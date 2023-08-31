Going into 2023 season

Active players in bold (TD pass ranking)

Senior season in parenthesis

Player;Yards;TD

Matt Bodamer, Port Allegany (2012);10,948;137 (1)

Derek Buganza, Brockway (2010);9,752;95 (3)

Jack Krug, Brookville (2020);8,362;108 (2)

Matt Miller, DuBois (2017);8,048;70 (T7)

Gabe French, DuBois (2014);7,940;87 (4)

Isaac Rumery, Clearfield (2018);7,135;78 (6)

Christian Coudriet, St. Marys (2021);7,130;67 (9)

Mike DeFilippi, Smethport (1999);6,638;9

Chad Kroell, Clearfield (1994);6,088;79 (5)

Cole Sebastian, Otto-Eldred (2020);5,875;62

Jake Dougherty, Redbank Valley (2014);5,845;62

Alec Shaffer-Doan, Brockway (2013);5,552;66 (10)

Adam Black, Keystone (2001);5,338;55

Tyler Armagost, Moniteau (2008);5,278;52

Drew Evens, Port Allegany (2022);5,251;38

Brayden Fox, Brockway (2024);5,179;56

Dan McGarry, Curwensville (2022);5,137;43

Oliver Billotte, Clearfield (2022);4,880;51

Reed Williams, Kane (2017);4,724;61

Brenden Makray, C-L (2017);4,702;55

Cal German, Clarion/Cent. Clarion(2020);4,556;61

Tom Pore, Keystone (1997);4,504;46

Kyle Armagost, Moniteau (2012);4,484;46

Curtis Frye, Clearfield (2012);4,477;44

Hayden Johnston, C-L (2004);4,401;70 (T7)

Jase Ferguson, Central Clarion (2024);4,347;51

Dan Miller, C-L  (2009);4,250;28

Dan Reed, Keystone (2009);4,122;45

Bret Wingard, Keystone (2022);4,088;42

John Katis, Clarion (2014);4,082;50

Jon Guth, Brookville (1993);4,033;29

Zach Anderson, Kane (2007);3,922;34

Lane Cicciarelli, Union (2014);3,918;39

Jim Kelly, East Brady (1977);3,915;44

Tyler Smith, Kane (2002);3,764;33

Ben Marzullo, Brookville (1999);3,710;32

Hunter Miller, Brockway (2016);3,698;32

Logan Weaver, Punxsutawney (2010);3,676;43

Boomer Wetzel, Coudersport (2007);3,637;42

Oliver Billotte, Clearfield (2021);3,625;33

Andrew Janocko, Clearfield (2005);3,615;28

Peter Downer, Brockway (2018);3,604;33

Jeremy McCool, Keystone (1989);3,484;31

—Weaver yardage inludes one season in Indiana

