCA City League basketball championship, ending Brookville Bank & Trust’s three-year run as champion. Members of MBD are Scott Wagner, Dick Fenstermaker, Bill Stevens, Bill Fetzer, Pat McClellan, Jim Davis, Ed Matthews, John Gunning and Bill Fitzsimmons. The coach was Bill Love until his moving away to Ohio. Fitzsimmons is now serving in that position. The league playoffs begin this week. It’s a four-team playoff with a best-of-three first round pitting MBD Company facing fourth-place Esso Tigers, and second-place Bank & Trust meeting third-place Redbank Valley.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Feb. 27, 1947
For the first time since 1938, the Punxsutawney High School basketball team won the section honors and will represent the Southern Section of District 9 in the playoffs. It’ll meet the Northern Section winner on March 15 at either Brookville or Kane depending on the outcome of the Kane-Bradford showdown for the North title next Tuesday. The Chucks were assured the honors when they defeated Clearfield at home last Friday, placing the up two games in the standings with a game against Brookville tomorrow night. The Brookville five, led by coach Johnny Chilcott, astounded everyone interested when, starting with an entirely inexperienced team, battled their way to second place in the southern section. Coach Chilcott and the team deserve a lot of credit for clean sportsmanship and basketball ability. … The Sigel Panthers routed Jay Township, 78-17, on Feb. 17. Henry Truman led Sigel with 25 points. The Panthers dealt Horton Township a 51-17 defeat to clinch their third straight Tri-County League title. Earl Shaffer led the Panthers with 18 points.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Feb. 23, 1922
Brookville and Punxsutawney maintained their hold on first place in the NWPIAL basketball league and in the three remaining games, the tie must be broken. Brookville and Punxsutawney are 5-2, followed by Clearfield (4-3), New Bethlehem (3-4), Reynoldsville (3-4) and DuBois (1-6). Brookville beat New Bethlehem last Friday at home, 23-20 while Punxsutawney won at home against DuBois, 39-25. In the Brookville win, the play of Dick Galbraith, especially in the second half, was the big feature of the contest. Dick can usually be depending upon, but in this game his passing and shooting was especially classy. He made 15 points himself and at the same time did not spoil the teamwork of Brookville. His teammates seemed to miss shots with uncanny regularity, which made the three field goals and 9 out of 12 foul goals come in handy with so many wasted opportunities.