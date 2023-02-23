Through Feb. 20

D9 LEAGUE

BOYS

;League;Overall

— Brookville;9-1;19-2

Elk Co. Catholic;8-2;22-2

DuBois;6-4;10-12

St. Marys;3-7;11-12

Bradford;2-8;6-16

Punxsutawney;2-8;7-15

— League champion

GIRLS

;League;Overall

— Punxsutawney;10-0;21-1

Elk Co. Catholic;8-2;21-3

St. Marys;6-4;18-6

DuBois;4-6;13-9

Brookville;2-8;5-17

Bradford;0-10;2-19

— League champion

KSAC

BOYS

North/Small

;League;Overall

Clarion;8-0;15-8

Union;6-2;12-11

A-C Valley;3-5;8-14

North Clarion;3-5;7-15

Forest Area;0-8;0-22

South/Large

;League;Overall

C-L;9-1;22-2

Karns City;9-1;20-4

Moniteau;4-6;12-10

Redbank Valley;5-5;11-11

Keystone;3-7;10-12

Cranberry;0-10;7-15

GIRLS

North/Small

;League;Overall

North Clarion;8-0;19-4

Clarion;6-2;10-13

Union;4-4;6-16

Forest Area;2-6;7-14

A-C Valley;0-8;0-22

South/Large

;League;Overall

Redbank Valley;10-0;23-1

Moniteau;7-3;18-6

Karns City;7-3;14-8

Keystone;4-6;13-9

C-L;2-8;9-13

Cranberry;0-10;7-15

D9 PLAYOFF GLANCE

Seed in parenthesis

BOYS

CLASS 5A

DISTRICT 8-9-10 SUB-REGIONAL

TUESDAY, Feb. 28

DuBois vs. Obama Academy, Clarion U., 6 p.m.

Winner plays D10 champion, TBA

CLASS 4A

SEMIFINAL

THURSDAY, Feb. 23

Punxsutawney (3) vs. St. Marys (2), DuBois HS, 8 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

FRIDAY, March 3

Punxsutawney-St. Marys winner vs. Clearfield, Clarion U., TBA

CLASS 3A

D9 CHAMPIONSHIP

TUESDAY, Feb. 21

Moniteau vs. Brookville

CLASS 3A

SUB-REGIONAL

SEMIFINALS

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 22

D5 CHAMPIONSHIP

Chestnut Ridge at Bedford, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, Feb. 24

District 9 champion vs. Perry (District 8), Brashear HS, 7 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

THURSDAY, March 2

Semifinal winners, D5 site, TBA

CLASS 2A

QUARTERFINALS

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 28

Curwensville (8) at Otto-Eldred (1), 7 p.m.

Redbank Valley (5) vs. Ridgway (4), St. Marys HS, 7 p.m.

Port Allegany (6) at Karns City (3), 6:30 p.m.

Kane (7) at Clarion-Limestone (2), 7 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

WEDNESDAY, March 1

Curwensville-Otto-Eldred winner vs. Redbank Valley-Ridgway winner, TBA

Port Allegany-Karns City winner vs. Kane-C-L winner, TBA

CHAMPIONSHIP

SATURDAY, March 4

Semifinal winners, Clarion U., TBA

CONSOLATION

FRIDAY, March 3

Semifinal losers, TBA

CLASS 1A

QUARTERFINALS

FRIDAY, Feb. 24

Smethport (8) at Elk Co. Catholic (1), 7 p.m.

Keystone (7) at DuBois CC (2), 7 p.m.

Union (6) at Clarion (3), 7 p.m.

Cameron County (5) at Johnsonburg (4), 7 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

WEDNESDAY, March 1

Smethport-ECC winner vs. Keystone-ECC winner, TBA

Union-Clarion winner vs. Cameron Co.-Johnsonburg winner, TBa

CHAMPIONSHIP

SATURDAY, March 4

Semifinal winners, Clarion U., TBA

CONSOLATION BRACKET

THIRD-FOURTH FINAL

FRIDAY, March 3

Semifinal losers, TBA

FIFTH PLACE BRACKET

MONDAY, Feb. 27

Semifinals (quarterfinal losers), TBA

THURSDAY, March 2

Semifinal winners, TBA

GIRLS

CLASS 5A

SUB-REGIONAL

SEMIFINALS

WEDNESDAY, March 1

DuBois vs. Cathedral Prep, at D10 site, TBA

SATURDAY, March 4

DuBois-Cathedral Prep vs. District 8, site TBA

CLASS 4A

SEMIFINAL

THURSDAY, Feb. 23

Clearfield (3) vs. St. Marys (2), at DuBois HS, 6 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Clearfield-St. Marys winner vs. Punxsutawney, TBA

CLASS 3A

D5-8-9 SUB-REGIONAL

SEMIFINALS

TUESDAY, Feb. 28

D9 Championship: Kane (2) vs. Karns City (1), Clarion U., 8 p.m.

Chestnut Ridge (D5) vs. Westinghouse (D8), TBA

CHAMPIONSHIP

SATURDAY, March 4

Semifinal winners, Clarion U., noon

CLASS 2A

SEMIFINALS

TUESDAY, Feb. 28

Keystone (4) vs. Redbank Valley (1), TBA

Coudersport (3) vs. Moniteau (2), at Brockway, 7 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

SATURDAY, March 4

Semifinal winners, Clarion U., TBA

CLASS 1A

PRELIMINARY ROUND

TUESDAY, Feb. 21

Oswayo Valley (9) at Northern Potter (8), 7 p.m.

QUARTERFINALS

THURSDAY, Feb. 23

Oswayo Valley/Northern winner at Otto-Eldred (1), 7 p.m.

Port Allegany (5) at DuBois CC (4), 7 p.m.

Ridgway (6) at North Clarion (3), 7 p.m.

Clarion (7) at Elk Co. Catholic (2), 7 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

TUESDAY, Feb. 28

OV/Northern Potter/Otto-Eldred winner vs. Port A/DCC winner, TBA

Ridgway/North Clarion winner vs. Clarion/ECC winner, TBA

CHAMPIONSHIP

SATURDAY, March 4

Semifinal winners, Clarion U., TBA

CONSOLATION BRACKET

THIRD-FOURTH FINAL

FRIDAY, March 3

Semifinal losers, TBA

FIFTH PLACE BRACKET

MONDAY, Feb. 27

Semifinals (quarterfinal losers), TBA

THURSDAY, March 2

Semifinal winners, TBA

