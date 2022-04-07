CLARION — Warren’s J.T. Blum and Coudersport’s Liz Frame went home with Most Valuable Player honors at the Clarion County YMCA Senior All-Star Basketball games played at the Clarion YMCA Sunday afternoon.
Blum scored a team-high 17 points to lead Team Ruhlman to a 100-86 win over Team Srock. The captains of all of the teams, Brookville’s Griffin Ruhlman and DuBois Central Catholic’s Alec Srock for the boys, picked the teams in a draft-style selection prior to the game.
In a four-quarter format of 10 minutes each, Team Ruhlman blasted out to a 61-39 halftime lead thanks to a 38-21 second-quarter before Team Srock rallied back into the game quickly with a 29-13 third-quarter advantage, leading briefly 68-67 with 1:20 left in the third quarter.
However, Team Ruhlman finished the third with a 7-0 run and pulled away for the win.
Blum scored 10 of his 17 in the first half while all eight players reached the scoring column with five reaching double figures — Elk County Catholic’s Luke Jansen and Charlie Briendel with 14 and 13 points respectively, Clearfield’s Ryan Gearhart 12 points and Oil City’s Judias Johnson with 10 points.
Other area players scoring for Team Ruhlman were Brookville’s Danny Lauer and Redbank Valley’s Bryson Bain with eight points apiece, DuBois’ Chooch Husted with seven and Griffin Ruhlman with two points.
Franklin’s Easton Fulmer paced Team Srock with 23 points while Redbank Valley’s Marquese Gardlock scored 12 points and Srock with 11. Ridgway’s Dom Allegretto and Dan Park scored 10 and eight points respectively while Redbank Valley’s Chris Marshall finished with seven points.
In the girls’ game, Frame scored 12 of her team-high 22 points to lead Team Buttery to a 79-64 win over Team (Emma) Ruhlman in the first game of the day. Union’s Dominika Logue and Brockway’s Selena Buttery also reached double figures for Team Buttery with 17 and 11 points respectively.
Also scoring for Team Buttery were Brookville’s Alayna Haight with nine points, Redbank Valley’s Madison Foringer with six points, Union’s Hailey Kriebel added five points, Clearfield’s Emma Hipps with four points and Redbank Valley’s Claire Clouse with three points. Brockway’s Danielle Wood played for Team Buttery but didn’t score.
For Team Ruhlman, the team captain Emma Ruhlman of Warren scored a team-high 18 points. Other area players who scored were Johnsonburg’s Kaci Stelene with six points, and Clarion-Limestone’s Frances Milliron and Punxsutawney’s Kierstin Riley with two points apiece.
Each team had two coaches on the bench. In the boys’ game, DuBois Central Catholic’s Dom Varacallo and Redbank Valley’s Emmanuel Marshall coached Team Ruhlman, and Jason Fullmer of Franklin and Bundy Fulmer of Oil City coached Team Srock.
In the girls’ game, Team Buttery was coached by Brockway’s Dick Esposito and Redbank Valley’s Chris Edmonds while Team Ruhlman was coached by Warren’s Lisa LaVan and Union’s Allyson Kepple.
The proceeds from the game went to the Michael Constantino Memorial Scholarship Fund at the Clarion County YMCA.