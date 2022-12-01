BROOKVILLE — It’s rare that multiple returning state-qualifying swimmers dot Brookville’s roster, but that’s the case as the team preps for another season in the pool that begins at home against Franklin on Dec. 12.
Head coach Ray Doolittle and his staff have 32 swimmers — 12 boys and 20 girls — on their rosters with six who got pool time at the PIAA Championships last March at Bucknell University.
Raiders senior Brody Barto and junior Patrick Young, a North Clarion student and part of the team’s co-operative program that also includes Clarion and Clarion-Limestone, and Lady Raiders senior Madeline Golier, junior Ella Fiscus and sophomore Erika Doolittle help form a solid foundation.
Both teams were D9 runners-up with the boys going 10-3 and the girls finishing 11-1-1 in dual meets. Low numbers will limit the boys’ ability to win meets, but look for another strong dual season from the girls based on a full lineup and quality to go with it.
“I’m excited for the year,” Doolittle said. “The boys’ numbers will probably be down a little bit but I’m still hoping for some late additions. We just need a couple kids to fill in an empty lane here and there, or be the fourth guy for a relay. … For the girls, I think we’ll be very strong. We lost a lot of point-scorers and a lot of leadership from last year’s graduating seniors, but we are bringing on a number of strong freshmen girls.
“Just seeing them practice so far this year, they are very versatile in terms of the events that they will be able to do. Even more importantly, their work ethic and drive to succeed is already showing through. Those girls are going to bring talent and depth at every event, along with a positive attitude and lots of enthusiasm.”
BARTO AND YOUNG teamed up with graduated Calvin Doolittle and Bay Harper to win the D9 title with a district-record time in the 200-yard medley and along with the 200 freestyle relay. Young won D9 titles in the 50 and 100 freestyles while Barto placed in the same two freestyle races.
At states, Barto, Young, Harper and Doolittle earned a state medal with an eighth-place finish in the 200 freestyle relay while placing 12th in the medley relay.
“Patrick could probably swim almost any event in virtually any meet and win, or have a shot of winning. He can go anywhere in the lineup and be strong,” Doolittle said. “It will depend on his goals for that point in the season, and then looking ahead to districts and hopefully even states and more records on the record board.
“Brody is such a special young man. Right now, he is really banged up from soccer season. But when he is healthy, he can suffer like few other athletes I’ve ever seen. His work ethic is phenomenal, and he will balance Patrick’s events nicely to score a lot of points for us this year, too. There are definitely some school records that are well within his reach, too.”
The Raiders will struggle to fill all three relays this year, but should be able to insert senior Hunter Rupp (freestyle sprints), junior Brady Means (distance freestyle), and sophomore returners Henry May (breaststroke, freestyle) and Daniel Turner (freestyle) along with possible contributions from elsewhere, including Ryker Selnekovic (sprint freestyle) and freshman newcomer Sergio Sotillo.
GOLIER, FISCUS AND DOOLITTLE were all part of state-qualifying relays last year with Golier also going to states after winning the 100 backstroke title. Golier and Fiscus were on the winning 200 freestyle relay while Golier and Doolittle made up half of the winning 400 freestyle relay.
“Maddy will help lead the way and she and her (freshman) sister Lucy do a lot of training year-round, so I can’t wait to see how they’ve developed over the summer,” Doolittle said. “I’m hoping for big things from Erika and Ella after they experienced the pressure of winning districts on a relay and going to states. I’m sure they’ll be gunning for even more success.
That trio has plenty of help to form a strong lineup with some spots to plug in regarding those relays. Doolittle has options.
“We are probably going to be able to put multiple relay teams in for every relay event,” he said. “Equally important, I think that we should be able to fill every lane in every individual event. I honestly don’t think we have a weak event. There are no gaps. We are going to be able to put multiple fast girls in every single event.”
Among the key returners are seniors Kendra Himes (freestyle, backstroke), Audrey Barrett (freestyle distance), Taryn Hoffman (freestyle, breaststroke) and Grace Park (500 freestyle). Junior Kerrigan Swartz saw time on the relays and will likely be a key performer throughout the lineup along with sophomores Cora Parson and Violet Harper, who both bring versatility to the lineup. Doolittle believes he has some newcomers that’ll make big contributions as well.
Doolittle’s coaching staff includes once again assistant Jill Northey along with volunteer coaches Sharon and Luc Doolittle.
ROSTER
GIRLS
Seniors: Madeline Golier, Kendra Himes, Audrey Barrett, Grace Park, Taryn Hoffman, Emma Reynolds, Riley Davis, Nicole Fair.
Juniors: Ella Fiscus, Kerrigan Swartz.
Sophomores: Erika Doolittle, Violet Harper, Cora Parson, Kathryn Fenske.
Freshmen: Claire DeVallance, Adell Doty, Lucy Golier, Mackenzie Jacobson, Rayleigh Painter, Casey Riley, Rayna Silvis, Gabriella West.
BOYS
Seniors: Brody Barto, Hunter Rupp, Christian Ganoe.
Juniors: Patrick Young, Brady Means, Ryker Selnekovic.
Sophomores: Henry May, Egan Dennison, Daniel Turner.
Freshman: Sergio Sotillo.
SCHEDULE
December
12-Franklin
16-at Clearfield
January
5-at Warren, 6:30 p.m.
12-St. Marys
14-at Arctic Invitational, Clearfield, TBA
17-at Bradford
23-at DuBois
26-Oil City
February
3-at St. Marys
6-Bradford
9-Clearfield
14-DuBois
Meets start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted