TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, July 19, 2012
BROOKVILLE — It’s on to the Region 8 Tournament for the Brookville American Legion baseball team following its Clarion County League championship won last Friday in a 10-0 drubbing of New Bethlehem at McKinley Field. Saturday, Brookville (13-1) plays its first regional game since winning the 2007 Jefferson County League when it opens with tournament host St. Marys at Berwind Park at 7:30 p.m. … Playing in its seventh game in nine days, the Brookville Minor League All-Star Baseball team came within one win of heading to the state tournament. After forcing a second finals game by handing Clarion a 13-2 loss last Friday night, Brookville couldn’t turn the trick again and lost to Clarion in Saturday’s “if necessary” Section 1 Championship game, 8-3, at Paul A. Weaver Memorial Park. Brookville’s 9-and-10-year-old squad’s impressive summer run ended with a 9-2 record. A Brookville team hadn’t reached a state tournament in Little League All-Star competition since 1953. That squad remains the only team to win a section, or regional as it was called back then, in league history. It earned a trip to states by winning a regional title in DuBois, topping Philipsburg to earn a trip to the state tournament in Williamsport where it lost its first game of the single-elimination tournament to eventual champion North Boros, 5-1. The 1971 11-and-12-year-old squad came close. After winning the district title, Brookville reached the Section 2 finals in Johnstown before losing to Latrobe, 3-0. … Toss out any series sweep ideas. The Rossiter Miners made sure of that after evening their Federation League semifinal series with the Brookville Grays with a 5-2 win at Shaffer Field Tuesday night. The third game of their best-of-7 series was scheduled for Wednesday night at McKinley Field, weather permitting. Game four would be back at Rossiter Thursday. Shortstop Pete Meterko led the way for Rossiter with a double and triple with a run scored and another batted in. Meterko also had an excellent game with the glove. He was involved in two double plays that ended scoring threats in the first and second innings.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, July 24, 1997
The Section 2 Tournament in DuBois wrapped up quickly with an 0-2 record for the Brookville Senior Little League Baseball all-stars. After opening with an 8-6 loss to Corry, they lost 18-11 to Franklin. The Brookville pitching staff ran out of gas as it gave up 26 runs. In the loss to Franklin, Barry Chamberlain hit his first home run of the all-star season while Nathan Henry had four hits and drove in three runs. Ben Marzullo hit three singles. … The Brookville Grays won the Federation League’s regular-season title last Thursday night at home in an 11-10 win over the visiting Clearfield Brewers. Down 10-9 in the last inning, the Grays scored twice to get the win with Jed Fiscus singling in Dave Osborne with the winning run. It’s the second straight regular-season title for the Grays and fourth in the past six years. … The Brookville and DuBois American Legion baseball teams will play for a third time in the Jefferson County League playoffs. After Brookville beat DuBois, 16-11, in a 10-inning slugfest in the first round, DuBois dealt Brookville a dramatic 12-11 loss to force the “if necessary” game Thursday in Brockway. The winner advances to the Region 7 Tournament in State College.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, July 24, 1972
The Brookville American Legion baseball team clinched the Jefferson County League title last Saturday by beating DuBois, 13-3, at Memorial Park. It’s the first Brookville Legion champion in 21 years. The win improved the team’s record to 11-3. Managers Ivan “Cud” Mumford and Jerry Matthews have one more game to play with their team Tuesday at home against Punxsutawney. Brookville plays the Indiana County League champion in a best-of-three series to advance to the district playoffs. Dick Pitts, an assistant coach, played on the 1951 squad. In the win over DuBois, Joe Klepfer started on the mound and went five innings with Ron Racchini finishing things off with two innings. Klepfer struck out five and walked six. Keenan Crooks and Racchini each had two hits with Crooks doubling and tripling and Racchini ripping a home run. … The Brookville Grays swept a doubleheader against the DuBois Litts Club in Reynoldsville Sunday, 3-2 and 9-4. The sweep improved the Grays’ record to 7-6 in the J-C League and in fourth place. … The Esso Tigers stand atop the Brookville Area Softball League standings with an 18-1 mark, three games up on second-place Crooks Clothing (15-4) with DeMans (15-5) and Park’s Coin and Gun Shop (14-5) right behind them.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, July 24, 1947
The Brookville Grays lost the hard way on the short end of a 2-1 score to the Jamestown Bombers in that New York town on Sunday. Both teams were scoreless until the last half of the eighth inning when Jamestown scored two runs from a couple walks and a double that should have been called fall, according to members of both teams. Bill Nosker tripled and scored on Chet Marshall’s sacrifice fly in the top of the ninth inning to score the Grays’ lone run. Marshall pitched masterfully for the Grays, allowing four hits with eight strikeouts, but took the loss. Nosker had two of the Grays’ six hits. Jamestown will travel to Brookville on Aug. 2. … In Mountain League action, Emerickville beat Ohl 9-5 as Gifford and Emerick each had two hits for the winners. Bowley, Shields and Spangler had two hits apiece for Ohl. … Last Saturday night at Memorial Park, the Brookville Junior Legion baseball team beat DuBois, 7-6. The game featured outstanding relief pitching by both Bill Emerick of Brookville and Nichols of DuBois. Brookville led 6-1 after two innings, but DuBois rallied to get back to tie the game at 6-6 by the fourth inning. Brookville’s game-tying run came in the sixth when Budnovich’s triple led to the run. … From Bill Kelso’s Sports Inside and Out Column: Now that the Punxsutawney Eagles are the rage of the second half race in the J-C League, it sure would be nice if the local Grays would tangle with the Southsiders in a short series. Gordon Clark of the DuBois Reds pitched a no-hit, no-run game in the J-C League last Tuesday against Houtzdale.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American, July 20, 1922
A snappy game was taken from the Strattanville champs on last Wednesday evening by the newly organized independent club from Summerville. The visitors came prepared for a decisive victory as among their number were the familiar faces of Polain and Fink both of the Clarion club. Their hopes were badly shattered for the net results were 8-5 favor of Summerville. Weldon and Byerly each had two hits for Summerville. Hetrick struck out six on the mound for Summerville.