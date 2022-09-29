Have you ever heard of Andy Hastings? He will be a Brookville Area High School Hall of Famer.
The question above was something I had asked people for the past several years and if you’re old enough, you’d recall that the gymnasium at the old Brookville High School that used to sit next to where Northside Elementary School sits now was named after Hastings.
Why?
Hastings played football at the University of Pittsburgh from 1914 through 1919. The Panthers were coached by Pop Warner for most of those years. Yes, the Pop Warner whose name is on youth football leagues across the country.
The 1912 Brookville High School graduate never played football at his alma mater, but he did at the prep school he attended in Saltsburg before heading to Pitt, Kiski Prep. There, he caught the eye of Warner who coached the legendary Jim Thorpe while he was at Carlisle Indian Industrial School just a few years before moving to Pitt.
In his four seasons at Pitt, Hastings led the Panthers in scoring every year. He was a fullback and halfback in Warner’s famous wing-T offense that churned out a 30-3-1 record while Hastings was there. His 255 points scored — 30 touchdowns, 36 point-after kicks and 13 field goals — over 100 years later still ranks No. 7 on the team’s all-time list.
Hastings helped lead the Panthers to two national championships in 1916 and 1917.
That’s incredible, and Hall of Fame worthy of course.
And for a long time, that’s about all I knew. Then I started digging, the advent of on-line newspaper research on www.newspapers.com changed everything and Pitt’s digitalization of its publications including yearbooks opened up an amazing window to allow me to find and get a glimpse of this wonderful man.
Next Thursday night at the Hall of Fame ceremony held at the high school auditorium, he’ll be honored posthumously with another posthumous inductee John DeMotte and 2000 BAHS graduate Rhonda Mays starting at 6 p.m.
I’ll be blessed to have the opportunity to introduce you to a man that most likely no one alive today had ever met and I hope you’ll come listen to the testimonies of all three of this year’s inductees.
Digging through the Pittsburgh newspaper archives, I found something in the Pittsburgh Press that struck me as an incredible description of our Brookville native who was a college football star back when it was baseball, college football and perhaps horse racing as the big three when it came to national sports attention.
Hastings had his college days interrupted by World War I, so on Feb. 19 of 1920 when Hastings walked across the state to get his diploma from the school of Economics at Pitt, the traditional stoic, solemn and official tone of a graduation ceremony was interrupted.
Dean A.B. Wright referred to his war record with base hospital unit 24 in France, his interest in all school activities, his splendid showing as a student and his fine work in athletics,” the Pittsburgh Press reported the next day.
And as Wright concluded his praise of Hastings, the Pitt band, in spite of the dignity of the occasion, the Press continued, struck up “Hail, Hail, the Gang’s All Here” and the assembled students broke forth in loud hand-clapping. Chancellor S.B. McCormick also paid Hastings a fine tribute.
Seriously, Hastings was the most popular man on campus at a time when some of the great founding fathers of Pitt’s institutions were walking around.
In one of the Pitt yearbooks, there’s an amazing action photo of the Panthers playing at Forbes Field. A player identified as Hastings is running around the end with the ball. The caption below: “Will we ever have another Andy?”
Hastings died of cancer at the age of 41 in 1934. He worked for Blawnox Steel in its real estate department. He had a daughter who has since passed and it’s not known where any close relatives reside.
In his Jeffersonian Democrat obituary it read: “Charles Elliott “Andy” Hastings, the greatest all-around athlete Brookville High School ever produced, died at his home on North Highland Avenue in Pittsburgh yesterday afternoon. He was a few months past 40 years old and had been ill several months.
“Of a sunny disposition and a particularly pleasing personality, Andy Hastings had many friends in all walks of life. News of his death was received here with deep regret.”
The Pittsburgh Press reported: “During his playing days, Mr. Hastings gained the reputation of being one of the hardest running backs in the country and a blocker of exceptional ability. Weighing more than 180 pounds and standing 5 feet, 9 inches, he was fast and shifty and bore the brunt of many of Pitt’s crushing drives.”
Five years later, through the efforts of another Brookville native Harry Smail who met Hastings in France during war got the school’s gymnasium named after Hastings. Smail attributed his survival to Hastings’ care and attention.
At the ceremony in February of 1939, Pitt football coach Jock Sutherland, a former Hastings teammate, was the main speaker at the dedication.
“A hard, fighting athlete who was undoubtedly the most popular man on the campus,” Sutherland said. “A man whose memory is as green as the turf which blankets his grave. ... This large gathering (some 1,200 in attendance) is the greatest tribute that could be paid to anyone, a tribute of love and esteem.
“I dedicate this fine building in the name of one who was a perfect example of clean living men, Charles Elliott Hastings.”
I’ll somehow try to add to those words as we celebrate him, DeMotte and Mays next week. Make it part of your schedule.
