The list of professional baseball players, let alone Major Leaguers, from the area is a short one. Two brothers signing to play minor league baseball at the same time, with the same team and it happens to be the hometown club? Even more rare.
It happened once, 75 years ago, right here in Brookville.
In a picture that’s also included in this edition, but ran earlier in the spring, brothers Dick and Glenn “Boagie” Lindermuth inked professional contracts to play in the minor league system of the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The caption indicates that the signing took place with Ray Kennedy, the Pirates’ farm director at the team’s Bartow, Fla., training camp. “Dick is catching and Boag is playing his regular position at first base. Recent reports are that both boys are turning in good performances.”
The Lindermuths are Brookville Grays royalty. Those two and older brother Dave, who served as the club’s first manager when the team was first formed in the first summer after World War II in 1946 and through the team’s golden era of the 1950s, made up a formidable part of the team’s foundation.
Boagie and Dick both played in the first-ever Grays’ game on Memorial Day of 1946, batting fourth and fifth and both pitching in the game that they eventually lost 11-7.
The Lindermuths wound up playing three different seasons in the Pirates’ low minors and they did it all together at the same time on the same teams — 1948 with the Greenville Pirates in the Class D Alabama State League (the photo caption in the signing picture says Piedmont League), 1950 with the Tallahassee in the Class D Georgia-Florida League and 1951 with Burlington in the Class B Carolina League.
Remarkably, the brothers’ career stat lines in those seasons are similar, as per the remarkable research that’s landed on the wonderful www.baseball-reference.com.
Boagie Lindermuth: 374 games, 386 hits in 1,322 at-bats with 56 doubles, 27 triples and 32 home runs with a .292 batting average.
Dick Lindermuth: 370 games, 379 hits in 1,277 at-bats with 72 doubles, 22 triples and 22 hoe runs with a .297 batting average.
Both young players’ family aspirations, as in having babies, may have limited what their future in professional baseball could’ve been. It appears that the two were always a package and at least in 1949, they both declined to report to a minor league assignment and played with the Grays before returning to play two more minor league seasons.
Dick and Boagie were 22 and 24 respectively in 1948, perhaps a late start in age for any long-term pro future, especially for Boagie. But the two were productive when they had a bat in their hands, as the numbers prove.
The two came back after the 1951 season and played throughout the 1950s with Dick appearing to play into at least 1961. Bogey finished earlier than that, although records, to date, aren’t completely clear.
Longtime Grays player and current manager Bobby McCullough was 11 years old in 1948. His father Bob Sr. was the business manager and Bobby Jr. is listed as a bat boy in the team picture that year. Of course, McCullough joined the team as a player a few years later. He remembers the Lindermuths well.
“They were exciting to watch,” McCullough said Monday. “They were both different type of hitters. Bogey was a left-handed hitter and Dick hit right-handed and Dick was more powerful, but Bogey could hit a ball further than anyone else did.
“Depending on who you talked to and who grew up with them, it was either “boogie” or “bogey” and I always called him “bogey” but it wasn’t until years later I knew his real name was Glenn. And Dave could play ball, but he never did. He would always come dressed in a pair of nice slacks and fancy shirt.”
On baseball-reference.com, both Lindermuths are listed at 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 172 pounds. That can’t be right for both players. Dick was slightly bigger, but both were likely under 6 feet tall.
“Bogey could hit a baseball further than anyone I ever saw. He used to swing a 36-38 ounce bat and he wasn’t a very big man. He swung for the hills every time,” McCullough recalled.
Dick’s son Barney Lindermuth, now 65, remembers watching his dad at a very young age, probably sometime in the late 1950s.
“We were losing the game, and I think I was 6 or 7 and they would let me be the bat boy and my dad came up and hit a home run in the creek to win the game,” Barney said. “That’s the memory I have because dad told me he was going to hit one and damn if he didn’t do it. I’ve never forgotten that.”
McCullough recalled an early Grays story from his bat boy days when the Grays were playing in East Brady, a Clarion County League foe at the time.
“I think their dad was called Banker and they were playing in East Brady and Banker made a bet with someone that we were going to win and we were losing at the time,” he said. “Dick, Boagie and Fuzzy Carlson hit home runs consecutively and we won.”
