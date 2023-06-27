COUDERSPORT — Scoring in all but one inning, the Potter-McKean Minor League (9-10-year-olds) notched a 16-9 win over Brookville in the opening round of the District 10 tournament Tuesday.
Potter-McKean, the visiting team via the pre-game coin flip, scored 14 runs in its first four at-bats, including five in the first inning.
Brookville scored three runs in the first and third innings to get within 10-6 with two more runs in the fifth and one in the sixth.
Greyson Lewis had three hits with a double and three runs scored to lead Brookville. Bentley Myers had two hits and scored a run.
Brookville drops into the losers’ bracket for an elimination game on Thursday at Kane while Potter-McKean travels to Bradford for a winners’ bracket semifinal matchup.
In other all-star action from Tuesday:
DuBois-Brookville softball ppd.
Afternoon rain and then another early-evening shower was too much for Zufall Field to take as officials were forced to postpone the District 10 Major (11-12-year-olds) Softball losers’ bracket final between Brookville and DuBois Wednesday.
It was scheduled to be a doubleheaders with the Major Baseball elimination game between Brookville and Cameron County preceding the softball makeup at 6 p.m. with the softball game following at approximately 8 p.m.
Wednesday’s losers are eliminated from district competition. The Brookville-Cameron County winner gets the Warren at Ridgway winner on Friday at a site to be announced. In softball, the DuBois-Brookville winner lands in the D10 final at unbeaten Punxsutawney on Thursday at 6 p.m.
In other games:
SUNDAY, June 25
SOFTBALL
Punxsutawney 10,
Brookville 0
At Punxsutawney, one-hit pitching from the duo of Bailey Hallman and Idella Hawk was more than enough for the Punxsutawney in a 10-0 win in four innings.
Hallman went the first 2 2/3 innings in the circle and retired eight of the nine batters she faced, giving up Brookville’s only hit on a two-out single in the first inning off the bat of Jaiden Silvis. She struck out four. Hawk retired the four batters she faced to complete the shutout.
Punxsutawney took advantage of seven walks and five hits. Only one hit drove in runs and that was Ally Manners’ two-out, two-run double in Punxsutawney’s eight-run second inning. Six runs scored from third base on wild pitches.
Kennedy Day singled to start the bottom of the first and Idella Hawk walked and both came around on wild pitches to score. Emma Martino reached on an infield single also in the first inning, but was stranded.
Eleven batters came to the plate in the second inning. With one out, Quinn Snyder Brynn Bodenhorn and Falyn Hughes walked. They all eventually scored on wild pitches. Hawk’s forceout grounder pushed home a run and two batters later, Manners’ double down the right-field line drove in two runs to make it 9-0.
Martino reached on an infield single, moved to third on an errant throw on the play and scored on a wild pitch to complete the scoring.
Eliza Shaffer and Maylee Lewis threw for Brookville, Shaffer taking the loss in her 1 1/3 innings, striking out two and walking seven. Lewis gave up three runs in 1 1/3 innings.
SATURDAY, June 24
BASEBALL
DuBois 18, Brookville 3
At DuBois, the hosts put up 13 runs in the first inning and rolled to a three-inning win via the 15-Run Rule.
Brookville starter Owen Weaver opened the game by striking out Hoover, but Brycen Buzard reached on an error — a miscue that would come back to haunt Brookville with how the inning unfolded.
Davidson followed with a walk before Buzard scored on a wild pitch. Cooper Knouse and Brady Baronick then both reached on third strikes that went to the backstop, with Davidson scoring on the first of those. The inning could have been over at that point with no runs scoring.
Instead, DuBois was up 2-0 and was only getting started.
Luca Morelli followed with a RBI single to left before Axton Carr popped up. Fike then belted a two-run double to left-center to ignite a huge two-out rally.
Kody Knisley and Bryson Maicki smacked RBI singles around a Tyler Farrell walk, while Landon Liddle hammered a RBI double to center. That turned the DuBois lineup back over to the top, where Hoover hammered a two-run triple to right-center to make it 10-0.
Hoover scored on a wild pitch before Buzard drew a walk in his second at-bat of the inning. That spelled the end for Weaver, as Brookville went to Ethan Lauer in relief. Davidson greeted him with a two-run blast over the fence in right-center to punctuate the huge inning before Brookville got the final out on a grounder.
Brookville used patience at the plate in the bottom of the first to try to claw its way back into the game.
Landon Smith drew a leadoff walk before Davidson made a nice sliding catch at short on a soft liner hit by Landon Theiss for the first out. Weaver the hit a grounder to third, but the throw to second pulled Buzard off the bag as both runners reached safely. Brookville capitalized on that miscue.
A walk by Lauer loaded the bases before a walk by Colby Lewis forced in a run. A groundout by Connor Lewis, which could have ended the inning, scored a second run. Landon Ankeny and Gavin Mills followed with walks of their own, with Mills’ free pass plating Lauer to make it 13-3.
But DuBois scored twice in the second and three times in the third to set the final.
Lance Davidson, Knouse and Carr combined for the win on the mound for DuBois, holding Brookville to just a single by Weaver in the third inning.
Weaver, Lauer and Landon Smith pitched for Brookville.
WEDNESDAY, June 21
SOFTBALL
Brookville 14,
Potter-McKean 12
At Port Allegany, reaching the District 10 winners’ bracket finals, the Brookville 11-and-12-year-old softball all-stars rallied for a 14-12 win over Potter-McKean Wednesday night.
Brookville was the home team via the pre-game coin flip and trailed 7-5 going into the bottom of the fourth after Potter-McKean scored two runs in the top of the inning to break a 5-5 tie.
But Brookville responded by sending 12 batters to the plate and scored seven runs to take the lead for good. Avery Crooks led things off with a triple. Jaiden Silvis, Maylee Lewis and Lillian Miles singled in the rally while Ava Nixon doubled.
Potter-McKean got within 12-9 with three runs in the top of the fifth before Brookville added two runs in the bottom of the inning when Whitney Sunealitis singled, Silvis doubled her in and Ainsley Blake tripled in Silvis.
Up 14-9 in the sixth, Brookville had to hold off another Potter-McKean rally that scored three more runs, but Nixon, Brookville’s third pitcher, struck out the would-be tying run at the plate with a runner at third to end the game.
Nixon wound up getting the win, striking out five in the final 2 2/3 innings of relief. Sunealitis and Eliza Shaffer each threw 1 2/3 innings.
Silvis and Nixon each had three hits. Silvis doubled and scored in Brookville’s two-run first inning. Brookville scored three runs in the bottom of the second for a 5-3 lead before Potter-McKean tied it with two runs in the top of the third.
Courier-Express Sports Editor Chris Wechtenhiser contributed to this story.