D9 LEAGUE

BOYS

;League;Overall

Brookville;6-1;14-2

Elk Co. Catholic;5-1;16-1

St. Marys;3-3;9-7

DuBois;3-3;7-9

Bradford;1-4;5-12

Punxsutawney;0-6;4-13

GIRLS

;League;Overall

Punxsutawney;6-0;16-0

Elk Co. Catholic;4-2;15-3

St. Marys;4-2;15-3

DuBois;2-3;10-6

Brookville;1-5;4-12

Bradford;0-5

KSAC

BOYS

North/Small

;League;Overall

Clarion;6-0;12-6

Union;3-2;8-9

A-C Valley;2-2;7-10

North Clarion;2-4;5-13

Forest Area;0-5;0-18

South/Large

;League;Overall

C-L;6-0;16-1

Karns City;6-1;14-3

Moniteau;3-3;9-7

Redbank Valley;3-4;9-9

Keystone;2-5;8-8

Cranberry;0-7;4-12

GIRLS

North/Small

;League;Overall

North Clarion;6-0;17-1

Clarion;4-2;7-10

Union;2-3;4-14

Forest Area;2-43;6-12

A-C Valley;0-5;0-18

South/Large

;League;Overall

Redbank Valley;7-0;17-1

Moniteau;6-1;14-3

Karns City;5-2;11-6

Keystone;2-5;9-8

C-L;1-6;8-11

Cranberry;0-7;6-12

D9 STANDINGS BY CLASS

Reference only. Playoff pairings not decided on winning percentage

BOYS

CLASS 1A

Elk Co. Catholic;16-1

DuBois CC;12-5

Cameron Co.;10-5

Clarion;12-6

Johnsonburg;9-8

Keystone;8-8

Smethport;8-8

Union;8-9

Kane;8-10

Sheffield;7-10

A-C Valley;7-10

Austin;5-10

Venango Catholic;5-11

North Clarion;5-13

Oswayo Valley;4-14

Northern Potter;1-15

Forest Area;0-15

CLASS 2A

Otto-Eldred;17-1

C-L;16-1

Karns City;14-3

Ridgway;10-6

Port Allegany;8-6

Redbank Valley;9-9

Curwensville;8-8

Coudersport;4-13

Cranberry;4-12

Brockway;3-13

CLASS 3A

Brookville;14-2

Moniteau;9-7

CLASS 4A

Clearfield;10-6

St. Marys;9-7

Bradford;5-12

Punxsutawney;4-13

CLASS 5A

DuBois;7-9

GIRLS

CLASS 1A

North Clarion;17-1

Otto-Eldred;16-2

Elk CC;15-3

Coudersport;13-4

Port Allegany;13-3

Ridgway;9-8

Northern Potter;11-9

Oswayo Valley;10-9

DuBois CC;9-10

Clarion;7-10

Austin;6-10

Forest Area;6-12

Johnsonburg;6-12

Union;4-14

Brockway;5-13

Cameron Co.;4-13

Smethport;2-15

A-C Valley;0-18

CLASS 2A

Redbank Valley;17-1

Moniteau;14-3

Keystone;9-8

C-L;8-11

Cranberry;6-12

Curwensville;0-17

CLASS 3A

Karns City;11-6

Kane;8-7

Brookville;4-12

CLASS 4A

Punxsutawney;16-0

St. Marys;15-3

Clearfield;9-10

Bradford;2-13

CLASS 5A

DuBois;10-6

