TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, April 5, 2012
Brookville senior Zane Hackett added a significant award to his recently completed high school basketball career by being named to The Associated Press All-State Boys Basketball teams. Hackett, the Raiders’ 6-foot-6 center, was named to the Class AA Third Team by the state’s sportswriters. Hackett recently earned his second straight District 9 League Most Valuable Player Award and garnered all-district recognition by being named to the All American Awards D9Sports.Com All-District 9 team as a First Team selection. Last year, Hackett was a Second Team selection. This year, however, he turned it up a notch and finished at 20.6 points and 13.2 rebounds per game while shooting 62.4 percent from the field and blocking 3.4 shots per game. Hackett also went over 1,000 career points, becoming the sixth Raider to go over the milestone mark. He finished with 1,016 points and moved into fifth place on the team’s all-time list. .. Last year, the Brookville Raiders baseball team didn’t play its first game until April 14. After Monday’s 12-2 win at Curwensville, the Raiders are 2-2, needing just one win to equal last year’s season total. Brookville worked two Tide pitchers for 11 walks to go along with 11 hits, which made things pretty easy considering Raiders got a strong outing from their own pitcher in Tyler Dombrowski. The senior right-hander scattered six hits and walked just one while striking out two. Only one of the two Tide runs were earned. … Once again taking advantage of outstanding early spring weather, the Brookville Area High School track and field teams got in another meet. ... This time around, both teams ran at Punxsutawney in a tri-meet that also included Altoona. While Brookville didn’t score against Altoona, the Raiders dropped a 98-52 decision and the Lady Raiders were edged by the hosts, 77-73. Against Punxsutawney, the Raiders got five wins against the Chucks, including double wins from Steven Kennedy and Aaron Ray. Kennedy won the 100-meter dash (11.9) and 300 hurdles (43.7, district-qualifying time). The Lady Raiders nearly pulled off a win over Punxsutawney, but scoring just two points in the three throwing events was a big difference considering they outscored the Lady Chucks on the track, 50-37. Lanae and Aisha Newsome were quadruple winners. Lanae won the 100 dash (12.3), 200 dash (25.3) and triple jump (37 feet, 2 inches), Aisha won the 100 hurdles (16.2), 300 hurdles (46.1) and ran a leg with sister Lanae, Francheska Smith and Ashley Wolfe on the winning 4x100 relay (51.1). Aisha also anchored the winning 4x400 relay (4:29) with Katie Zents, Julie Shields and Wolfe.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, April 10, 1997
Two school records fell at the first Brookville Invitational held last Saturday. Both were broken by Lady Raiders athletes as April Geer broke her own record in the javelin with a toss of 117 feet, 5 inches. Mandy Richards topped a seven-year-old mark in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 11:47.3 in her first appearance in that event. The previous record of 11:51.9 was held by Diane Kindel. The meet which did not score team points included five other teams with St. Marys, Marion Center, Clearfield, Clarion-Limestone and Abraxas. For the Raiders, the 4x800-meter relay of Jason Salvo, Mike Richards, Simon Fiscus and Rob Shaw qualified for districts with a time of 8:44 while Shaw ran a 2:06.6 in the 800 run to qualify for districts. … The Brookville Raiders baseball team scored four runs with the help of four Karns City errors in the bottom of the sixth inning to rally for a 4-3 win over Karns City at Memorial Park Monday. The Raiders had just two hits, both infield singles from freshman Ben Marzullo and Seth McPherson. Marzullo made his first varsity start on the mound, going six innings while scattering seven hits with six strikeouts and one walk. Greg Zimmerman pitched a scoreless seventh to get the save. Last week, the Raiders shut out Curwensville, 9-0, as Jermie Fitzgerald struck out seven over three innings and Curtis Rowe hit a home run. Chad Gilhousen hit a two-run single and Zimmerman drove in a run with a double. … The Brookville Lady Raiders softball team won a pair of games, 21-3 over Moniteau and 18-7 over Punxsutawney to improve to 2-1 after an opening 11-1 loss to Brockway. Emily Hulse pitched a three-inning no-hitter for the Lady Raiders against Moniteau while also ripping a three-run double.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, April 10, 1972
The Brookville Area Softball League opens its 1972 season on May 15 with two games on tap. It’ll be the Esso Tigers, defending league champions, taking on Lindy’s Cafe while Parks Coin & Gun Shop meets Truman’s Store in the second game. The other six teams in the league this year are MBD Company, Brookville Volunteer Fire Department, DeMans Sporting Goods, Cooks Clothing and Pinecreek Volunteer Fire Department and Hanley Company. … Final ballots are being mailed out to members of the Brookville Area Sports Hall of Fame Association. Members are asked to vote for three amongst a list of nine candidates — Wade Mori, Carl “Beany” Lucas, Gordon “Fuzzy” Carlson, Dr. Howard Gayley, Charles Phillips and three deceased candidates with James Slagle, Emmett Heidrick and Dick Lindermuth. The Class of 1972 will be inducted at a ceremony on May 14 at the Brookville Area High School cafeteria.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, April 10, 1947
Placing of an order for a power lawn mower for use on baseball and football fields at the Brookville Park was the principal item of business transacted at a meeting of the Brookville Memorial Park Association held at the YMCA Tuesday night. Dave Lindemuth, representing local baseball players, was present at the meeting and assured committee members that a winning baseball team would be in the field the coming season. The question of sponsorship of the team by the association was discussed. Also under discussion was the question of night lighting for baseball and football games and a specimen floodlight submitted by the Graybar Electric Company. The light is now on display at Sam Fike’s Men’s Ware store for public inspection. Further discussion of the layout of playing areas revealed the necessity of changes in the location of the baseball diamond to make it more satisfactory for the players’ use. It is unlikely that suggested changes will be made this year as the existing diamond is in fair condition, although in need of some repairs before play begins.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American, April 6, 1922
The banquet in honor of the championship Brookville high school basketball team held in the American Hotel last Friday evening was a success. About 65 gathered around the tables to do honor to the team. The cup for section four was presented by T.C. Swartz. Other speakers were Carl Lucas, Prof. C.E. Wilson, W.T. Darr, coach J.M. Diener, the team. The toastmaster was Dan. T. Balmer. Talk of winning again next year with Robinson, Batastini and Swindell as starters persisted throughout the speeches and Brookville will be a hard team. Mahonoy City, a small place, won the state championship this year, so that shows it can be done. How far will Brookville go?