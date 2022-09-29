BRADFORD — Not needing the turnover machine that was getting the ball back from opponents at a ridiculous rate in their first four wins, the Central Clarion Wildcats spread the wealth and racked up nearly 400 yards of offense in last Friday’s 48-7 rout at winless Bradford.
Six different Wildcats found the end zone as they built a 35-0 halftime lead that started the PIAA’s Mercy Rule running clock to start the second half.
After forcing 24 turnovers in their first four games, the Wildcats only turned over Bradford twice. That stat wasn’t needed as they sent the Owls to their 22nd straight loss.
Wildcats quarterback Jase Ferguson threw three touchdown passes, the game-opening points coming on his 23-yard pass to Dawson Smail in the first quarter and his other two to Ashton Rex covering 40 yards and Tommy Smith from three yards out capped a 28-point second quarter.
Also in the second quarter, Braxton Beckwith scored on a 2-yard run and Connor Kopnitsky also on a 2-yard run.
The Wildcats piled up 389 yards of offense as Ferguson completed 9 of 13 passes for 171 yards with an interception to go along with his three TD strikes. Rex caught five passes for 121 yards while Kopnitsky ran for 123 yards on 15 carries.
Both of Brady Quinn’s carries in the third quarter went for touchdowns on runs of 15 and 7 yards both in the second half of the quarter.
Bradford’s lone points came on Troy Adkins’ 2-yard run to start the second-half scoring. Owls quarterback Talan Reese completed 21 of 31 passes for 137 yards and was intercepted by Tommy Smith.
Smith’s interception was his second of the season and the team’s 13th overall. Ryan Hummell led the Wildcats with eight tackles, two for losses, in the win over the Owls. Beckwith finished with six. Noah Preston, John Burke and Brant Parker each had a sack. Ethan Wenner recovered an Owls fumble for the Wildcats’ other takeaway.
Now 5-0, the Wildcats host Karns City in another Region 1 matchup at Clarion University’s Memorial Stadium Friday night.