The District 10 Little League All-Star season begins Saturday at Baughman Field for Brookville’s Little League Softball division.
The 12-and-under softballers host Punxsutawney at Baughman Field starting at 4 p.m. It’s a preliminary round matchup in a six-team bracket that has DuBois hosting Warren in the other first-round game.
The Brookville-Punxsutawney winner plays St. Marys in the winners’ bracket semifinals on Monday with the loser playing on June 22 with both sites to be determined.
The double-elimination tournament continues through at least June 28 with an if-necessary matchup scheduled for June 30.
The schedules are listed below.
Brookville’s squad will be managed by Kenny Lindermuth. He’ll be assisted by Craig Adamson and Billy Sarvey. The 13-girl roster is comprised of Lily Adamson, Ainsley and Brynn Blake, Maylee Lewis, Avery Crooks, Palynn Lindermuth, Ava Nixon, Cassidy Sarvey, Eliza Shaffer, Jaiden Silvis, Whitney Sunealitis, Justie Thompson and Chloe Woodling.
Brookville will field all-star teams in two baseball divisions, the 12-and-under (major) and 10-and-under divisions.
The majors tournament gets started on June 24 with Brookville visiting Brockway. It’s a 12-team, double-elimination bracket has the Brookville-Brockway winner facing Kane at a site to be determined on June 26 with the loser landing in the losers’ bracket for a game on June 28 against a foe and site to be deterimined.
The 10-and-under division gets going with a first-round matchup with Brookville visiting St. Marys on June 27. It’s a nine-team double-elimination bracket with the winner advancing to the winners’ bracket semifinals on July 1 against Potter/McKean, Warren or Kane at a site to be determined. The loser plays an elimination game on July 1 against a foe and site to be determined.
The bracket runs through at least July 11 with an if-necessary game scheduled for July 13.
The 12-and-under team is managed by Kevin Smith with assistant coaches Chad Weaver, Chad Kiehl and Shawn Barnett. The 13-player roster is comprised of Landon Ankeny, Tyler Barnett, Joel Burton, Isaiah Campbell, Terrance Cox, Coen Forsythe, Cody Householder, Cooper Kiehl, Ethan Lauer, Colby Lewis, Landon Smith, Owen Weaver and Liam Whitling.
The 10-and-under team is managed by Kurt Lewis with assistant coaches Chris Rhodes, Rick Shaffer and Ben Whitling. The 13-player roster is made up of Max Barkley, Blake Burkett, Calin Carberry, Kabe Kaltenbach, Connor Lewis, Sawyer Lewis, Walker Lindermuth, Keelan McLaughlin, Bentley Meyers, Cooper Peterson, Easton Rhodes, Maxwell Shaffer and Harris Whitling.
Up-to-date schedules and results can be found on-line at www.padistrict10.org.
SCHEDULES
Weekend games begin at 4 p.m., weekday games at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted
SOFTBALL
12-and-UNDER
SATURDAY, June 18
Game 1: Warren at DuBois
Game 2: Punxsutawney at Brookville
MONDAY, June 20
Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Mt. Jewett/Smethport
Game 4: Game 2 winner vs. St. Marys/Johnsonburg
WEDNESDAY, June 22
Game 5: Game 2 loser vs. Game 3 loser
Game 6: Game 1 loser vs. Game 4 loser
FRIDAY, June 24
Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner
Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner
SUNDAY, June 26
Game 9: Game 8 winner vs. Game 7 loser
TUESDAY, June 28
Championship
Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 winner
THURSDAY, June 30
Game 11: If necessary
BASEBALL
12-and-UNDER
FRIDAY, June 24
Game 1: Brookville at Brockway
Game 2: Mt. Jewett/Smethport at Warren
Game 3: Punxsutawney at Fox Township/Johnsonburg/Ridgway
SUNDAY, June 26
Game 4: Bradford at St. Marys
Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Kane
Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. Potter/McKean
Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. DuBois
TUESDAY, June 28
Game 8: Game 2 loser vs. Game 4 loser
Game 9: Game 3 loser vs. Game 5 loser
Game 10: Game 1 loser vs. Game 7 loser
THURSDAY, June 30
Game 11: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner
Game 12: Game 10 winner vs. Game 6 loser
Game 13: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner
Game 14: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner
WEDNESDAY, July 6
Game 15: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 loser
Game 16: Game 11 winner vs. Game 14 loser
FRIDAY, July 8
Game 17: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner
Game 18: Game 15 winner vs. Game 16 winner
SUNDAY, July 10
Game 19: Game 18 winner vs. Game 17 loser
TUESDAY, July 12
Championship
Game 20: Game 17 winner vs. Game 19 winner
THURSDAY, July 14
Game 21: If necessary
10-and-UNDER
SATURDAY, June 25
Game 1: Warren at Kane
MONDAY, June 27
Game 2: DuBois at Bradford
Game 3: Ridgway/Fox/Johnsonburg at Punxsutawney
Game 4: Brookville at St. Marys
Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Potter/McKean
WEDNESDAY, June 29
Game 6: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser
FRIDAY, July 1
Game 7: Game 4 loser vs. Game 5 loser
Game 8: Game 6 winner vs. Game 3 loser
Game 9: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner
Game 10: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner
WEDNESDAY, July 5
Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 loser
Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 loser
FRIDAY, July 7
Game 13: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner
Game 14: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner
SUNDAY, July 9
Game 15: Game 14 winner vs. 13 loser
TUESDAY, July 11
Championship
Game 16: Game 13 winner vs. Game 15 winner
THURSDAY, July 13
Game 17: If necessary