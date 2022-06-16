The District 10 Little League All-Star season begins Saturday at Baughman Field for Brookville’s Little League Softball division.

The 12-and-under softballers host Punxsutawney at Baughman Field starting at 4 p.m. It’s a preliminary round matchup in a six-team bracket that has DuBois hosting Warren in the other first-round game.

The Brookville-Punxsutawney winner plays St. Marys in the winners’ bracket semifinals on Monday with the loser playing on June 22 with both sites to be determined.

The double-elimination tournament continues through at least June 28 with an if-necessary matchup scheduled for June 30.

The schedules are listed below.

Brookville’s squad will be managed by Kenny Lindermuth. He’ll be assisted by Craig Adamson and Billy Sarvey. The 13-girl roster is comprised of Lily Adamson, Ainsley and Brynn Blake, Maylee Lewis, Avery Crooks, Palynn Lindermuth, Ava Nixon, Cassidy Sarvey, Eliza Shaffer, Jaiden Silvis, Whitney Sunealitis, Justie Thompson and Chloe Woodling.

Brookville will field all-star teams in two baseball divisions, the 12-and-under (major) and 10-and-under divisions.

The majors tournament gets started on June 24 with Brookville visiting Brockway. It’s a 12-team, double-elimination bracket has the Brookville-Brockway winner facing Kane at a site to be determined on June 26 with the loser landing in the losers’ bracket for a game on June 28 against a foe and site to be deterimined.

The 10-and-under division gets going with a first-round matchup with Brookville visiting St. Marys on June 27. It’s a nine-team double-elimination bracket with the winner advancing to the winners’ bracket semifinals on July 1 against Potter/McKean, Warren or Kane at a site to be determined. The loser plays an elimination game on July 1 against a foe and site to be determined.

The bracket runs through at least July 11 with an if-necessary game scheduled for July 13.

The 12-and-under team is managed by Kevin Smith with assistant coaches Chad Weaver, Chad Kiehl and Shawn Barnett. The 13-player roster is comprised of Landon Ankeny, Tyler Barnett, Joel Burton, Isaiah Campbell, Terrance Cox, Coen Forsythe, Cody Householder, Cooper Kiehl, Ethan Lauer, Colby Lewis, Landon Smith, Owen Weaver and Liam Whitling.

The 10-and-under team is managed by Kurt Lewis with assistant coaches Chris Rhodes, Rick Shaffer and Ben Whitling. The 13-player roster is made up of Max Barkley, Blake Burkett, Calin Carberry, Kabe Kaltenbach, Connor Lewis, Sawyer Lewis, Walker Lindermuth, Keelan McLaughlin, Bentley Meyers, Cooper Peterson, Easton Rhodes, Maxwell Shaffer and Harris Whitling.

Up-to-date schedules and results can be found on-line at www.padistrict10.org.

SCHEDULES

Weekend games begin at 4 p.m., weekday games at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted

SOFTBALL

12-and-UNDER

SATURDAY, June 18

Game 1: Warren at DuBois

Game 2: Punxsutawney at Brookville

MONDAY, June 20

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Mt. Jewett/Smethport

Game 4: Game 2 winner vs. St. Marys/Johnsonburg

WEDNESDAY, June 22

Game 5: Game 2 loser vs. Game 3 loser

Game 6: Game 1 loser vs. Game 4 loser

FRIDAY, June 24

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner

SUNDAY, June 26

Game 9: Game 8 winner vs. Game 7 loser

TUESDAY, June 28

Championship

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 winner

THURSDAY, June 30

Game 11: If necessary

BASEBALL

12-and-UNDER

FRIDAY, June 24

Game 1: Brookville at Brockway

Game 2: Mt. Jewett/Smethport at Warren

Game 3: Punxsutawney at Fox Township/Johnsonburg/Ridgway

SUNDAY, June 26

Game 4: Bradford at St. Marys

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Kane

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. Potter/McKean

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. DuBois

TUESDAY, June 28

Game 8: Game 2 loser vs. Game 4 loser

Game 9: Game 3 loser vs. Game 5 loser

Game 10: Game 1 loser vs. Game 7 loser

THURSDAY, June 30

Game 11: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner

Game 12: Game 10 winner vs. Game 6 loser

Game 13: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner

Game 14: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner

WEDNESDAY, July 6

Game 15: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 loser

Game 16: Game 11 winner vs. Game 14 loser

FRIDAY, July 8

Game 17: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner

Game 18: Game 15 winner vs. Game 16 winner

SUNDAY, July 10

Game 19: Game 18 winner vs. Game 17 loser

TUESDAY, July 12

Championship

Game 20: Game 17 winner vs. Game 19 winner

THURSDAY, July 14

Game 21: If necessary

10-and-UNDER

SATURDAY, June 25

Game 1: Warren at Kane

MONDAY, June 27

Game 2: DuBois at Bradford

Game 3: Ridgway/Fox/Johnsonburg at Punxsutawney

Game 4: Brookville at St. Marys

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Potter/McKean

WEDNESDAY, June 29

Game 6: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser

FRIDAY, July 1

Game 7: Game 4 loser vs. Game 5 loser

Game 8: Game 6 winner vs. Game 3 loser

Game 9: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner

Game 10: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner

WEDNESDAY, July 5

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 loser

Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 loser

FRIDAY, July 7

Game 13: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner

Game 14: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner

SUNDAY, July 9

Game 15: Game 14 winner vs. 13 loser

TUESDAY, July 11

Championship

Game 16: Game 13 winner vs. Game 15 winner

THURSDAY, July 13

Game 17: If necessary

