CLARION — The venue changed for the first time since 2015, but the team at the top of the pedestal stayed the same.
Posting another dominant performance in a return to Clarion University’s renovated Tippin Gymnasium, the Brookville Raiders wrestlers won their
10th team title in 12 years, the Raiders crowned four champions after going 4-2 in the finals and 4-1 in the consolation finals to qualify 11 wrestlers for this weekend’s Northwest Regional Tournament in Sharon.
Four-time district champion and Outstanding Wrestler Owen Reinsel led the charge with his title at 132 pounds. Junior Brayden Kunselman, coming off a missed season with a shoulder injury, won his second crown at 138 pounds as did senior Bryce Rafferty at 215 pounds. Freshman Cole Householder won his first tourney at 120 pounds.
See accompanying stories on the D9 champions.
All of that brought head coach Dave Klepfer his 11th Lenny Ferraro Memorial Coach of the Year Award in the last 14 years. Since the run began in 2011, the Raiders have won 53 D9 titles in 12 tournaments.
The next most 2A titles won over that span? Brockway with 23.
The Raiders also extended their impressive streak of seasons with at least one D9 champion to 35, or since 1988. Historically, no D9 Class 2A team has a streak close to that length.
“It was a pretty incredible weekend for our program,” Klepfer said Saturday night. “You take 11 out of 13 to regionals, that’s a pretty big number. But it’s a bunch of guys who put in a ton of hard work this year and we built our schedule to prepare us for tournaments like this and I felt like our kids performed the way they should have.
“Of course, we had a couple letdowns and mishaps, but I felt our kids performed at a pretty high level. I’m pretty happy.”
Two Raiders lost in the finals to finish second — freshman Easton Belfiore at 172 and junior Jackson Zimmerman at 189.
Both lost as No. 1 seeds to No. 2-seeded foes they battled to beat during the regular season. Belfiore had beaten Johnsonburg’s Kaden Dennis 5-3 in their dual meeting on Feb. 1 to essentially earn the top seed for districts.
In the hard-fought rematch, Dennis escaped and took down Belfiore in the second period, then held off Belfiore’s shots the rest of the way for a 3-2 win. It was the junior Dennis’ first title in his third trip to the finals.
Belfiore (23-12) was trying to become the first freshman upper weight (170 or heavier) to win a D9 title since a pair of four-timers, the Raiders’ Eli Morres at heavyweight and Curwensville’s Nick Sipes at 171, won in 2004. Since then, just two ninth-graders had wrestled for titles — the Raiders’ Tyler Cook at 195 in 2015 and Sheffield’s Dylan Dinch at heavyweight in 2013.
At 189, Zimmerman (20-4) had beaten Stewart twice in close bouts during the season, 4-2 at the D9 Duals then 4-2 in their regular-season finale on Feb. 15, but it was Stewart who avoided the sweep with a 6-2 win in a bout that had no takedowns.
It was 1-0 with a Stewart second-period escape going into the third. Zimmerman reversed for a 2-1 lead with 1:07 left before Stewart was able to work a reversal into a bout-clinching five-point move in the final 20 seconds.
“It especially stings when you were a combined 3-0 against those kids this year,” Klepfer said. “Jackson beat Stewart twice and Easton beating Dennis in the dual meet, so we felt like two got away from us there. We knew Easton, being a freshman, was going to be in a good bout and coin-flip type of match and Dennis got the takedown. I felt we were the aggressor, eight or nine shots to zero and I wouldn’t be surprised to that one reversed next week.
“Stewart is a dangerous kid, we see him in freestyle quite a bit and Jackson and him go back and forth ... He’s a very smart wrestler and wrestled a pretty sound match.”
Four Raiders reached the third-place bout with top-four regional berths already in hand and three won to finish third — Jared Popson at 113, Brecken Cieleski at 145, Carson Weaver at 152 and Coyha Brown at 160 — while Porter Kahle lost in the consolation final at heavyweight and finished fourth.\
Popson (26-13) was seeded sixth, but won his opener against Redbank Valley’s Daniel Evans, avenging a regular-season loss, before getting pinned by Curwensville’s No. 2 seed Jacob Carfley of Curwensville. Popson won his final two bouts to claim third, including a 6-0 decision over No. 5 seed Kai Stauffer of Port Allegany.
Cieleski (23-11), seeded third, was knocked into the consolations by Clarion’s No. 7-seeded freshman and eventual runner-up Mason Gourley with an 8-2 semifinal loss. He rebounded with a 10-4 decision over Brockway’s No. 5 seed Dylan Bash to clinch a regional berth, then majored Curwensville’s No. 4 Zach Shaffer 12-0 to win third.
The seventh-seeded Weaver (18-18) had to navigate through the biggest bracket of the tournament, 13 wrestlers, at 152 to get his regional trip secured. After losing 6-1 to eventual champion No. 2 seed Logan Aughenbaugh of Curwensville in the quarterfinals, Weaver won four straight bouts.
He secured a regional berth with a 10-3 win over top-seeded Caleb Furgeson of Port Allegany and then pulled out a dramatic 7-4 decision over No. 4 seed Tyler Merritt of Ridgway to claim third.
Weaver trailed Merritt 4-2 late in the third period before reversing Merritt to tie it up with just 37 seconds on the clock. Then as time was running out, Weaver scored three back points to get the win.
“I told people all week long, including him, that he was going to be a bracket buster,” Klepfer said. “It didn’t work out and I thought he had a chance to get to the finals, but he’s very deceiving. He was 14-17 going in, but he’s one of those kids you don’t want to draw because he wrestles for six minutes and doesn’t stop moving and has some danger to him.
“I’m happy for him. He’s been bounced around the lineup this year and we’re real deep at those eight classes and he ended up winning a spot there last week and to come out and put a performance like this together as a seven seed, I was really happy for him. He got another week to wrestle and that’s what we’ve preached all week long. Get to next week.”
Brown (14-8) was seeded third at 160 and reached the semifinals where he was blanked 4-0 by No. 2 seed and eventual runner-up Luke Ely of Kane. He pinned Clarion’s Breckin Rex and Coudersport’s John Wright to claim his third.
“I’m happy for a guy like Coyha,” Klepfer said. “He couldn’t make the lineup the first three months of the season, finally got to a weight class he was good at and finished third. I’m really happy how he finished the tournament.”
While Weaver moved to a weight he wasn’t at early in the season, Brown and Kahle at heavyweight weren’t starters. Kahle (10-10) replaced injured starter Baily Miller and contributed some key performances down the stretch. Saturday, he finished 2-2 in the eight-man bracket. Seeded fifth, Kahle won his opener in a 7-2 decision over No. 4 seed Walker Willey of Cranberry before getting pinned by eventual champion and top-seeded Gavin Thompson of Brockway.
Kahle majored Josh Beal of Clarion, 11-0, to clinch a top-four finish. He lost 7-6 to Kane’s Shawn Nystrom in the third-place bout, nearly pinning Nystrom as time ran out.
“Porter has always been there putting the work in, slowly getting better each year and I thought he wrestled a pretty good tournament,” Klepfer said.
The Raiders’ 106-pounder Chris Carroll finished 0-2 while Logan Oakes finished 1-3 and in sixth place at 126 pounds.