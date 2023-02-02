BROOKVILLE — Winning its second straight game for the first time this year, the Brookville Lady Raiders took care of visiting A-C Valley on Senior Night Tuesday in a 60-22 rout.
The varsity-only night began with the Lady Raiders’ lone senior Reggan Olson honored before the opening tip. She finished with seven points as all seven players who got in the game for head coach Mark Powell found the scoring column.
The Lady Raiders (4-12) almost led from start to finish — winless A-C Valley scored the game’s first basket — with a 16-6 first-quarter lead, 31-14 advantage at halftime and 47-19 at the end of the third quarter before putting the PIAA’s Mercy Rule running clock into motion when they went up 30 points at 49-19 with 6:40 left in the game.
“Tonight is a special night with Senior Night and it’s nice to be able to feature that girl and I thought Reggan had a good night, but the whole team kind of rallied around her and played hard,” Powell said. “We got a win we really needed. That’s the first two-game streak this year.”
Eden Wonderling and Kerstyn Davie both reached double figures in scoring with Wonderling scoring 13 points and capping a double-double performance with 11 rebounds.
Davie finished with 12 points and six rebounds, playing for the first time since Jan. 6 before missing five games with health issues. She’s the team second-leading scorer in points per game.
“We’ve really missed her and it was really nice to get her back tonight, even though her role is a little more limited,” Powell said. “She makes everybody better.”
Others contributed to the win. Bentley Hughey scored eight points and grabbed six rebounds and Kaida Yoder scored seven points. The Lady Raiders were 6-for-13 from beyond the 3-point line with five different players sinking a shot from downtown.
The Lady Raiders forced 28 turnovers and outrebounded the Lady Falcons, 45-32. The Lady Falcons, who dropped to 0-18, got eight points from MacKenzie Parks and seven from Keira McVay. Maddy Dehart finished with five points and 12 rebounds.
Friday, the Lady Raiders host D9 League first-place Punxsutawney. Next Monday, Wednesday and Friday, the Lady Raiders host Clarion, visit Elk County Catholic and host Bradford.
Going through some tough stretches and taking advantage of some matchups as they did with two straight winless foes, Powell sees improvement from his one-senior roster that’s dealt with injuries as well.
“The young kids have gotten better and I think we’re coming together more as a team,” Powell added. “I feel like we’re setting the blocks for the future, thinking something bright.”
In last week’s game:
FRIDAY, Jan. 27
Brookville 56,
Curwensville 24
Stopping a three-game slide and winning its second game of the season on their home court, the Lady Raiders notched a Mercy Rule win in a non-conference matchup against Curwensville.
In another varsity-only night, the Lady Raiders jumped out to a quick 21-6 lead after the first quarter and built it to 35-15 by halftime. Another big edge of 15-4 in the third quarter to hike the score to 50-19 started the fourth quarter with the PIAA’s Mercy Rule running clock.
Eden Wonderling led the Lady Raiders with 15 points, 13 coming in the first half, to go with a stat sheet-filling 13 rebounds, five assists and eight steals.
Mara Bowser, Kaida Yoder and Samantha Whitling each scored eight points. Bowser collected six rebounds; Yoder had four rebounds, four assists and three steals; Whitling had three rebounds and five steals; and Pangallo added six points and seven rebounds.
The Lady Raiders forced 29 turnovers while giving it away just 10 times and outscored the Tide 25-2 in points off turnovers.
Skylar Pentz and Karleigh Fryer led Curwensville (0-16), which played last Thursday night at home in a 92-32 loss to Bellwood-Antis, with 10 points apiece.