KNOX — With a flurry of confusion, frustration and anger, the Brookville Raiders football team left Knox wondering what happened in the final minute of its 20-19 loss to Keystone.
The Panthers (3-0) scored the go-ahead touchdown and two-point conversion off a faked point-after formation with Kyle Nellis’ 21-yard touchdown run and holder Drew Keth’s two-point toss to Spencer Heeter with 6:15 remaining.
Down one point, the Raiders went to work and drove to the Panthers’ 20 for a first down with less than 1:45 remaining. Two plays later, Jackson Zimmerman’s 1-yard run gave the Raiders a third-and-five coming out of a timeout with 49.6 seconds left.
The rest of the way, the Raiders managed just three more plays from scrimmage despite using a timeout and getting a defensive penalty.
Here’s how it played out:
On third-and-five, Raiders quarterback Easton Belfiore was sacked for a 10-yard loss by Brock Champluvier, but the Panthers were flagged for a 5-yard incidental facemask penalty. The penalty was marked from the spot of the foul, which gave the Raiders a third-and-10 play instead of third-and-five. At the time, the Raiders sideline believed the flag was not marked off correctly, but that was the correct procedure.
But despite a defensive penalty, the officiating crew signaled to start the clock, which shouldn’t have been the case as the team that’s not penalized is given the choice of stopping the clock or letting it run. When trailing, a team would obviously not want the clock re-started until the snap. That didn’t happen.
So with time running, Belfiore was sacked for another nine-yard loss and despite Raiders head coach Scott Park screaming for a timeout well before time expired, the clock wound out. Officials put seven seconds back on the clock and the Raiders had one more play.
Belfiore’s pass on the final play of the game was tipped and then intercepted at the goal line by Keth, who returned it a short distance and fell down to finish off a wild finish that left the Raiders side at least more than perplexed.
Park could only shake his head Saturday afternoon, knowing that his team wasn’t given the correct scenario in the final moments of the game.
“I think the chaos on our end was created because of the unknown and the fact that wasn’t right,” said Park last Saturday afternoon. “You expect things to be one way and you’re being told it’s not that way.
“They got the facemask spotting correct, but the clock should’ve never started. That’s our option under two minutes and when you were losing like we were, it should be started on the snap.
“It just wasn’t right. Overall, I was pleased with our intensity. It was definitely the best we’ve looked in all aspects of the game. What was disappointing about that and I’m sure Keystone might feel the same way, is that it was a helluva football game and for it to end up with an officiating debacle like that, it’s just not good.”
Keystone head coach Todd Smith declined to address the officiating that led to a slogging, uncertain pace through most of the game with several long pauses after penalties or decisions that led to play results being changed or flags being added after a play. Smith also knew his Panthers would have their hands full against a team looking for its first win.
“We could tell on tape that they were big and physical and had played two tough teams up to that point and they were getting their running back and lineman back along with the quarterback and I told them this was the best team we’ve played so far,” Smith said. “We just tried to focus on that.”
The Raiders, who fell to 0-3 for the first time since 2009, started out well enough with touchdowns in their first two possessions, then made a goal-line stand at the end of the first half to preserve a 19-12 lead.
But after gaining 216 yards in the first half, led by sophomore quarterback Easton Belfiore who threw three TD passes in his first career varsity start, the Raiders managed just 38 yards in the second half.
Keystone outgained the Raiders, 333-257, were a little bit better in the second half with 108 yards as the Raiders stopped the Panthers at the Raiders’ 30, 30 and 20 on three straight possessions before Nellis’ TD run to cap a drive that needed just three plays thanks to a Tyler Albright 20-yard punt return.
The only drive that saw the Raiders get past midfield in the second half came on the final, chaotic drive that began at their own 45.
Belfiore completed 10 of 20 passes for 138 yards with one interception at the end to go along with his three TD connections. In the first half, he was 7-for-11 for 117 yards. His 20-yard TD pass to Brayden Kunselman on fourth-and-15 finished off the game-opening drive that covered 68 yards on 13 plays.
Kunselman caught seven passes for 100 yards while Jackson Zimmerman ran for 89 yards on 24 carries to lead the Raiders.
The Raiders made it 13-0 with 51.7 seconds left in the first quarter when Belfiore found Noah Peterson for a 19-yard TD pass.
“Easton exceeded all my expectations for him for his first varsity game,” Park said. “I thought he had a really good scrimmage at Redbank Valley until he got hurt. For him going in there as a sophomore and not really wanting to be a quarterback, I just thought he did really well. I thought he managed the game really well … that bodes well for us going down the road.”
Keystone cut the score to 13-12, getting a 51-yard TD pass from Rayce Weaver to Albright on the first play of the second quarter. Nellis’ option pass to Drew Slaugenhaupt covering 52 yards followed by a failed two-point conversion got the Panthers within one point with 5:33 left in the first half.
Belfiore and Kunselman connected again for a 34-yard TD pass with 1:09 left, but once again failed on a conversion as Kunselman’s point-after kick was blocked.
The Panthers appeared primed to take a halftime lead when Nellis blasted into the open, but he was run down by Kunselman at the Raiders’ 3 after a 61-yard gainer. But four plays later, the Panthers failed to score as Nellis was stuffed for a two-yard loss on fourth-and-goal from the 1.
“(Kunselman play) was huge. That’s what we’ve been looking for. It was all good,” Park said. “There were some great defensive calls by Coach Morrison and it was good to see.”
After halftime, however, the Raiders came up empty offensively with Keystone scoring the lone score and decisive 2-point conversion that came off a fake extra-point setup. It was the first time the Panthers set up for a kick and for the season, kicker Josh Beal had made two of three attempts.
“Jason Nellis is our special teams coach and as soon as we scored the touchdown, he said to me, ‘Coach, how about the, you know, that play?’ And I looked at him and said, let’s do it,” Smith said. “So we sent the extra point team out and ran it.”
Heeter caught the ball just ahead of a pass breakup attempt by Kunselman in the left side of the end zone.
For Keystone, Nellis ran for 108 yards on 14 carries, 83 coming on two carries. Albright ran for 61 yards on eight carries while catching four passes for 121 yards.
Going into the game, the Panthers completed just five passes with the first-year starter Weaver taking the snaps. Counting Nellis’ option pass, the Panthers completed six passes for 188 yards against the Raiders.
“We anticipated they were going to put a lot of guys in the box because we hadn’t thrown a lot up to that point,” Smith said. “We had a feeling that play was going to be there and Nellis is a good athlete and he’s left-handed, so maybe they were anticipating the halfback pass to the right. It was a great throw. Drew bobbled it a little bit and my heart kind of jumped, but he made a nice play to keep his balance.”
Both teams play Friday. The Raiders host Moniteau on Senior Night while Keystone travels to Redbank Valley.