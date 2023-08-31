Going into 2023 season
Active players in bold (TD pass ranking)
Senior season in parenthesis
Player;Yards;TD
Matt Bodamer, Port Allegany (2012);10,948;137 (1)
Derek Buganza, Brockway (2010);9,752;95 (3)
Jack Krug, Brookville (2020);8,362;108 (2)
Matt Miller, DuBois (2017);8,048;70 (T7)
Gabe French, DuBois (2014);7,940;87 (4)
Isaac Rumery, Clearfield (2018);7,135;78 (6)
Christian Coudriet, St. Marys (2021);7,130;67 (9)
Mike DeFilippi, Smethport (1999);6,638;9
Chad Kroell, Clearfield (1994);6,088;79 (5)
Cole Sebastian, Otto-Eldred (2020);5,875;62
Jake Dougherty, Redbank Valley (2014);5,845;62
Alec Shaffer-Doan, Brockway (2013);5,552;66 (10)
Adam Black, Keystone (2001);5,338;55
Tyler Armagost, Moniteau (2008);5,278;52
Drew Evens, Port Allegany (2022);5,251;38
Brayden Fox, Brockway (2024);5,179;56
Dan McGarry, Curwensville (2022);5,137;43
Oliver Billotte, Clearfield (2022);4,880;51
Reed Williams, Kane (2017);4,724;61
Brenden Makray, C-L (2017);4,702;55
Cal German, Clarion/Cent. Clarion(2020);4,556;61
Tom Pore, Keystone (1997);4,504;46
Kyle Armagost, Moniteau (2012);4,484;46
Curtis Frye, Clearfield (2012);4,477;44
Hayden Johnston, C-L (2004);4,401;70 (T7)
Jase Ferguson, Central Clarion (2024);4,347;51
Dan Miller, C-L (2009);4,250;28
Dan Reed, Keystone (2009);4,122;45
Bret Wingard, Keystone (2022);4,088;42
John Katis, Clarion (2014);4,082;50
Jon Guth, Brookville (1993);4,033;29
Zach Anderson, Kane (2007);3,922;34
Lane Cicciarelli, Union (2014);3,918;39
Jim Kelly, East Brady (1977);3,915;44
Tyler Smith, Kane (2002);3,764;33
Ben Marzullo, Brookville (1999);3,710;32
Hunter Miller, Brockway (2016);3,698;32
Logan Weaver, Punxsutawney (2010);3,676;43
Boomer Wetzel, Coudersport (2007);3,637;42
Oliver Billotte, Clearfield (2021);3,625;33
Andrew Janocko, Clearfield (2005);3,615;28
Peter Downer, Brockway (2018);3,604;33
Jeremy McCool, Keystone (1989);3,484;31
—Weaver yardage inludes one season in Indiana