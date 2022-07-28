Tuesday’s pre-game ceremony at the Brookville Grays’ playoff game against the DuBois Rockets announced the retirement of longtime Grays manager Bobby McCullough’s No. 9 uniform.
Here are some excerpts from the ceremony:
The Grays were formed in the first summer following World War 2 in 1946. They were called initially the independents, but gradually you would see the word “Grays” showing up in news stories in the local papers, likely the name originating from the color of the uniforms. The first game played by the Grays was on Memorial Day of 1946 when it lost to a Brookville High School team, 11-7.
In 1946 and 1947, the Grays won Mountain League titles and then moved to the Clarion County League in 1948 and won that league.
The Grays wouldn’t just play league schedules, but would also schedule non-league games against sometimes much stronger teams and navigated a schedule that included as many as 64 games in 1947 when they finished 47-17. That year, Grays legends Boagie and Dick Lindermuth, Guido Malacarne and Bill Nosker all batted over 200 times and hit over .350. Boagie played in all but one of those 64 games that year. In 1949, the Grays finished 42-12. In August of that year, Cy Young attended an Old Time Baseball Players Reunion at the American Hotel in downtown Brookville.
In 1950, the Grays won the Clarion County League one more time before moving into the area’s premier league, the J-C League, of which they were charter members way back in 1929.
In 1951, the Grays’ J-C League home attendance was published to be 9,480, meaning the Grays averaged nearly 750 fans per home league games.
It took the Grays until 1953 to win the J-C League title, finishing 24-12. On Aug. 3 of that year, the Grays played the barnstorming Negro Leagues team the Kansas City Monarchs, managed by Buck O’Neil with a young promising shortstop by the name of Ernie Banks. Banks was signed by the Chicago Cubs shortly after that and played 10 games for the Cubs by the end of the season. Banks went on to make the Hall of Fame as did O’Neil who was inducted on Sunday.
The Grays won J-C League titles in 1955 and then after a short rebuilding phase, returned to the top of the league to win crowns in 1959 and 1961. In 1965 and 1966, the Grays were back-to-back champs in the J-C League. The 1965 squad finished 27-3.
In 1969, Brookville American sports writer Tom White conducted a poll to determine the Grays’ all-time dream team up to that point.
Brothers Dick and Boagie Lindermuth, who both played in the Pirates’ minor league system in the early 1950s, were named the catcher and first baseman. Boagie also got the nod as the left-handed pitcher.
George “Pinky” Chittester, Duane “Dewey” Myers and Craig Webster were the other infielders. Walter “Bud” Simpson, Gordon “Fuzzy” Carlson and Bill “Bubble Gum” Nosker were the outfielders and Chet Marshall was the right-handed pitcher.
The Grays left the J-C League after the 1974 season and moved to the J-I League and won the 1977 title.
The Grays did not field a team in 1981 and 1982 and it was Boagie Lindermuth who coached them in 1983 in their final season in the J-I League.
Federation League era began for the Grays in 1984 under the direction of Bobby McCullough. The Grays didn’t get out of the first round of the playoffs until 1987, reached the semifinals in 1988 and 1991 and won its first Federation League title in a six-game battle with the DuBois Rockets in 1992. The Grays finished 34-5 that year.
The Grays won titles in 1996 and 1997, beating the Big Run Brewers and Clearfield Brewers in 1997.
In the first decade of the 21st century, the Grays won titles in 2001 over Rossiter, trailing the Miners three games to none before winning four straight to take the title. In 2004, the Grays beat the Miners again and in 2006, it was a four-game sweep of the Rockets as the Grays reeled off a 30-3 season.
In 2008 and 2009, the Grays went back-to-back against St. Marys and Rossiter and it wasn’t again until 2019 when the Grays won again, topping Pulaski in a four-game sweep, including a game four win in a driving rainstorm at McKinley Field.
Ladies and Gentlemen, the Grays have won 20 league championships and 1,400 games since their inception in 1946 and throughout most of that 77-year run — he was a bat boy on the 1948 squad and perhaps earlier — and it’s estimated that this individual has been part of nearly1,200 wins as batboy, player, coach, manager and everything else in between. He’s here tonight and it’s Bobby McCullough.
