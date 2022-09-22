Both Brookville and Central Clarion take to the road for their Week 5 football games, both of them Region 1 encounters this Friday night.

The 1-3 Raiders visit 3-1 DuBois while the 4-0 Wildcats head to McKean County to face a winless Bradford team. Both games kick off at 7 p.m.

Recommended Video

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos