Through Feb. 15
D9 LEAGUE
BOYS
;League;Overall
Brookville;8-1;18-2
DuBois;7-2;16-5
Elk Co. Catholic;7-3;18-4
Bradford;3-6;9-12
Punxsutawney;2-7;8-11
St. Marys;1-9;4-17
GIRLS
;League;Overall
Punxsutawney;7-1;13-5
Elk Co. Catholic;8-2;19-3
St. Marys;5-3;15-5
DuBois;4-6;10-12
Brookville;2-6;8-10
Bradford;0-8;2-18
KSAC
BOYS
North/Small
;League;Overall
Union;8-1;12-7
North Clarion;7-2;13-8
Clarion;7-2;12-9
A-C Valley;3-5;8-11
Venango Cath.;1-7;2-14
Forest Area;0-9;0-20
South/Large
;League;Overall
Redbank Valley;9-0;18-3
Karns City;7-2;16-5
C-L;5-4;10-11
Keystone;4-5;11-10
Moniteau;2-7;5-13
Cranberry;0-9;2-18
GIRLS
North/Small
;League;Overall
Union;7-1;13-6
North Clarion;7-1;18-3
Clarion;4-4;9-10
Venango Cath.;2-6;8-13
A-C Valley;0-8;2-18
South/Large
;League;Overall
Redbank Valley;10-0;18-4
Moniteau;6-4;11-10
Karns City;6-4;13-8
C-L;6-4;13-9
Keystone;2-8;8-13
Cranberry;0-20;0-23