Through Feb. 20
D9 LEAGUE
BOYS
;League;Overall
— Brookville;9-1;19-2
Elk Co. Catholic;8-2;22-2
DuBois;6-4;10-12
St. Marys;3-7;11-12
Bradford;2-8;6-16
Punxsutawney;2-8;7-15
— League champion
GIRLS
;League;Overall
— Punxsutawney;10-0;21-1
Elk Co. Catholic;8-2;21-3
St. Marys;6-4;18-6
DuBois;4-6;13-9
Brookville;2-8;5-17
Bradford;0-10;2-19
— League champion
KSAC
BOYS
North/Small
;League;Overall
Clarion;8-0;15-8
Union;6-2;12-11
A-C Valley;3-5;8-14
North Clarion;3-5;7-15
Forest Area;0-8;0-22
South/Large
;League;Overall
C-L;9-1;22-2
Karns City;9-1;20-4
Moniteau;4-6;12-10
Redbank Valley;5-5;11-11
Keystone;3-7;10-12
Cranberry;0-10;7-15
GIRLS
North/Small
;League;Overall
North Clarion;8-0;19-4
Clarion;6-2;10-13
Union;4-4;6-16
Forest Area;2-6;7-14
A-C Valley;0-8;0-22
South/Large
;League;Overall
Redbank Valley;10-0;23-1
Moniteau;7-3;18-6
Karns City;7-3;14-8
Keystone;4-6;13-9
C-L;2-8;9-13
Cranberry;0-10;7-15
D9 PLAYOFF GLANCE
Seed in parenthesis
BOYS
CLASS 5A
DISTRICT 8-9-10 SUB-REGIONAL
TUESDAY, Feb. 28
DuBois vs. Obama Academy, Clarion U., 6 p.m.
Winner plays D10 champion, TBA
CLASS 4A
SEMIFINAL
THURSDAY, Feb. 23
Punxsutawney (3) vs. St. Marys (2), DuBois HS, 8 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP
FRIDAY, March 3
Punxsutawney-St. Marys winner vs. Clearfield, Clarion U., TBA
CLASS 3A
D9 CHAMPIONSHIP
TUESDAY, Feb. 21
Moniteau vs. Brookville
CLASS 3A
SUB-REGIONAL
SEMIFINALS
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 22
D5 CHAMPIONSHIP
Chestnut Ridge at Bedford, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, Feb. 24
District 9 champion vs. Perry (District 8), Brashear HS, 7 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP
THURSDAY, March 2
Semifinal winners, D5 site, TBA
CLASS 2A
QUARTERFINALS
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 28
Curwensville (8) at Otto-Eldred (1), 7 p.m.
Redbank Valley (5) vs. Ridgway (4), St. Marys HS, 7 p.m.
Port Allegany (6) at Karns City (3), 6:30 p.m.
Kane (7) at Clarion-Limestone (2), 7 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
WEDNESDAY, March 1
Curwensville-Otto-Eldred winner vs. Redbank Valley-Ridgway winner, TBA
Port Allegany-Karns City winner vs. Kane-C-L winner, TBA
CHAMPIONSHIP
SATURDAY, March 4
Semifinal winners, Clarion U., TBA
CONSOLATION
FRIDAY, March 3
Semifinal losers, TBA
CLASS 1A
QUARTERFINALS
FRIDAY, Feb. 24
Smethport (8) at Elk Co. Catholic (1), 7 p.m.
Keystone (7) at DuBois CC (2), 7 p.m.
Union (6) at Clarion (3), 7 p.m.
Cameron County (5) at Johnsonburg (4), 7 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
WEDNESDAY, March 1
Smethport-ECC winner vs. Keystone-ECC winner, TBA
Union-Clarion winner vs. Cameron Co.-Johnsonburg winner, TBa
CHAMPIONSHIP
SATURDAY, March 4
Semifinal winners, Clarion U., TBA
CONSOLATION BRACKET
THIRD-FOURTH FINAL
FRIDAY, March 3
Semifinal losers, TBA
FIFTH PLACE BRACKET
MONDAY, Feb. 27
Semifinals (quarterfinal losers), TBA
THURSDAY, March 2
Semifinal winners, TBA
GIRLS
CLASS 5A
SUB-REGIONAL
SEMIFINALS
WEDNESDAY, March 1
DuBois vs. Cathedral Prep, at D10 site, TBA
SATURDAY, March 4
DuBois-Cathedral Prep vs. District 8, site TBA
CLASS 4A
SEMIFINAL
THURSDAY, Feb. 23
Clearfield (3) vs. St. Marys (2), at DuBois HS, 6 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP
Clearfield-St. Marys winner vs. Punxsutawney, TBA
CLASS 3A
D5-8-9 SUB-REGIONAL
SEMIFINALS
TUESDAY, Feb. 28
D9 Championship: Kane (2) vs. Karns City (1), Clarion U., 8 p.m.
Chestnut Ridge (D5) vs. Westinghouse (D8), TBA
CHAMPIONSHIP
SATURDAY, March 4
Semifinal winners, Clarion U., noon
CLASS 2A
SEMIFINALS
TUESDAY, Feb. 28
Keystone (4) vs. Redbank Valley (1), TBA
Coudersport (3) vs. Moniteau (2), at Brockway, 7 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP
SATURDAY, March 4
Semifinal winners, Clarion U., TBA
CLASS 1A
PRELIMINARY ROUND
TUESDAY, Feb. 21
Oswayo Valley (9) at Northern Potter (8), 7 p.m.
QUARTERFINALS
THURSDAY, Feb. 23
Oswayo Valley/Northern winner at Otto-Eldred (1), 7 p.m.
Port Allegany (5) at DuBois CC (4), 7 p.m.
Ridgway (6) at North Clarion (3), 7 p.m.
Clarion (7) at Elk Co. Catholic (2), 7 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
TUESDAY, Feb. 28
OV/Northern Potter/Otto-Eldred winner vs. Port A/DCC winner, TBA
Ridgway/North Clarion winner vs. Clarion/ECC winner, TBA
CHAMPIONSHIP
SATURDAY, March 4
Semifinal winners, Clarion U., TBA
CONSOLATION BRACKET
THIRD-FOURTH FINAL
FRIDAY, March 3
Semifinal losers, TBA
FIFTH PLACE BRACKET
MONDAY, Feb. 27
Semifinals (quarterfinal losers), TBA
THURSDAY, March 2
Semifinal winners, TBA