Here’s a look at some highlights from the Lindermuth’s minor league summer of 1948 and beyond:
IN 1948, THE ALABAMA STATE LEAGUE consisted of eight teams — the Troy Tigers, Greenville, Dothan Browns, Ozark Eagles, Brewton Millers, Enterprise Boll Weevils, Geneva Red Birds and Andalusia Arrows.
The Pirates’ manager was Walter Tauscher, who “expressed satisfaction with the material assigned him by the Pirates and is confident of winning a place in the postseason playoffs,” reported the Greenville Advocate. League rules permitted each team to carry “only one vet, six limited servicemen and 10 rookies. Greenville has no vets and only five limited servicemen.”
An early game saw Boagie batting fourth and Dick batting fifth with the two at first base and catcher respectively. And in a typical low minor game, one went 13 innings and took 3 hours, 40 minutes to play and the Pirates lost 9-8 to Troy.
“A rookie-studded lineup in the field that committed nine errors figured in all the Troy scoring,” the Advocate reported. “In the 13th, the Pirates staged a wild fielding orgy. A bunted popup misplayed into an infield single, next guy popped out, then a groundout from third to first and after a wide throw of bag from third baseman, first baseman Glenn threw wildly to second trying to get the runner looking to advance. A run scored to end game.”
Things definitely got better. On April 29, the Pirates beat Ozark, 8-7, in 12 innings. Boagie and Dick batted 5-6 in the order and Boagie was the “fair-haired boy of the Pirates’ attack, going 3-for-6 with a double, triuple and home run with three RBIs.”
On May 4, Dick clouted a home run over the right-field fence with brother Boagie aboard. Boagie had two hits and the Pirates beat Geneva 18-8. Dick was 3-for-5 and the winning pitcher was Bob Purkey.
Purkey was by far the most accomplished teammate in the three years the Lindermuths played in the minors. He went on to debut with the Pirates in 1954 and appeared in the bigs with them in 1955-57. His high water mark with the Buccos was an 11-14 season in 1957, but he was traded to the Reds before the 1958 season and then his career took off where he won 103 games in seven seasons with them including a 23-5 season in 1962.
In 1948 with Greenville, Purkey went 19-8 in 224 innings with a 3.01 ERA. Walter Crowley finished 15-9 and must have been interesting to watch. He struck out 205 and walked 163 in 248 innings.
On May 13, Crowley walked five straight in the eighth inning and forced three runs across the plate, but he suddenly found the strike zone and finished with 14 strikeouts and 11 walks in a 13-7 win over Andulusia. Dick was 2-for-4 with a double while Boagie was out sick.
In the May 20 Advocate, Boagie was hitting .344 while Dick batted .259.
On May 28, the Advocate reported that a, “Three-run homer by catcher Dick Lindermuth was the spark that set the Pirates off to a six-run sixth inning last Friday night and came from behind to down Ozark 9-3 at the local stadium. Glenn helped set up the three-run homer with a single right before Dick’s homer over the left-center field fence.”
On June 10, a marriage at home plate preceded the Pirates’ 12-0 win over Geneva. Dick had three hits, but Boagie had to leave the game with a bad knee in the sixth inning.
Through June 8 games, Greenville sat in second place at 30-19 behind Troy’s 35-14 mark.
Boagie continued his strong season at the plate and led the league in RBIs with 51 on July 1. Greenville climbed closer to Troy, its 48-29 record just three games behind 51-26 Troy.
On July 11, Dick stole home an an 11-3 win over Geneva. Then two days later, Boagie hit two home runs and drove in five runs in a 12-1 win over Geneva. Purkey tossed a four-hitter. Boagie was reported as the RBI leader in the league with 59 while battibg .274. Dick was up to .288.
The league all-star game, initially rained out, was played on July 20. Dick caught for the league all-stars in a 5-4 win over Troy. Dick was 0-for-1 with a walk.
Moving into August, Greenville remained in second behind Troy. The Advocate: “First Baseman Glenn Lindermuth made the big hitting news for the Pirates, moving into the charmed circle with an even .300 batting average, taking over the league lead in home runs and tying in total bases to add to his season-long lead in RBIs in games played through July 22.”
Things got wild in a July 30 game when Greenville’s manager Tauscher “was given the ‘Bum’s Rush’ by policemen in Brewton. The fireworks came in the Brewton in the bottom of the ninth when he protested a decision at third base and was ejected. When he attempted to continue the argument, the decision caller motioned for policemen to remove him from the field and was promptly answered by two officers who grabbed him by each arm and unceremoniously hustled him out of the park.”
