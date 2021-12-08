BROOKVILLE — Talk about a tough act to follow.
Coming off its best season ever, the Brookville Raiders went back to work and put together probably their most productive offseason in program history, from varsity down to junior high.
Not surprisingly, that’s the result of reaching the PIAA Class 3A Championship last March, losing 75-53 to Loyalsock at Hershey’s Giant Center, wrapping up a dream season at 23-3.
“We had a pretty good summer and had kids come out in the mornings and doing workouts we’ve never done before and as far as open gyms and playing in summer leagues, we were pretty active in the summer down to the junior high level,” said fifth-year head coach Dalton Park, whose Raiders have won three straight D9 Class 3A titles.
“The kids are pretty pumped about the season,” he added. “We played in the New Castle league this fall and we held our own against some pretty big teams out there and we’re just trying to improve on all things we did there to start the season in mid-season form. Right now, the hardest thing is we’ve got a lot of kids, a lot of depth and just keeping them all happy is going to be a hard thing to do.”
The Raiders lost just two seniors to graduation, but they were big ones, two starters in All-State guard and D9and10Sports.Com Player of the Year Jace Miner and Robert Keth. Miner’s exceptional performances in big moments and Keth’s court leadership will be missed, but last year’s supporting cast must step up a bit more as the season starts Friday night at home against Union in the Raiders’ tip-off tournament.
Four regular rotation players are back with seniors Griffin Ruhlman, Danny Lauer, Hunter Geer and Ian Pete. Ruhlman (9.3 ppg., 5.6 rpg) was a Third-Team All-District selection by D9and10Sports.com along with Lauer (9.3 ppg., team-high 40 3-pointers at 43 percent), Geer (9.0 ppg., team-high 62.6 percent shooting) and Pete (4.9 ppg., second-best 1.4 steals per game) turning in key numbers as well.
Seniors Garner McMaster and Ryan Geer, who missed the final seven games with a knee injury but will start the season healthy, also saw rotation minutes while seniors Jamison Rhoades and Kenny Spellman are other seniors looking to contribute.
At least two juniors, Noah Peterson and Clayton Cook, appear to be rotation players, but so do a handful of others including some from a talented sophomore group. It’s good problem for Park to have and he feels he has at least 15 players who could contribute on a given night.
“I believe that and if we would lose five kids to injury, I have five that could step in,” he said. “Obviously, if it’s one of your top four or five, they’re not all going to fill that role, but somebody should be close to fill in. We’ll see what the year brings us and go from there. Our philosophy has always been defense first and fill in from there.”
The Raiders shot just over 51 percent from the field while limiting foes to just under 38 percent while outboarding them by around five rebounds with a four-turnover difference. In a revealing number that showed the Raiders didn’t give up easy points — an average margin of 18-9 in points off turnovers and an incredible average edge of 16-4 per game on transition points, or points scored within eight seconds of a possession.
How those numbers will be achieved with this year’s roster is Park’s work-in-progress project.
“I’m not really sure at this point,” he said. “I’ve got to try different things and see what works and doesn’t work and having depth leading to want to press the whole time, you still have to have the athleticism to put pressure on other teams. Just having numbers isn’t the full answer, so we’ve got to toy around and find out what works for us.
“Obviously, we don’t have the same makeup as last year, but in other ways we are better because we’re less predictable. With all the kids we have, they know they have to work on defense or their role diminishes. So we can push that and hopefully that entices them to work hard.”
The hard work from last year saw the Raiders win hard-fought playoff games against Chestnut Ridge at home, a last-second win over WPIAL champion Ellwood City thanks to Miner’s heroics at the end, and then the semifinal win that saw Hershey’s Kisses flying in their own gym.
The surreal season with COVID-19 mitigation regulations may never be duplicated. It still resonates, but in the end doesn’t mean much once the ball is tossed up on the season.
“We didn’t really talk about it this year,” Park said. “It’s in the past and it has no bearing on what we’re going to do this year, other than the experience of maybe at the end of the year, but we’re a whole new team and we have to prove ourselves again.
“Teams are going to be out to give us their ‘A’ game, so we have to bring it every night. We’re not looking at states yet. Like I said last year, it’s improbable, but not impossible, so you keep working hard through the season and see what happens at the end.”
Assisting Park once again is Bud Baughman.
ROSTER
Seniors: Danny Lauer, Griffin Ruhlman, Ian Pete, Hunter Geer, Jamison Rhoades, Ryan Geer, Kenny Spellman, Garner McMaster.
Juniors: Isaac Hetrick, Noah Peterson, Clayton Cook, Riley Smith, Connor Marshall, Chandler Hughey.
Sophomores: Jack Pete, Jack Knapp, Charlie Krug, Kaleb Kornbau, Brad Fiscus, Nick Shaffer, Pierson Ruhlman.
SCHEDULE
December
Tip-Off Tournament
10-Union, 7:30 p.m.
11-Warren or Brockway, TBA
15-at Ridgway
17-Elk Co. Catholic
22-at St. Marys
DuBois Holiday Tournament
27-DuBois CC, 6 p.m.
28-DuBois or Brockway, TBA
January
4-at Meadville
6-Punxsutawney
11-Vision Academy, Brooklyn
14-at Bradford
17-at DuBois
19-West Branch
21-Brockway
26-at Punxsutawney
28-St. Marys
31-at Johnsonburg
February
8-at Elk Co. Catholic
11-Bradford
14-at Karns City
16-at Cambridge Springs
18-DuBois
Games begin with JV at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted