TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Aug. 8, 2013
Brookville’s Nathan Smith’s 12th trip to the United States Golf Association’s Amateur Championship next week takes him to The Country Club at Brookline in the suburbs of Boston. Smith is trying to bolster his resume for the upcoming announcement of the completion of the naming of this year’s U.S. Walker Cup squad. He’s been on the team the last two times, 2011 and 2009, and he’s probably in the mix for this year’s event held Sept. 7-8 at the National Golf Links of America on Long Island. Of course, it won’t be easy to compete at the U.S. Amateur, one of the toughest tournaments in the world considering the format. Some 312 players golf 36 holes to compete for the top 64 finishes to advance to the match play tournament. Smith’s last trip to the match play tournament came in 2009 at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla., where he lost in the first round. … Clarion’s Jon Kemmer made a homecoming of sorts when his Tri-City ValleyCats baseball team from the New York/Penn League traveled to State College for a three-game series last week with the State College Spikes. In last Wednesday’s game, State College won 7-4 as Kemmer started in left field and 1-for-4 with a double and run score. He was also hit by a pitch.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Aug. 13, 1998
Five local athletes recently competed in the Keystone State Games and returned home victorious. Bambi Bowser, Autumn Smith, Ben Bowser, Dan Murdock and Jed Fiscus competed in various events at the Games. Bambi Bowser and Smith competed in the female masters swimming division (19-24-year-old). Bowser won gold medals in the 50-year freestyle, 200 freestyle and 50 backstroke. She was second in the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke. Smith won the silver in the 50 freestyle and was second in the 50 butterfly and third in the 100 butterfly and 200 individual medley. Ben Bowser tied for third in the 50 freestyle in the 17-18-year-old division. Murdock was the track and field star for Brookville with three golds and one silver. Murdock competed in the 19-29-year-old division and won the 200 dash and long jump while running on the winning 4x100 relay. He was second in the 100 dash. Fiscus played on the first-place Nittany Region baseball team.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Aug. 13, 1973
Some 58 football candidates for the Brookville Raiders football team were given physicals and issued equipment for lat Thursday and preseason practices begin Monday at the school. Head coach Al Lefevre enters his sixth season at the helm of the program with assistants Bill Elder, Jack Sain, John Anderson, Jim Stanley and Larry Smith. From last year’s 4-4-1 team, 10 lettermen return. They’ll play once again in the Little 12 Conference’s East Division with Brockway, Clarion, Shannock Valley, Redbank Valley and Clarion-Limestone. The season opens Sept. 8 at Brockway. … Crooks Clothing is closing in on the Brookville Area Softball League’s regular-season title. With three games remaining, Crooks can clinch the title with two wins. It defeated Park’s Coin and Gun in a crucial game Friday night at Comet Field in a 14-12 slugfest to improve to 20-4. The Exxon Tigers (18-6) are in second place with Park’s at 17-7 in third. Lindy’s Cafe is 16-8 followed by DeMans and the Pincreek Firemen who are 14-10 and 13-11 respectively. One of those teams will secure the fourth and final seed for the postseason playoff tournament.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Aug. 12, 1948
The Brookville Grays are in undisputed possession of first place in the Clarion County League as a result of last week’s play in which they lost one from Rimersburg and won two, including one from Rimersburg and one from Emlenton. During the same week, Clarion lost to New Bethlehem while Sligo lost to East Brady and Emlenton. Summerville lost to East Brady and Emlenton. The Grays (13-6), East Brady (15-7), New Bethlehem (12-8), Sligo (12-10), Clarion (9-11), Summerville (9-11), Emlenton (7-14) and Rimersburg (7-15) are the current standings going into the last week of the regular season. In the Grays’ 10-4 win over East Brady, Walter “Bud” Simpson had three hits to lead the Grays while Dewey Myers and Craig Webster each had two hits. Fuzzy Carlson tripled. On the mound, Chet Marshall struck out one and walked none while scattering 12 hits.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Aug. 9, 1923
In City League baseball, the Pirates lead the six-team loop with a 4-0 record, edging the Braves 5-4 last week with another game with the Reds tied at 4-4 before being called due to darkness. … The 1923 hunting season licenses have arrived at Jefferson County Treasurer Earl M. Holben’s office. The cost is $1.25 plus postage. In applying, occupation is required to be given for the first time and all interested should take note of this. … Note: This Aug. 9 edition reported on the Aug. 3 death of President Warren G. Harding.