He’s in his 64th season with the Grays in some capacity and he’s had at least one at-bat in seven different decades, including eight appearances in 2019 at the age of 82. In 2014, he was inducted into the National Semi-Pro Baseball Hall of Fame. We add to that honor tonight.
Tonight, the Brookville Grays are retiring McCullough’s No. 9. It belongs to him. It’s his to keep. The Grays thank you and McKinley Field thanks you for all of your blood, sweat ... and tears.
SHAWKEY IN 1922 — The ongoing tracking of Sigel native Bob Shawkey and his season with the 1922 New York Yankees continues:
The Yankees and St. Louis Browns were still at the top of the American League standings going into late July and the Browns’ lead was cut to one-half game after the Yankees beat them 6-5 in 11 innings on July 27 at Sportsman’s Park in St. Louis.
For Shawkey, the win turned out to be a no-decision as he pitched into the ninth with a 5-3 decision and after issuing a leadoff walk to the Browns’ Marty McManus, he was lifted in favor of Carl Mays.
Mays gave up a single and then a two-run double and after an error on a sacrifice bunt, he had to preserve the tie game and got out of the inning.
Bullet Joe Bush relieved Mays in the 10th and got the win with his two innings of work and Wally Schang’s solo homer in the top of the 11th.
Mays wasn’t quite yet in the dog house of Yankees manager Miller Huggins, who suspected that Mays threw games while pitching in the 1921 and 1922 World Series losses to the New York Giants. In 1923, just two years after winning 27 games, Mays was limited to 81 1/3 innings languishing in Huggins’ bullpen. The Yankees finally traded him to the Cincinnati Reds after the 1923 season.
Shawkey had an opinion on Mays, who was the pitcher whose pitch in 1920 killed Cleveland’s Ray Chapman.
“He was a stinker,” Shawkey said years later for Donig Honig’s “The Man in the Dugout” book of a collection of manager features. “One winter I worked for an insurance company in Philadelphia and I insured his automobile. He went out and hired a guy to steal it in order to collect on the insurance. ... Of course, we didn’t pay Mays anything. Then he went to Cincinnati and did the same thing with somebody else. That’s the way he was. A stinker.”
The next day on July 28, the Yankees took over first place since mid-June with a 7-3 win again at the Browns and then stayed up a half-game the next day with a win at Chicago while the Browns won as well. The trip to St. Louis started a 14-game road trip into early August and the Yankees went 11-3 over that span yet still trailed the Browns by a game on Aug. 9.
The day before in a 11-6 win over the Browns, Babe Ruth and first baseman Wally Pipp got into a fight In the July 28 paper, the New York Daily News reported on the fight: “Peace has been declared between Ruth and Pipp. In the middle of yesterday’s game, Babe tried to bawl Wallie out, but the latter smashed Ruth in the mouth and flattened him. The other players prevented a massacre on Ruth, for Pip is one of the shiftiest glove men in the great American game.”
BOOK REVIEW — My book reading adventure continues (112 books since May of 2020) and here are a few of my latest reads worth perusing if one is looking for some good stuff to dig into before the end of the summer:
— The Glorious Cause, by Jeff Shaara: I’ve been looking for some conclusive Revolutionary War history reading and this nailed it for me. Shaara writes the history of the Revolution in a novel form, thus one picks up the personal nuances of the characters central to the story like George Washington of course and Lord Cornwallis of the British Army, the two main parties. Benjamin Franklin and others, it’s just an entertaining look at an amazing and unprecedented time in history. The Revolution almost died, probably a miracle it didn’t, but Washington hung on and endured, and prevailed.
— Season of 1942. It’s the first War season in Major League Baseball, but the personnel in the bigs doesn’t take a big hit just yet. It’s another interesting read about the war years and baseball. The Yankees had won eight of their last nine trips to the World Series since 1923 and were the defending champions, but the St. Louis Cardinals made it two straight World Series wins over the Yankees (1926 the other) with a six-game win.
Rich Rhoades is the sports editor of the Jeffersonian Democrat and the Leader-Vindicator in New Bethlehem. E-mail: rrhoades@thecourierexpress.com or follow on Twitter at @TheSkinny1969 or Facebook.