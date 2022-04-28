ST. MARYS — Its walk-off nightmare show continuing before its scheduled game with St. Marys, the Brookville Raiders baseball team found itself in another tight one late against the host Flying Dutchmen at Berwind Park in the gloamin Monday.
With light running out and the Raiders holding on for dear life after building a 5-0 lead after two innings, the Dutch tied the game at 6-6 with six runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.
But the Raiders persevered this time, breaking the tie with four runs in the top of the seventh for a 10-6 win. Jamison Rhoades, the losing pitcher in the 6-5 Elk County Catholic walk-off loss in the one-inning finish to start the day, struck out the final four batters he faced, including the final out of the sixth with the go-ahead run at second just after Carter Price’s single tied it up and the side in the bottom of the seventh.
It’s 2-4 now for the Raiders, who are 1-3 in walk-off games. They were scheduled to host Bradford Wednesday in a game that was first moved to Tuesday to hopefully have better conditions to play with at McKinley Field.
That wasn’t the case as Monday night rain made Tuesday plans impossible. Friday, the Raiders are scheduled to host North Clarion. Next Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, the Raiders visit Punxsutawney, host Clarion-Limestone and travel to DuBois Central Catholic.
“Any coach that looks at a kid who gave you an inning on the mound and then five behind the plate catching would say you’re foolish to put them back on the mound,” Raiders head coach Chad Weaver said of Rhoades Monday. “In passing, I simply looked at him and asked if he could take the ball right now if we needed it and he said absolutely.
“I’ve been with Jamison since he was seven and he had that look in his eyes and he went out got the job done.”
In the top of the seventh, the Raiders finally got to Dutch lefty Alex Vollmer who had pitched very well in four innings up to that point to allow his team to get back in the game — three hits, four strikeouts and one walk before the seventh. But Riley Smith and Hunter Geer walked and Carson Weaver was hit by a pitch to load the bases for Rhoades.
Logan Mosier relieved Vollmer and walked in Rhoades to give the Raiders the lead. Geer scored on Hunter Roney’s sacrifice fly to right field and after a second out, Bryce Rafferty gave the Raiders more breathing room with a two-run double over the head of Dutch rightfielder Eli Rippey to set what turned out to be the final score.
The Raiders jumped on Dutch starter Tony Lewis for six runs in the first two innings, Rhoades’ two-run homer that sliced just over the right-center field fence to put the Raiders up 2-0 three batters into the game, helping them wipe some bad karma from the loss 20 minutes before to ECC.
“With what we had on the mound and the practice we had outside Sunday, I just thought we were ready to go and we had a goal set for this week to take as many as we could and we just got off to a bad start against ECC, so to come out put three on the board in the first against St. Marys really helped chance the psyche of the dugout because it wasn’t good at the start,” Weaver summed up.
Roney singled in two runs in the second inning with two outs to put the Raiders up 5-0, but the Dutch got things under control with Vollmer’s mound work and a couple of big innings to make things interesting.
Five hits produced two runs in the fourth with Kaden Snelick singling in both with two outs. The Dutch knocked Raiders starter Hunter Geer out of the game in the fifth as they loaded the bases with no outs and then scored on the first of two Price RBI singles.
But Raiders reliever Griffin Ruhlman minimized things from there, getting a sacrifice fly from Vinny Lenze to get the Dutch within 6-5.
Rhoades entered the game in the sixth and after one out, he gave up two straight singles to Charlie and Christian Coudriet. With two outs, Price singled past a diving Owen Caylor at third to tie the game.
But Rhoades whiffed the final four batters from there and the Raiders notched a hard-fought win.
“We’re one play away from being on the other side of all of (the walk-offs) or even splitting them and we’ve been on the bad side of the majority them minus the first one, and you keep looking at the things you could have done, which only makes it harder and more frustrating,” Weaver said.
In the game against ECC, which went 11/2 inning at Berwind back on April 11 before getting rained out and then continued at Showers Field in DuBois on April 13 where the Raiders led 5-2 after six innings before the Crusaders bolted to St. Marys for a scheduled game against Johnsonburg, it took one inning to finish.
But it was the Crusaders who rallied for four runs in the bottom of the seventh as David Anderson singled up the middle with two outs to push home the third and fourth runs to end the game.
Earlier in the inning, Ryan Shaffer singled to lead it off, then on a would-be double play grounder that was misplayed, the Crusaders had runners on first and second. They loaded them when the Raiders failed to cover first on a bunt by Ben Reynolds.
Isaac Dellaquila pushed home Shaffer on a suicide squeeze bunt for the first out. The Raiders elected to walk Luke Ginther to load the bases before Dominic Zambanini grounded out to first to push home a run to make it 5-4. Another intentional walk to Joe Tettis set up Anderson’s game-winner.
Rhoades pitched all three parts of the game and took the loss, striking out seven and giving up nine hits. Tettis pitched a scoreless top of the seventh in relief of starter Tommy Slay and got the win.