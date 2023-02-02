Through Jan. 31
D9 LEAGUE
BOYS
;League;Overall
Brookville;6-1;14-2
Elk Co. Catholic;5-1;16-1
St. Marys;3-3;9-7
DuBois;3-3;7-9
Bradford;1-4;5-12
Punxsutawney;0-6;4-13
GIRLS
;League;Overall
Punxsutawney;6-0;16-0
Elk Co. Catholic;4-2;15-3
St. Marys;4-2;15-3
DuBois;2-3;10-6
Brookville;1-5;4-12
Bradford;0-5
KSAC
BOYS
North/Small
;League;Overall
Clarion;6-0;12-6
Union;3-2;8-9
A-C Valley;2-2;7-10
North Clarion;2-4;5-13
Forest Area;0-5;0-18
South/Large
;League;Overall
C-L;6-0;16-1
Karns City;6-1;14-3
Moniteau;3-3;9-7
Redbank Valley;3-4;9-9
Keystone;2-5;8-8
Cranberry;0-7;4-12
GIRLS
North/Small
;League;Overall
North Clarion;6-0;17-1
Clarion;4-2;7-10
Union;2-3;4-14
Forest Area;2-43;6-12
A-C Valley;0-5;0-18
South/Large
;League;Overall
Redbank Valley;7-0;17-1
Moniteau;6-1;14-3
Karns City;5-2;11-6
Keystone;2-5;9-8
C-L;1-6;8-11
Cranberry;0-7;6-12
D9 STANDINGS BY CLASS
Reference only. Playoff pairings not decided on winning percentage
BOYS
CLASS 1A
Elk Co. Catholic;16-1
DuBois CC;12-5
Cameron Co.;10-5
Clarion;12-6
Johnsonburg;9-8
Keystone;8-8
Smethport;8-8
Union;8-9
Kane;8-10
Sheffield;7-10
A-C Valley;7-10
Austin;5-10
Venango Catholic;5-11
North Clarion;5-13
Oswayo Valley;4-14
Northern Potter;1-15
Forest Area;0-15
CLASS 2A
Otto-Eldred;17-1
C-L;16-1
Karns City;14-3
Ridgway;10-6
Port Allegany;8-6
Redbank Valley;9-9
Curwensville;8-8
Coudersport;4-13
Cranberry;4-12
Brockway;3-13
CLASS 3A
Brookville;14-2
Moniteau;9-7
CLASS 4A
Clearfield;10-6
St. Marys;9-7
Bradford;5-12
Punxsutawney;4-13
CLASS 5A
DuBois;7-9
GIRLS
CLASS 1A
North Clarion;17-1
Otto-Eldred;16-2
Elk CC;15-3
Coudersport;13-4
Port Allegany;13-3
Ridgway;9-8
Northern Potter;11-9
Oswayo Valley;10-9
DuBois CC;9-10
Clarion;7-10
Austin;6-10
Forest Area;6-12
Johnsonburg;6-12
Union;4-14
Brockway;5-13
Cameron Co.;4-13
Smethport;2-15
A-C Valley;0-18
CLASS 2A
Redbank Valley;17-1
Moniteau;14-3
Keystone;9-8
C-L;8-11
Cranberry;6-12
Curwensville;0-17
CLASS 3A
Karns City;11-6
Kane;8-7
Brookville;4-12
CLASS 4A
Punxsutawney;16-0
St. Marys;15-3
Clearfield;9-10
Bradford;2-13
CLASS 5A
DuBois;10-6