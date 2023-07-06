DuBOIS — Moving to a neutral venue to beat the rainy, wet conditions, the Brookville Area Little League All-Star baseball team was eliminated by St. Marys with a 3-0 loss at DuBois’ Way Memorial Field Sunday afternoon.
The contest was originally scheduled to played in St. Marys but was moved to DuBois because of heavy rains and was over before you knew it. That’s because St. Marys’ Leo Simbeck outdueled Brookville’s Landon Smith in a game that took about 50 minutes to play.
Simbeck tossed a two-hit shutout, while his defense played flawless defense behind him. He struck out four and walked just one.
Smith wound up the hard-luck loser after allowing three runs, all earned, on five hits while striking out three and walking a pair.
St. Marys score those three runs on five hits all in bottom of the fourth inning to come away with the victory.
The loss finished off the Brookville 11-and-12-year-old’s tournament run with a 2-2 record. St. Marys advanced to Thursday’s elimination game at Potter-McKean. The other two teams remaining were both unbeaten going into Thursday with DuBois visiting Punxsutawney in the winners’ bracket final.
Outside of the fourth, St. Marys mustered just two runners against Smith in the game. Landry Brem reached on a leadoff error in the second, while Brayden Steinbach drew a walk with one out in the fifth. Steinbach got as far as second base.
Brookville struggled to get anything going against Simbeck as it managed just the three base runners in the game.
Owen Weaver singled to right with two outs in the top of the first but was then picked off first base by St. Marys catcher Max Jovenitti to end the inning.
Ethan Lauer then drew a leadoff walk in the second but only made it as far as second base as Simbeck retired the ensuing three hitters, two via strikeout.
Brookville’s final runner was Smith, who singled to open the fourth. However, he took only made it as far as second base as Simbeck retired the next three batters. That started a stretch of nine straight outs to end the game for Simbeck.
Meanwhile, Smith was doing the same thing to St. Marys until the decisive bottom of the fourth. St. Marys had just one runner up to that point — Brem in the second — but put strung together the five hits in the fourth to push three runs across.
Kayd Caskey and Charlie Hasselman opened the inning with back-to-back singles at the bottom of the St. Marys lineup to roll things over to the top.
TJ Gornati then stepped in and ripped a single to right to plate Caskey with what proved to be the only run St. Marys would need.
Brookville then got an out on a fielder’s choice, but JJ Hanslvoan and Simbeck each delivered RBI singles of their own around another fielder’s choice to push the St. Marys lead to 3-0.
Jovenitti then walked to load the bases before Smith got out of the inning with a strikeout. The damage had been done already, though, and Simbeck made that 3-0 lead stand up.
In other games:
LITTLE LEAGUE
FRIDAY, June 30
Brookville 6, Warren 3
At Zufall Field, Clutch hitting, solid defense and effective pitching all were part of Brookville’s winning formula against Warren.
Brookville trailed 2-1 going into the bottom of the fourth inning before scoring twice in the fourth and adding three valuable insurance runs in the fifth.
Three of Brookville’s runs came on two-out hits, two of them from Ethan Lauer whose two-out double scored Owen Weaver in the bottom of the first. Weaver started the rally with his own double.
Warren returned the favor with a pair of two-out runs in the top of the fourth for a 2-1 lead as Ty Bryan singled and scored on Wesley Wilcox’s double to right-center. Two batters later, Matt Shippee singled in Wilcox to give Warren its short-lived 2-1 lead.
Then in the bottom of the fourth, Brookville went to work again as Weaver led off with a single. He moved to second on a wild pitch and scored on Connor Lewis’ single. Colby Lewis reached on an infield error and after a second out, Cooper Peterson blooped a single into right-center to score Connor Lewis for what would be the lead for good at 3-2.
Weaver pitched into the fifth inning, leaving the game due to his pitch limit with a runner at second and one out, but Landon Smith retired the final two batters and stranded the potential tying run at second.
In the Brookville fifth, Landen Coleman Coleman reached on an error and Blake Burkett got to first when after he swung at strike three and reached first when the ball got away from Warren catcher Eddie Abplanalp. Smith followed with a run-scoring single.
Weaver’s groundout for the second out of the inning pushed home Burkett and Lauer came through again with his second RBI double to round out the game’s scoring.
Lauer, the first baseman, made a nice backhand stab of Tucker Sanford’s hard ground ball for the first out. After a Tanner Stuart double and Wyatt Wilson single, Stuart came home from third on a throw to second, although Wilson didn’t try to steal.
