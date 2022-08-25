THURSDAY, Aug. 25
GOLF
Brookville Girls at Punxsutawney, 3 p.m.
FRIDAY, Aug. 26
FOOTBALL
Brookville at Central Clarion, at C-L, 7 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Matt Kramer Memorial Tournament, football field: Brookville vs. Clearfield, 2 p.m.; DuBois Central Catholic vs. West Shamokin, 4 p.m.
SATURDAY, Aug. 27
BOYS SOCCER
Matt Kramer Memorial Tournament: Consolation game, 10 a.m.; Championship game, noon, both games on football field.
YOUTH FOOTBALL
CPYFL: Brookville at Treasure Lake, noon pee kickoff
ABC League: Union at Clarion-Limestone, 4:30 p.m. bantam kickoff
MONDAY, Aug. 29
VOLLEYBALL
DuBois Central Catholic at Brookville, 6 p.m. (JV)
BOYS SOCCER
St. Marys at Brookville, 6 p.m.
Oil City at C-L, 6 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
St. Marys at Brookville, 4:30 p.m.
JR. HIGH SOCCER
St. Marys at Brookville, 3:30 p.m.
TUESDAY, Aug. 30
BOYS SOCCER
Forest Area at C-L, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Brookville at Brockway, 6 p.m. (JV)
Union at C-L, 6 p.m. (JV)
GOLF
AML at Brookville Girls, 3 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Brookville at Ridgway, 3 p.m.
WEDNESDAY Aug. 31
CROSS COUNTRY
Clarion-Limestone at Moniteau, 4:30 p.m.
JR. HIGH SOCCER
West Shamokin at Brookville, 4 p.m.
THURSDAY, Sept. 1
BOYS SOCCER
Brookville at Karns City, 5 p.m.
Brockway at C-L, at Clarion H.S., 6 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Brookville at Karns City, 7 p.m.
GOLF
Brookville Girls at Ridgway, Laurel Mill GC, 3 p.m.
JR. HIGH
FOOTBALL
Brookville at Central Clarion, at C-L, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY, Sept. 2
FOOTBALL
Tyrone at Brookville, 7 p.m.
Central Clarion at Port Allegany, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, Sept. 3
CROSS COUNTRY
C-L at Titusville Invitational, TBA
YOUTH FOOTBALL
CPYFL: Brookville at Reynoldsville, 9:30 a.m., pee week kickoff
ABC League: Clarion-Limestone at Grove City, 4:30 p.m., bantam kickoff