BROOKVILLE — Brookville Area Little League kicks off its season with Opening Day Saturday at the Zufall Field complex with brand-new lights and an all-dirt infield featured on the main field.
BALL president Kevin Smith said that 282 boys and girls from T-ball to Junior Little League will participate this summer.
The Opening Day festivities schedule is listed below.
“The light project is completed with a lot of help from Craig Adamson and Joe Kalgren and that was completed last fall,” said Smith of the $30,000 project. “Just the updated quality of lights will definitely make it nicer and it should use less power and getting the old poles down, now there’s only four poles so it feels like more room around the field.”
The poles were set and lights put up early last fall.
Doubleheaders on Fridays during school. Once school is out, two games per night on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays for the various divisions. A portable mound will be used when needed for baseball on the now dirt-only infield.
Smith said the Zufall infield will get more renovation work with new dirt and re-packing. The surrounding fields made a lot of progress, including Comet Field for practice.
“I’m super-excited about the transition to dirt for Zufall, not only for the baseball players with the transition to McKinley’s all-dirt infield, but also being able to use the lights for the softball players. Maybe that’ll draw the girls to want to play for the first time under the lights. So it’s a pretty exciting time for BALL in both baseball and softball and pretty cool to unite as one league.”
Smith said that families can refer to the BALL Little League Facebook page along with the league web site at www.brookvillearealittleleague.com.
The league is always looking for umpire help. A free umpire clinic will be held this Saturday at the pavilion from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Here is the divisional setup this year:
— Junior Little League baseball will have one team sponsored by FOE with 20 13-and-14-year-olds on the roster. FOE will play teams from the DuBois league and eventuall try to schedule teams from other than DuBois.
— The Major Division baseball (9 to 12) has 42 players on four teams with the sponsors Brookville Chevrolet, Pirates, FOE and Whitling Eye.
— Minor Kid Pitch baseball has three teams with 32 players with Bazylak Law, S&T Bank and Elite Heating and Cooling.
— Machine Pitch has over 40 players with boys and girls making up teams sponsored by Miller Fabrication, Allegheny Mountain Recycling, Buff’s Ice Cream and A&M Family Restaurant.
— T-Ball has boys and girls on five teams with Allegheny Hauling, Arby’s, East Main Service and Recovery, Galbraith Services and Well’s Auto Wrecking.
— The Junior Little League softball team will be the Blue Angels with a 14-girl roster.
— Three Major Division softball teams are Adamson Electric, Arby’s and Matsons.
— Minor League softball (with no pitching machine this year) has four teams with Brookville Family Dental, Caylor-Greeley Electric, Cook Forest Trail Rides and Lockwood Processing.
Opening Day Schedule, April 29
Zufall Field
Major Baseball: Whitling Eye vs. Brookville Chevrolet, 10 a.m.; FOE vs. Pirates, 11:30 a.m.
Machine Pitch: Buff’s vs. A&M Family Restaurant, 1 p.m.
Kirby Field
Minor Kid Pitch: Elite Heating & Cooling vs. S&T Bank, 10 a.m.; S&T Bank vs. Bazylak Law, 11:30 a.m.; Bazylak Law vs. Elite, 1 p.m.
Machine Pitch: Miller Fabrication vs. Allegheny Mountain Recycling, 3:30 p.m.
T-Ball Field
Lockwood Processing vs. Brookville Dental, 10 a.m.; Cook Forest Trail Rides vs. Caylor-Greeley Electric, 11:30 a.m.
1 p.m.: Games and activities
3 p.m.: Dave Park Field naming dedication
Baughman Field
Major Softball: Adamson Electric vs. Arby’s, 10 a.m.; Matsons vs. Adamson Electric, 11:30 a.m.; Arby’s vs. Matsons, 1 p.m.
4 p.m.: Home Run Derby.