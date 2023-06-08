All-Star season is right around the bend for the Brookville Area Little League, which announced its rosters for the teams that will compete in the District 10 tournaments.
It’s a similar setup as in the past with the baseball and softball teams entered in the 12-and-under and 10-and-under divisions, also called Major and Minor.
While brackets haven’t been released, the tournaments begin as early as June 17 with Major Softball and then the following week afterward with the two baseball divisions.
Last year, all three Brookville entries finished 1-2 in double-elimination competition.
Listed below are the team rosters:
BASEBALL
MAJOR — Manager: Kevin Smith. Coaches: Chad Weaver, Kurt Lewis, Chad Kiehl. Players: Landon Ankeny, Blake Burkett, Landen Coleman, Ethan Lauer, Colby Lewis, Connor Lewis, Gavin Mills, Reegan Painter, Cooper Peterson, Landon Smith, Landon Theiss, Owen Weaver.
MINOR — Manager: Jake Lewis. Coaches: Kenny Lindermuth, Nate Philips, Ben Whitling. Players: Max Barkley, Christopher Bazylak, Blake Berfield, Bryce Lewis, Sawyer Lewis, Greyson Lewis, Walker Lindermuth, Keelan McLaughlin, Bentley Meyers, Drew Miller, Elliott Schrecengost, Harris Whitling.
SOFTBALL
MAJOR — Manager: Mark Sunealitis. Coaches: Craig Adamson, Luke Lewis. Players: Ainsley Blake, Brynn Blake, Avery Crooks, Gracelynn Kimmerle, Avonlea Lewis, Maylee Lewis, Lillian Miles, Ava Nixon, Payton Park, Eliza Shaffer, Jaiden Silvis, Whitney Sunealitis.
In game reports:
FRIDAY, June 2
Punxsy Astros 8,
Brookville
Chevrolet 2
In a non-league matchup with a Punxsutawney squad, Chevrolet managed two hits, both from Ethan Lauer who tripled and homered. Lauer strike out nine in four innings.
THURS., June 1
FOE 12,
Brookville Chevy 1
Eight runs in the bottom of the fourth inning broke the game open and ended it via the 10-Run Rule. Colby Lewis had three hits with two double and Jaxson McKinney singled twice. Landon Smith tossed a one-hitter with nine strikeouts. Ethan Lauer doubled for Brookville Chevrolet’s lone hit.
WEDNESDAY, May 31
FOE 16, Whitling Eye 11
Owen Weaver, Colby Lewis and Walker Lindermuth each had three hits. Lindermuth doubled and tripled with Lewis doubling twice and driving in five runs. Connor Lewis and Landon Smith each had two hits. Weaver doubled and tripled. Four pitchers combined for the win with eight strikeouts — Colby Lewis, Brantlee Burney-Reed, Kabe Kaltenbach and Weaver. Six players had two hits apiece for Whitling Eye — Calin Carberry, Jackson Miller, Cooper Peterson, Harris Whitling, Sam Campbell and Sawyer Lewis.
FRIDAY, May 26
FOE 10, Pirates 9
FOE scored runs in the fifth and sixth innings to rally for a win over the Pirates, which led 9-6 after the first inning. Owen Weaver had two hits with a double to lead the FOE offense. Landon Smith went 3 2/3 innings on the mound in relief, striking out six. Weaver struck out five in two innings to get the win. Gavin Mills and Colbyn Doty doubled for the Pirates. Landon Coleman and Mills combined to strike out nine.
SOFTBALL
FRIDAY, June 2
Razorbacks 11, Arby’s 10
For Arby’s, Ainsley Blake tripled while Whitney Sunealits and Avery Crooks each hit doubles. Blake, Maggie Beres and Rhaelynn McElravy each scored two runs. In the pitching circle, Maylee Lewis struck out four in 5 1/3 innings while Sunealitis struck out two in a combined effort.
WEDNESDAY, May 31
Arby’s 21, Adamson Electric 4
In a three-inning game, Maylee Lewis and Brynn Blake each had three hits for Arby’s while Ainsley Blake hit an inside-the-park home run. Jaiden Silvis, Avery Cooks, Brynn Blake and Chloe Woodling all scored three runs apiece. Silvis and Whitney Sunealitis combined for the pitching win, Silvis striking out five in two innings and Sunealitis throwing a scoreless third. For Adamson’s, Natalie Terwilliger scored two runs. Lillian Miles and Abby Kalgren pitched with Miles striking out seven.