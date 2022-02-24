CLARION — It’s back to Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium for the first time since 2015 as the District 9 Class 2A Tournament returns in the renovated facility on Saturday.
Brookville Raiders head coach Dave Klepfer can’t wait as his team tries to win its third straight team title and 10th in the last 12 years. Wrestling gets under way with first-round and quarterfinal action at 9:30 a.m.
“It’s just a better atmosphere for everyone involved, the fans, the wrestlers,” Klepfer said. “Clearfield did a nice job, but I think everyone would agree that it’ll be a lot better for everyone involved at Clarion, so we’re pretty excited.”
It won’t exactly be business as usual, though of late with masking. District 9 officials announced that Clarion University is mandating that fans wear masks at all times during any event at Tippin throughout the postseason, including basketball games as well. That’s something that hasn’t been done in most of the district all season.
The Raiders earned six top seeds — Cole Householder at 120 pounds, Owen Reinsel at 132, Brayden Kunselman at 138, Easton Belfiore at 172, Jackson Zimmerman at 189 and Bryce Rafferty at 215.
With two No. 3 seeds — Becken Cieleski at 145 and Coyha Brown at 160 — along with two No. 5s in Logan Oakes at 126 and Porter Kahle at heavyweight and two No. 6s with Chris Carroll at 106 and Jared Popson at 113, the Raiders could have a another big day in team scoring and qualifying a big group of wrestlers for the Northwest Regional Tournament in Sharon with a top-four finish.
“The goal is to advance, because each week we get back to square one and everybody’s 0-0 at that point,” Klepfer said. “We have some guys who have some really high goals for themselves, and others who are chasing district milestones, but the goal is to advance. It’s a three-week grind and you have to be ready to put a loss behind you. If you lose early in the tournament, it can end your season if you don’t regroup mentally.”
It’s back to the traditional postseason format where the top four finishers advance to regionals and there, it’s a top-four finish that gets a ticket punched to the PIAA Championships at Hershey’s Giant Center March 10-12.
Five D9 champions return from last year — Brookville’s Bryce Rafferty and Owen Reinsel, Curwensville’s Jacob Carfley, Brockway’s Weston Pisarchick and Johnsonburg’s Kaden Dennis.
Reinsel, a two-time fourth-place state medalist the past two years, guns for his fourth D9 title and if he pulls that off, it’ll be just the second time in D9 history that a wrestler has won four individual titles and been in the lineup of four D9 Dual champion team. Just 11 D9 Class 2A wrestlers have won four D9 individual titles.
Reinsel is top-seeded at 132 while Rafferty is back at 215 as the No. 1 seed. Pisarchick and Carfley are the 1-2 seeds at 113 while Dennis is seeded No. 2 at 172.
Other top seeds are Cranberry’s Eli Brosius at 106, Brockway’s Mark Palmer at 126, Kane’s Reece Bechakas at 145, Port Allegany’s Caleb Fergeson at 152, Johnsonburg’s Aiden Zimmerman at 160 and Brockway’s Gavin Thompson at heavyweight.
How good is District 9 this year? Some 17 wrestlers were ranked in the top 25 in last week’s papowerwrestling.com state rankings, but only three are ranked in the top eight, which would garner a state medal if repeated at Hershey. Reinsel is the highest ranked at No. 2 while Rafferty is No. 3. Other high rankings belong to Pisarchick (No. 8) at 113, Kunselman (No. 12) at 138, Jackson Zimmerman (No. 9) at 189 and Brockway’s Thompson (No. 12) at heavyweight.
Here’s a closer look at the Raiders’ district lineup:
106: Chris Carroll (6), Soph., 15-14
Carroll opens with No. 3 seed Logan Powell, a freshman from Clarion, in the quarterfinals. The winner gets most likely No. 2 seed Damian Brady of Curwensville in the semifinals. The top seed is Cranberry’s Elijah Brosius on the other side of the bracket. Brady pinned Carroll at the D9 Duals.
113: Jared Popson (6), Soph., 23-12
Popson meets No. 3 seed Mike Stanley of Cranberry in the quarterfinals with the winner likely getting No. 2 seed Jake Carfley, the returning 106-pound champion, in the semifinals. Popson lost to No. 4 seed Daniel Evans of Redbank Valley, 12-8, and top-seeded Weston Pisarchick of Brockway, technical fall, during the season. Pisarchick is on the other side of the bracket.
120: Cole Householder (1), Fr., 29-8
Three freshman have top seeds this year and two belong to the Raiders, including Householder, who faces either Sheffield’s Shelby Lobdell or Coudersport’s Wyatt Dasely in the semifinals of the six-man bracket. The only wrestler he’s faced in the bracket is No. 3 seed Cole Bish of Redbank Valley and he beat him 2-1 back in December. Brockway’s Colton Ross is the No. 2 seed also on the other side of the bracket.
126: Logan Oakes (5), Sr., 21-9
Oakes meets No. 4 seed Conner Reszkowski of Cranberry in the semifinals of the eight-man bracket. A win likely gets him a matchup in the semifinals against top-seeded Mark Palmer of Brockway. Redbank Valley’s Ridge Cook is the No. 2 seed on the other side of the bracket.
132: Owen Reinsel (1), Sr., 35-2
Now with a 134-20 career record, the Raiders’ now third-ranked winningest wrestler (behind Taylor Ortz’s 156 and Eli Morres’ 151), tries to become the program’s fourth four-time D9 champion as he’ll try to join those two and Jason Gilligan in the select group. Reinsel will also look to become just the second eight-timer — that is, four individual titles and part of four D9 Duals championship teams — in D9 history with Ridgway’s Garret Pisani (2007-10) being the only other one with that distinction.
“This is phase one for him,” Klepfer said. “He’s the one kid for sure who plans on being on the top of the podium for three weekends and it’s just one step at a time and it’s a rare thing to have the eight-time champion opportunity to come up. We’ve been doing the dual tournament since 1999, and it’s just happened once before in 23 years.”
Reinsel meets No. 8 seed Kelvin Burgess of Port Allegany in the quarterfinals with either No. 4 seed Danny DeLong of Cranberry or No. 5 Bryce Taylor of Sheffield waiting in the semifinals. No. 2 seed Nik Fegert of Curwensville is on the other side of the bracket.
Reinsel has pinned 17 foes this year, upping his career total to 70. He’s never lost to a D9 opponent.
138: Brayden Kunselman (1), Jr., 32-6
Kunselman looks to win his second D9 title after missing his sophomore season with a shoulder injury. He’ll open the eight-man bracket with a quarterfinal matchup with No. 8 seed Samual Wolff of Ridgway with either Curwensville’s No. 4 Ryder Kuklinskie or No. 5 Owen Deutschlander of Coudersport waiting in the semifinals. Kane’s No. 2 seed Harley Morris, ranked 19th, is on the other side of the bracket. They haven’t met this year.
145: Brecken Cieleski (3), Jr., 20-10
Cieleski faces No. 6 seed Ian Dynda of Port Allegany in the quarterfinals with No. 2 seed Rayce Milliard of Johnsonburg the likely semifinal foe if he wins his opener. On the other side of the bracket is top-seeded Reece Bechakas of Kane. Nobody in the bracket is state-ranked with Bechakas at No. 6 in the Northwest Regional rankings which includes D9 and D10 of course. That’s the definition of a wide-open field, Klepfer feels, and Cieleski is certainly a contender to finish higher than his seeding.
152: Carson Weaver (7), Jr., 14-17
It’s the biggest bracket, 13 wrestlers, in the tournament with two ranked wrestlers in the 20s, but it still has an open feel to it as Weaver faces No. 2 seed Logan Aughenbaugh of Curwensville in the quarterfinals. Weaver dropped a 6-3 decision to him at the D9 Duals. Port Allegany’s No. 21 Caleb Furgeson is the top seed on the other side of the bracket. No. 4 seed Tyler Merritt of Ridgway is ranked No. 24.
160: Coyha Brown (3), Jr., 8-7
Brown, who finished fourth last year at 152, starts with unseeded Harlee-Ann Panighetti of Oswayo Valley in the first round before a likely matchup with No. 6 seed Dayton Sherwood of Port Allegany in the quarterfinals. No. 2 seed Luke Ely of Kane probably waits in the semifinals while top-seeded Aiden Zimmerman of Johnsonburg is on the other side of the bracket. State rankings have Ely at No. 18 and Zimmerman at No. 23.
172: Easton Belfiore (1), Fr., 21-11
The other top-seeded freshman, the No. 21-ranked Belfiore earned the spot with his 5-3 decision over No. 2 seed and No. 23 Kaden Dennis of Johnsonburg in their dual matchup on Feb. 1. Belfiore has been one of the impressive stories to watch this year as he toils against mostly older wrestlers and his 11-loss resume includes 10 non-D9 foes with Class 3A Waylon Wagner of St. Marys being the only setback against a D9. Wagner is ranked No. 7 in the state in Class 3A.
Belfiore opens with No. 8 seed Gavin Burgess of Port Allegany in the quarterfinals with either No. 4 Addison Plants of Kane or Chase Irwin of Curwensville in the semifinals. Dennis is on the other side of the bracket.
189: Jackson Zimmerman (1), Jr., 18-3
Ranked No. 9 in the state, Zimmerman opens with No. 8 seed Jacob Aldrich of Oswayo Valley in the quarterfinals with either No. 4 Juuso Young of Port Allegany or No. 5 Cameron Larkin of Johnsonburg in the semifinals. Brockway’s No. 2 seed and No. 22-ranked Seth Stewart is on the other side of the bracket. Zimmerman beat Stewart twice this year, 2-1 and 4-2, so it’s a very likely showdown again for the D9 title.
215: Bryce Rafferty (1), Sr., 30-4
Rafferty is the third-ranked wrestler in the state and top-ranked in the Northwest Region as he guns for a second D9 title. No other D9er is ranked and he’ll be the heavy favorite in the nine-man bracket with No. 2 seed Miska Young of Port Allegany on the other side of the bracket. Rafferty will open with No. 8 seed Nick Asp of Kane in the quarterfinals with Coudersport’s No. 4 seed Gavyn Ayers likely waiting in the semifinals.
HWT: Porter Kahle (5), Sr., 8-8
Kahle stepped in and filled in admirably since the Raiders lost starter Baily Miller to a season-ending injury. He’ll open with unseeded Grady Hoyt of Curwensville in the first round with No. 4 Walker Willey of Cranberry waiting in the quarterfinals. Brockway’s top-seeded Gavin Thompson waits in the semifinals with No. 2 seed Danah Campbell on the other side of the bracket.