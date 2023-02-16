Through Feb. 14
D9 LEAGUE
BOYS
;League;Overall
— Brookville;9-1;19-2
Elk Co. Catholic;8-2;20-2
DuBois;6-4;10-11
St. Marys;3-7;11-11
Bradford;2-7;6-15
Punxsutawney;1-8;5-15
— League champion
GIRLS
;League;Overall
— Punxsutawney;9-0;19-1
Elk Co. Catholic;8-2;19-3
St. Marys;6-4;17-5
DuBois;3-6;12-9
Brookville;2-7;5-16
Bradford;0-9;2-18
— League champion
KSAC
BOYS
North/Small
;League;Overall
Clarion;8-0;14-7
Union;6-2;12-10
A-C Valley;3-5;8-14
North Clarion;3-5;7-15
Forest Area;0-8;0-22
South/Large
;League;Overall
C-L;9-1;20-2
Karns City;9-1;19-3
Moniteau;4-6;12-10
Redbank Valley;5-5;11-11
Keystone;3-7;10-12
Cranberry;0-10;7-15
GIRLS
North/Small
;League;Overall
North Clarion;8-0;19-3
Clarion;6-2;10-12
Union;4-4;6-16
Forest Area;2-6;7-14
A-C Valley;0-8;0-22
South/Large
;League;Overall
Redbank Valley;10-0;21-1
Moniteau;7-2;17-4
Karns City;6-3;13-8
Keystone;4-6;13-9
C-L;2-8;9-13
Cranberry;0-10;7-15
D9 STANDINGS BY CLASS
Reference only. Playoff pairings not decided on winning percentage
BOYS
CLASS 1A
Elk Co. Catholic;20-2
DuBois CC;15-7
Cameron Co.;14-6
Clarion;15-7
Smethport;11-9
Union;12-10
Johnsonburg;11-11
Kane;10-12
Keystone;10-12
A-C Valley;8-14
Sheffield;8-14
Austin;5-14
Venango Catholic;5-16
North Clarion;7-15
Oswayo Valley;5-16
Northern Potter;2-19
Forest Area;0-22
CLASS 2A
Otto-Eldred;20-1
C-L;20-2
Karns City;19-3
Ridgway;15-6
Port Allegany;13-7
Redbank Valley;11-11
Curwensville;8-13
Cranberry;7-15
Coudersport;6-15
Brockway;3-19
CLASS 3A
Brookville;19-2
Moniteau;12-10
CLASS 4A
Clearfield;15-6
St. Marys;11-11
Bradford;6-15
Punxsutawney;5-15
CLASS 5A
DuBois;10-11
GIRLS
CLASS 1A
Otto-Eldred;20-2
Elk CC;19-3
North Clarion;19-3
Port Allegany;18-3
Northern Potter;13-9
Ridgway;12-9
Oswayo Valley;11-11
DuBois CC;12-10
Clarion;10-12
Austin;7-12
Brockway;8-14
Forest Area;7-14
Johnsonburg;6-16
Union;6-16
Smethport;4-18
Cameron Co.;4-18
A-C Valley;0-22
CLASS 2A
Redbank Valley;21-1
Moniteau;17-4
Coudersport;16-6
Keystone;13-9
C-L;9-13
Cranberry;7-15
Curwensville;1-21
CLASS 3A
Karns City;13-8
Kane;11-10
Brookville;5-16
CLASS 4A
Punxsutawney;19-1
St. Marys;17-5
Clearfield;10-12
Bradford;2-18
CLASS 5A
DuBois;12-9