Smith got Bryan to pop out to shortstop for the second out and after a walk to Wilcox, Smith induced Keegan Weissinger to ground back to him at the mound for the final out and what turned out to be a five-out save.
Weaver got the win with his 4 1/3 innings, giving up five hits and walking three while striking out five. Smith gave up two hits while walking one and striking out one.
Stuart was the losing pitcher, throwing the first 3 1/3 innings and allowing three runs while giving up six hits and striking out two with no walks.
Smith, Weaver and Lauer each had two hits to lead the Brookville offense. Smith doubled with two outs in the third and was stranded.
THURSDAY, June 29
MINOR LEAGUE
Kane 7, Brookville 6
At Kane, breaking a 5-5 tie in the top of the sixth inning, Kane scored two runs and held on to beat the Brookville Minor League baseball all-stars Thursday in a District 10 elimination game.
Brookville, the home team via the pre-game coin flip, scored five runs in the bottom of the second to grab a 5-1 lead. But Kane climbed back into the game and tied it at 5-5 in the top of the fourth with two runs.
It was 5-5 in the sixth before Kane scored twice. Brookville rallied in its final at-bat after two outs when Bentley Meyers doubled and scored on Max Barkley’s single. Keelan McLaughlin walked before Kane got the final out on a Drew Miller groundout.
Barkley had singled twice for half of Brookville’s four hits. Meyers scored twice to go along with his double.
Harris Whitling and Chris Bazylak pitched for Brookville, which finished 0-2.
WEDNESDAY, June 28
BASEBALL
LITTLE LEAGUE
Brookville 13, Cameron Co. 1
At Zufall Field and staving off elimination for its first win of the District 10 tournament in last Wednesday’s first game of a doubleheader, scored runs in all four of its at-bats while getting a combined four-hitter from Landon Smith and Owen Weaver.
Meanwhile, Brookville banged out 10 hits while taking advantage of six Cameron County errors in the four-inning game.
Five of Brookville’s hits came right out of the gate as Smith, Landon Theiss, Weaver, Ethan Lauer and Connor Lewis started the top of the first inning with safeties. Smith and Weaver doubled, Weaver’s driving in Smith. Lauer also drove in a run.
Brookville scored all three second-inning runs after two outs with the help of two Cameron County errors. In the two-run third, Lauer and Lewis started the inning with singles. Lauer scored on Landon Ankeny’s forceout grounder and Lewis coming home on Reegan Painter’s sacrifice fly.
Brookville sent nine batters to the plate in its five-run fourth. The only two hits of the inning came on Smith’s second double and Ankeny’s RBI single.
Smith went the first three innings, giving up three hits while striking out four and walking one while Weaver gave up a hit and walked a batter in his inning.
Smith, Lauer and Lewis each had two hits for Brookville.
SOFTBALL
LITTLE LEAGUE
DuBois 13, Brookville 3
In a makeup game from Tuesday at Zufall Field, visiting DuBois knocked Brookville out of the 11-12-year-old softball bracket with a four-inning win in the second game of an all-star doubleheader last Wednesday.
DuBois didn’t score in the first inning, but did in each of its four other at-bats — four in the second, three in the third, two in the fourth and four more in the fifth using plenty of aggressive base running and testing Brookville’s defense.
In all, DuBois had 10 hits while Brookville committed 10 errors. Paityn Lange and Abegail Snell each had two hits.
In the circle, pitchers Allie LaBue and Capri Weyand combined for the win. LaBue went the first three innings, giving up all three Brookville runs in the second inning. She allowed three hits while walking three and striking out seven. Weyand threw two scoreless innings, giving up two hits while striking out one with no walks.
LaBue tripled and scored in the four-run second on her long fly ball to left. Stopping a third, she then raced home on an errant throw from the outfield. Snell had the only RBI hit of the inning on a single.
Joanna Hayes’ infield single was the only hit of the third. The only RBI of the inning came on Calli Bash’s groundout.
With two outs in the fourth, DuBois scored two unearned runs thanks to two Brookville errors. Reese Glass started the rally with a double.
DuBois scored four more runs in the fifth as Weyand singled in two runs with two outs. Lnge also singled and scored and Snell singled for the second time.
Brookville’s three-run second was highlighted by Avonlea Lewis’ RBI single and Lillian Miles’ bases-loaded walk. Eliza Shaffer scored on a wild pitch.
Whitney Sunealitis singled twice to lead Brookville’s five-hit game.
Ava Nixon got all but the final out of the fifth for Brookville in the circle. She struck out two and walked four.
Courier-Express Sports Editor Chris Wechtenhiser contributed to the story with the Brookville-St. Marys recap.