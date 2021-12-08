BROOKVILLE — With nearly everyone back from last year’s senior-less roster, it’s an obvious goal or outlook for the upcoming season for the Brookville Lady Raiders.
They finished 5-13, so improving on that is the mission.
Head coach Mark Powell enters his 20th season as head coach and he’s now the all-time leader in program wins, passing his mentor Jon Benton in the final game of last year.
It was a win, so Powell starts with that one, which was his 237th career victory.
“I even said last year, maybe that’s going to be a little momentum to carry into the year,” said Powell, whose team opens Friday with Clearfield at 6 p.m. “We’ll see, but we have people back a year older with a lot more experience. This year’s sophomores gained a ton of experience last year because they basically played two games every night.”
Seniors Alayna Haight, Elizabeth Wonderling and Elisa Molnar, and sophomores Kerstyn Davie and Eden Wonderling are the returning starters. Haight (12.1 ppg.) led the team in scoring and 3-pointers with 40.
Elizabeth Wonderling (9.2) was second while her sister Eden (5.2 ppg.) was team’s top rebounder (6 rpg.) despite her size at 5-feet-3 inches. Davie (5.1 ppg.) pulled down 4.2 rebounds per game and led the team in blocks per game at 1.4. Molnar (1.5 ppg., 3.8 rpg) rounded out the starting crew.
“The seniors coming back gained a ton of experience and we’re hoping each one of them can expand on their game from last year,” Powell said. “Alayna was our leading scorer and someone who has worked on her quickness, so we’re looking for bigger things from her as a scorer and leader.”
Powell hopes to get Elizabeth Wonderling off the point guard spot at times to give her scoring chances off the wing. Davie could see time at the point if that’s the situation. She played mostly inside last year, but can handle the ball.
Eden Wonderling was a pleasant surprise, giving the team a huge lift on the boards.
“We think with the basketball in her hand, I don’t know if there’s anyone faster in the district,” Powell said.
Sophomore guard Hannah Lundgren (2.6 ppg.) turned in a good freshman season off the bench and she’ll give the team guard depth. A big addition to the roster is senior forward Jordan Cook, who missed most of last season, but is back to anchor the paint at 5-feet-10.
“We think the ceiling is high for Jordan this year and we think she can have a big year for us,” Powell said. “Adding her is an improvement right there, adding that piece to the puzzle.”
Also part of the likely rotation is junior Reggan Olson, who was out most of last year with an injury, and sophomore Bentley Hughey who saw some limited varsity minutes as did another sophomore Mara Bowser.
Senior Tayler Rafferty is out for the team this year, giving Powell another guard.
All of that gives Powell reason to be optimistic that some type of rebound season lies ahead with some hard work.
“We certainly want to improve on last year’s record and I would be disappointed if we didn’t,” Powell said. “I’d like nothing more than for these seniors to at least play in a playoff atmosphere game again with fans. To me, that would be a successful season where we can hopefully build for more years to come because we’re excited about the youth we have and what the future looks like, but we do need to improve right now on what we did last year.”
Jim Hill and Kaitlyn Hill are back on Powell’s coaching staff.
ROSTER
Seniors: Jordan Cook, Alayna Haight, Elisa Molnar, Elizabeth Wonderling, Tayler Rafferty.
Junior: Reggan Olson.
Sophomores: Kerstyn Davie, Hannah Lundgren, Eden Wonderling, Bentley Hughey, Mara Bowser, Mori Ruffalo, Isabella Pangallo.
Freshmen: Kailin Bowser, Bethany Hack, Olivia Sunealitis, Lacey Silvis, Natalie Himes, Madeline Reitz.
SCHEDULE
December
Tip-Off Tournament
10-Clearfield, 6 p.m.
11-N. Clarion or C-L, TBA
14-at Oil City
17-at Elk Co. Catholic
22-St. Marys
Holiday
Tournament
29-DuBois, 5 p.m.
30-Brockway or DCC, TBA
January
6-at Brockway
10-at Cranberry
12-Oil City
14-Bradford
24-Keystone
25-Punxsutawney
31-Kane
February
3-North Clarion
4-at Punxsutawney
7-at A-C Valley
9-Elk Co. Catholic
11-at Bradford
16-at St. Marys
17-at DuBois
Games begin with JV at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted