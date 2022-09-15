KNOX — With a flurry of confusion, frustration and anger, the Brookville Raiders football team left Knox wondering what happened in the final minute of its 20-19 loss to Keystone.

The Panthers (3-0) scored the go-ahead touchdown and two-point conversion off a faked point-after formation with Kyle Nellis’ 21-yard touchdown run and holder Drew Keth’s two-point toss to Spencer Heeter with 6:15 remaining.

Recommended Video

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos