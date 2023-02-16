Through Feb. 14

D9 LEAGUE

BOYS

;League;Overall

— Brookville;9-1;19-2

Elk Co. Catholic;8-2;20-2

DuBois;6-4;10-11

St. Marys;3-7;11-11

Bradford;2-7;6-15

Punxsutawney;1-8;5-15

— League champion

GIRLS

;League;Overall

— Punxsutawney;9-0;19-1

Elk Co. Catholic;8-2;19-3

St. Marys;6-4;17-5

DuBois;3-6;12-9

Brookville;2-7;5-16

Bradford;0-9;2-18

— League champion

KSAC

BOYS

North/Small

;League;Overall

Clarion;8-0;14-7

Union;6-2;12-10

A-C Valley;3-5;8-14

North Clarion;3-5;7-15

Forest Area;0-8;0-22

South/Large

;League;Overall

C-L;9-1;20-2

Karns City;9-1;19-3

Moniteau;4-6;12-10

Redbank Valley;5-5;11-11

Keystone;3-7;10-12

Cranberry;0-10;7-15

GIRLS

North/Small

;League;Overall

North Clarion;8-0;19-3

Clarion;6-2;10-12

Union;4-4;6-16

Forest Area;2-6;7-14

A-C Valley;0-8;0-22

South/Large

;League;Overall

Redbank Valley;10-0;21-1

Moniteau;7-2;17-4

Karns City;6-3;13-8

Keystone;4-6;13-9

C-L;2-8;9-13

Cranberry;0-10;7-15

D9 STANDINGS BY CLASS

Reference only. Playoff pairings not decided on winning percentage

BOYS

CLASS 1A

Elk Co. Catholic;20-2

DuBois CC;15-7

Cameron Co.;14-6

Clarion;15-7

Smethport;11-9

Union;12-10

Johnsonburg;11-11

Kane;10-12

Keystone;10-12

A-C Valley;8-14

Sheffield;8-14

Austin;5-14

Venango Catholic;5-16

North Clarion;7-15

Oswayo Valley;5-16

Northern Potter;2-19

Forest Area;0-22

CLASS 2A

Otto-Eldred;20-1

C-L;20-2

Karns City;19-3

Ridgway;15-6

Port Allegany;13-7

Redbank Valley;11-11

Curwensville;8-13

Cranberry;7-15

Coudersport;6-15

Brockway;3-19

CLASS 3A

Brookville;19-2

Moniteau;12-10

CLASS 4A

Clearfield;15-6

St. Marys;11-11

Bradford;6-15

Punxsutawney;5-15

CLASS 5A

DuBois;10-11

GIRLS

CLASS 1A

Otto-Eldred;20-2

Elk CC;19-3

North Clarion;19-3

Port Allegany;18-3

Northern Potter;13-9

Ridgway;12-9

Oswayo Valley;11-11

DuBois CC;12-10

Clarion;10-12

Austin;7-12

Brockway;8-14

Forest Area;7-14

Johnsonburg;6-16

Union;6-16

Smethport;4-18

Cameron Co.;4-18

A-C Valley;0-22

CLASS 2A

Redbank Valley;21-1

Moniteau;17-4

Coudersport;16-6

Keystone;13-9

C-L;9-13

Cranberry;7-15

Curwensville;1-21

CLASS 3A

Karns City;13-8

Kane;11-10

Brookville;5-16

CLASS 4A

Punxsutawney;19-1

St. Marys;17-5

Clearfield;10-12

Bradford;2-18

CLASS 5A

DuBois;12-9

