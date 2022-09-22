Both Brookville and Central Clarion take to the road for their Week 5 football games, both of them Region 1 encounters this Friday night.
The 1-3 Raiders visit 3-1 DuBois while the 4-0 Wildcats head to McKean County to face a winless Bradford team. Both games kick off at 7 p.m.
As far as the District 9 Region 1 standings go, the Wildcats share first place with DuBois with 2-0 marks. The Wildcats are just one of three D9 teams who own unbeaten records, sharing that mark with Redbank Valley and Elk County Catholic.
The Raiders, Karns City, St. Marys and Punxsutawney are all 1-1 in Region 1 play.
As the season hits the mid-way point this week, it’s worth a glance to check out the Class 2A field of which the Wildcats and Raiders reside. While the traditional power point standings are listed below — teams given points for a win, size of school and wins from teams that you beat as bonus points — it is not the final determination of how teams will be seeded.
In Class 2A this year, a maximum of four out of the six D9 teams qualifying for the postseason that would begin Week 11, or Nov. 4-5, presuming four teams enter. That’s not certain because teams can elect or not elect to enter the postseason and that’s usually determined by whether the team has a record worth presenting to the playoffs.
That being stated, Class 2A’s six-team field owns a collective record of 9-15 with the Wildcats the only team above .500. The rest are Karns City (2-2), the Raiders (1-3), Kane (1-3), Moniteau (1-3) and Ridgway (0-4). That’s the order of the teams as far as power points go, but that serves only as a guide to how the playoff committee could seed the teams if they go to the playoffs.
It’s very likely that the committee decisions regarding seedings will be far more interesting in Class 1A where nine of the 12 teams are 2-2 or better.
Here’s a closer look at this week’s games:
Brookville (1-3) at
DuBois (3-1)
The Raiders head to Mansell Stadium to face a Beavers squad that has just one loss in a lopsided affair to Clearfield (41-7) two weeks ago. Last week, the Beavers dumped Bradford 49-20. They opened with wins over Karns City (28-7) and Brockway (27-26).
Senior quarterback Cam-Ron Hays keys the Beavers, who average 272 yards per game offensively, most of that coming on the ground. Hays has completed 23 of 40 passes for 198 yards with one TD and one interception while also leading the team in rushing with 230 yards on 31 carries and six TDs.
Dalton Yale (46-221, 1 TD) and Austin Henery (37-173, 4 TDs) are other rushers.
The Raiders try to keep the momentum going from their win over Moniteau, although they’ll look to clean up the turnover problems that plagued them in the 7-0 win.
Easton Belfiore, in two starts, has completed 20 of 36 passes for 335 yards with four TDs and two interceptions. Brayden Kunselman (14-159, 2 TDs) and Noah Peterson (8-148, 2 TDs) are the team’s top two receivers so far.
Jackson Zimmerman ran for a career-high 132 yards on 19 carries last week against Moniteau and in three games this year, he’s rushed for 342 yards on 65 carries. Carson Weaver (32-129) has also given the Raiders some good carries out of the backfield.
The Raiders have beaten the Beavers four straight times, including 21-7 last year also in DuBois. The Beavers own the all-time series lead at 22-10.
Cent. Clarion (4-0)
at Bradford (0-4)
The turnover-making juggernaut known as the Wildcats — they’ve forced 24 in four games — head north to play the winless Owls at Parkway Stadium.
Bradford’s losing streak reached 21 games dating back to the end of the 2019 season with last week’s 39-20 loss at home to DuBois. The Owls are giving up 41.5 points per game, also losing to Otto-Eldred (33-26), Coudersport (38-27) and Punxsutawney (56-0) and giving up over 400 yards of offense in all but the loss to Coudersport.
The Owls move the ball offensively almost entirely through the air led by sophomore quarterback Talen Reese (80-for-150, 1,045 yards, 7 TDs, 4 Ints.). His top receivers are Isaiah Fitton (18-287, 1 TD), Troy Adkins (22-253, 2 TDs) and Lukas Laktash (23-261, 3 TDs).
Bradford has rushed for just 18 yards this season.
The Wildcats have outscored foes 159-41 so far this year, averaging just under 400 yards per game at 396. Sophomore quarterback Jase Ferguson (42-for-76) stands at 999 yards passing with 12 TDs and five interceptions. His top receiving targets are Ashton Rex (19-564, 5 TDs), Dawson Hotchkiss (6-149, 2 TDs) and Dawson Smail (8-176, 2 TDs).
Connor Kopnitsky (21-174, 3 TDs) is the only Wildcat with over 100 yards rushing, although 14 different ball carriers have been used so far.
Defensively, Ryan Hummell leads the unit with 55 tackles with three interceptions. Ferguson has a team-high four interceptions. Brady Quinn also has three picks as the Wildcats have intercepted 12 passes overall.
The Wildcats beat the Owls last year, 38-7.