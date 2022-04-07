BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Area Little League scheduled its first field work day the Little League complex at Zufall Field for this Saturday starting at 9 a.m. Bad weather could postpone the work day to Sunday at noon.
Volunteers should bring rakes, shovels, garbage bags, wheel barrows, weed eaters and leaf blowers to help clean up all leftover winter debris while leveling any low lying areas on playing surfaces and cleaning up and repairing any bleachers at the various fields.
Team field assignments:
— Zufall Field: A&M, FOE, Edwards Jones and Pirates.
— Kirby: Miller Fabrication, S&T Bank, Whitling Eye, Elite Heating & Cooling, D’Argy, Allegheny Hauling.
— Tee Ball: Arby’s, Fox’s, Buff’s, Birch Cleaning Service, Wells Auto Wrecking, Allegheny Mountain Recycling, K&T Supplies, KS Horses.
Volunteers are encouraged to come to the complex and help at their convenience on whichever day the work day is scheduled.