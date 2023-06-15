BLOOMSBURG — Securing an all-District 9 state championship matchup for the first time in any sport in PIAA history, the DuBois Central Catholic Cardinals secured their second straight trip to the state finals with a 4-2 win over Dock Mennonite at Central Columbia High School Tuesday afternoon.
The sets up a championship game rematch of the District 9 Class 1A Championship game between the Cardinals and Clarion, which scored five runs in its last at-bat to beat DCC, 6-3, back on Memorial Day at Showers Field in DuBois.
Thursday’s state final was set to be played at Penn State University’s Medlar Field at 10:30 a.m.
It’s the third meeting between the teams. During the regular season, DCC won 5-2, at Clarion on May 11. The Bobcats (20-4) haven’t lost since with eight straight wins, clinching their state finals berth on Monday with a 3-0 win over District 5’s Southern Fulton at Mount Aloysius College in Cresson.
Tuesday, Cardinals left-hander Aiden Snowberger threw his second straight complete-game win of the postseason as he went the distance, striking out three and walking one while giving up six hits with one of the two runs unearned.
Dock Mennonite, the District 1 champion located in Lansdale in suburban Philadelphia, got within the 4-2 score with a run in the bottom of the sixth and was threatening to score more when it had runners at first and second with one out.
Instead, Snowberger picked off the runner and first and ended the inning with a strikeout.
Central scored two runs in the second and added runs in the fourth and fifth innings. Blake Pisarcick doubled in two runs in the second. Carter Hickman homered in the fourth inning.
The Cardinals improved to 20-5 as they try to make it two state titles in a row. Last year, they routed Halifax 12-2 for the Class 1A title.
Monday, Clarion advanced with its third straight shutout of the state playoffs, something that had been done just three times prior to the Bobcats, according to longtime sports writer and PIAA historian Rod Frisco.
Devon Lauer and Derek Smail combined on a six-hitter against Southern Fulton, Lauer going four innings and giving up four hits with two walks and two strikeouts while Smail went three innings, allowing two hits and three walks while striking out four.
PUNXSUTAWNEY had a chance at making it three District 9 teams in a state final, but for the second straight year, the Chucks lost in the Class 3A semifinals with Monday’s 8-5 loss to Riverside at Slippery Rock University.
The Chucks (20-3) scored three runs in the top of the first inning, but Riverside ace pitcher and Duke recruit Christian Lucarelli got the final out of the first then went five more scoreless innings of relief, giving up one hit and striking out six and walking five.
Riverside (24-0), which plays Camp Hill in Thursday’s state final at Medlar Field starting at 1:30 p.m., led 8-3 going into the seventh before the Chucks scored twice to set the final.
Zach Dinger and Josh Miller hit doubles for the Chucks.
IN OTHER BASEBALL FINALS AT PENN STATE, Thursday’s other game has District 1 champion Strath Haven playing WPIAL champion Shaler at 4:30 p.m.
Friday, it’s an all-District 6 final in Class 2A with D6 champion Bald Eagle Area facing D6 runner-up Mount Union at 10:30 a.m. In Class 4A, D6 champion Bellefonte meets D2 champion Dallas at 1:30 p.m. Then at 4:30 p.m. in Class 6A, WPIAL champion Mount Lebanon plays District 12 champion Father Judge at 4:30 p.m.
IN SOFTBALL also at Penn State at the Nittany Lion Softball Park on Thursday at 11 a.m., it’s the Class 2A final between D6’s Bald Eagle Area and D5’s Everett. The Class 4A final has D11’s Blue Mountain and WPIAL runner-up Montour at 1:30 p.m. with the Class 6A final at 4 p.m. between D1’s North Penn and WPIAL champion Hempfield.
Friday at 11 a.m., it’s the Class 1A final between WPIAL champion Union-New CAstle and D11 champion Tri-Valley. At 1:30 p.m. in Class 3A, D6 champion Juniata meets D2 champion Mid Valley while at 4 p.m., the 5A final has WPIAL third-place Shaler playing D3 champion Northern York.