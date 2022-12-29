TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat,
Dec. 27, 2012
The top 10 stories of 2012: 1. Brookville wrestling — The Raiders were 1-15 in 2009-10 and finished last spring with a fourth-place trophy at the PIAA Class AA Dual Meet Championships at the Giant Center in Hershey. A 20-6 dual record was the best in team history. Tied at No. 2 — Nathan Smith’s fourth USGA Mid-Amateur championship and Brookville Lady Raiders Lanae Newsome winning the PIAA Class 2A triple jump title on her last attempt with a meet-record leap of 40 feet, 3 1/2 inches. 4. Brookville Raiders win baseball title — From 3-14 to a D9 title in Class 2A as head coach Kenny Lindermuth’s team went 15-6 and beat Karns City 15-9 for the D9 title. 5. Brookville 9-10s win D10 title — It was Brookville Little League’s first championship since 1998. … Coming off a strong showing at the King of the Mountain Tournament, the Redbank Valley wrestling team continued its hot start to the season with a thrilling 36-33 win at Brookville last Thursday in an early-season showdown between two of the top teams in District 9 Class AA. The match-up, a possible preview of the D-9 teams finals in February, lived up to expectations and then some as fans were treated to an action-packed night of wrestling. The team split the 14 bouts down the middle (7-7), but the visiting Bulldogs recorded five pins on their way to winning the bonus-point battle 15-12 — with those three points being the difference in the match. Redbank won five of the first eight bouts to build a 27-10 lead, then had to hold off a comeback bid by the Raiders, the defending D-9 team champs who placed fourth at states last year.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat,
Dec. 30, 1997
The Brookville Raiders wrestling team traveled to the annual Line Mountain Tournament last weekend and came back with its second straight team title. The Raiders crowned four champions, three runners-up, two thirds and two fourths, making it 11 of 13 finishing in the top four positions. “The kids all gave a real good effort,” Raiders head coach Lenny Ferraro said. “Considering our schedule, we’ve had a real successful December. I’m pleased so far with our team’s performance. Matt Geer (125), Jeff Shaffer (140), Jason Gilligan (145) and Randy Stout (171) won titles. Ferraro called Stout the highlight of the tournament after his 21-10 major over Bill Miller of Williamsport in the final. Brad Cieleski, Jason McKinney and Jeremy Reitz finished second at 119, 130 and 152. Reitz lost 7-5 to highly-touted Line Mountain standout Max Shingara. Keith Ferraro and B.J. Thomas were third at 135 and 169. Josh Knapp (HWT) and Sam DeLoia (103) each finished fourth. … With Penn State head coach Rene Portland watching, DuBois Central Catholic sophomore standout Sheana Mosh scored 33 points and went over the 1,500-point milestone as the Lady Cardinals beat Brookville 59-49 in the Brookville Christmas Tournament final. Becca Boring scored 17 points for the Lady Raiders. … The Brookville Raiders basketball team was routed by host DuBois for the second straight year in the first round of the DuBois Holiday Tournament, 66-33. Ben Whitling and Greg Stewart each scored seven points.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Jan. 1, 1948
The ladies bowling team in the YMCA League are scheduled to open their second half next Wednesday after a two-week break due to the holiday season. Sylvania meets Sterck’s and Russies rolls against Riverside. Then next Thursday, it’s the Merry Maids vs. the Blue Belles. … The Brookville Red Raiders basketball team meets Franklin at Hastings Gymnasium on Tuesday. Then it’s the league opener Jan. 9 at DuBois. The Raiders are 3-2 overall. … Sigel and Clarion are the lone District 9 basketball teams with unbeaten records at 8-0 and 6-0 respectively. … Punxsutawney and DuBois set a new precedent in the way of football scheduling next fall. They’ll meet each other twice in the season-opener and their annual Armistice Day showdown.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American,
Dec. 28, 1922
Holiday basketball is booming. Tomorrow night is a benefit game for the Senior Class at Brookville High with the All-Stars taking on a team of players from 1920-21. The All-Stars include Tom Matson, Merle Heasley, Chuck Taylor, Mike Truman and Firman Brown. They will play a team made up of Harry Kennedy, Eck Moore, Dick Galbraith, Christy Starr and Harold Briggs. The Alumni trimmed the high school team by a score of 37-27 Monday night. The high school team has road games at Grove City and Sharpsville this week before another alumni matchup on Friday. The locals avenged an earlier loss to Ridgway by betting it 29-25 last Friday. The score was tied at 24-24 before Robinson and Swindell combined to score three baskets
ONE-HUNDRED AND
FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat,
Dec. 27, 1917
The Reynoldsville basketball team came down to Brookville the other evening and defeated our boys by a decisive score. … Great basketball game this evening between Brookville and Carnegie on the YMCA floor. Go and see it.