Greenville still won the game, 7-4.
The advocate reported in early August that Dick was “below par” with an abcess on his spine, which could’ve meant just a sore back.
In the Aug. 10 Advocate, “Glenn is the top offensive star for the Pirates, leading the league with 88 RBIs, hitting .307 and tied with Powell of Andalusia for the league lead in homers with 13 and with Cabanaw of Troy with 186 total bases.”
Boagie was spiked on the foot while playing first base in a Aug. 17 game and missed a couple days. In the same game, Dick tripled but was ejected along with manager Tauscher and Purkey because the “ump couldn’t make up his mind whether a run had crossed the plate before the final out had been made in an inning.”
On Pirates Appreciation Night against Andalusia, area merchants sponsored players. Nine fans were picked as guest managers for each inning. Murphy Clothing Co. sponsored Dick while Jeff Beeland Jr. sponsored Boagie.
Boagie wound up leading the league with 101 RBIs and total bases with 204 while sharing the league lead with 15 home runs. His .312 average ranked sixth in the league. baseball-reference.com differs slightly with him hitting .308 with 15 homers and 107 RBIs while scoring 105 runs.
Dick finished at .285 with 19 doubles and 74 RBIs. He played in 107 of the team’s 126 games and ranked second in the league among catchers in fielding percentage while Boagie missed six games.
The Pirates never caught Troy and wound up as the No. 2 seed in the four-team playoffs with Dothan No. 3 and the Pirates first-round foe Ozark the No. 4 seed. For some reason, it was a 1 vs. 3 and 2 vs. 4 setup.
Greenville needed seven games to beat Ozark, taking game seven, 6-4 to advance to the finals, but the season title chase came abruptly to an end when No. 3 seed Dothan stayed hot after beating top-seeded Troy in six games in the semifinals by sweeping the Pirates in four games.
Still, Dick hit .346 in the postseason while Dick wound up at .304.
BEYOND 1948 — The Advocate reported in April of 1949 that “the Lindermuth brothers decided against reporting to Class C Keokuk, Iowa.”
But a year later, back they were in the George-Florida League with Tallahassee, which was managed by their old manager Tauscher from Greenville.
After finishing third during the regular season, the Pirates won the playoff title, taking the best-of-seven final in five games against the Americas Phillies. Boagie hit a two-run single in the 7-3 clincher.
Both players appeared in the league all-star game with Boagie homering.
Final season stats, as per baseball-reference had Dick hitting .324 with 27 doubles, 16 triples and six home runs while Boagie batted .281 with 17 doubles, 12 triples and eight home runs. In numbers not on-line, but reported by the Tallahassee Democrat, Dick drove in 105 runs and scored 104 in 132 games.
“Rifling Richard,” is what a Democrat columnist called Dick in May.
In 1951, both landed with the Burlington Bees in the Class B Carolina League. Boagie and Dick were 27 and 25 respectively which was actually around the team average. Boagie batted .288 with nine home runs and 55 RBIs in 119 games while Dick hit .278 with 11 home runs and 64 RBIs.
Burlington wound up 47-93.
And that was it for the pro careers for Lindemuths.
BASEBALL WASN’T OVER BY A LONG SHOT as the two re-joined the Grays in 1952, the first season in what would be a long tenure in the J-C League.
In 1953, 1954, 1955 and 1959, the Grays won J-C League titles and the Lindermuths helped those championship runs.
Dick moved out of the Brookville area in 1965 and continued work as a police officer in the Brockport, N.Y., area where he passed away in January of 1972.
Boagie remained an active booster of area activities, running Lindy’s Cafe on Main Street through the mid-1970s and getting involved in many old-timer games into the early 1980s.
Boagie helped revive the Grays in 1983 when, after two seasons without a team, he got help from McCullough to play in the J-I (Jefferson-Indiana County) League for one season before the Grays moved into the Federation League in 1984. He passed away some time during the 1980s.
In 1969, Brookville American sports editor Tom White put out a fan ballot to determine the All-Time Grays team and both Lindermuths, not surprisingly, were on it. Dick Lindermuth, catcher. Boagie Lindermuth, greatest player, first baseman and left-handed pitcher.
Royalty indeed.