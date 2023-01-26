Through Jan. 24
D9 LEAGUE
BOYS
;League;Overall
Elk Co. Catholic;5-1;15-1
Brookville;5-1;12-2
St. Marys;3-2;8-6
DuBois;2-3;6-9
Bradford;1-4;5-12
Punxsutawney;0-5;4-11
GIRLS
;League;Overall
Punxsutawney;4-0;14-0
Elk Co. Catholic;3-1;13-2
St. Marys;4-2;14-3
DuBois;2-2;9-5
Brookville;1-5;2-12
Bradford;0-4;2-12
KSAC
BOYS
North/Small
;League;Overall
Clarion;4-0;10-5
Union;3-1;7-8
A-C Valley;2-2;6-10
North Clarion;1-3;4-11
Forest Area;0-4;0-15
South/Large
;League;Overall
C-L;5-0;14-1
Karns City;4-1;11-3
Moniteau;3-2;9-6
Redbank Valley;2-3;8-8
Keystone;1-4;7-6
Cranberry;0-5;4-10
GIRLS
North/Small
;League;Overall
North Clarion;5-0;15-1
Clarion;3-2;6-10
Union;2-2;4-12
Forest Area;2-3;6-10
A-C Valley;0-5;0-17
South/Large
;League;Overall
Redbank Valley;6-0;15-1
Moniteau;5-1;12-3
Karns City;4-2;10-5
Keystone;2-4;8-7
C-L;1-5;8-9
Cranberry;0-6;6-11
D9 STANDINGS BY CLASS
Reference only. Playoff pairings not decided on winning percentage
BOYS
CLASS 1A
Elk Co. Catholic;15-1
DuBois CC;12-4
Cameron Co.;10-3
Clarion;10-5
Johnsonburg;8-7
Keystone;7-6
Union;7-8
Sheffield;7-8
Smethport;7-8
A-C Valley;6-10
Kane;6-10
North Clarion;4-11
Oswayo Valley;4-13
Venango Catholic;5-8
Austin;5-9
Northern Potter;1-15
Forest Area;0-15
CLASS 2A
C-L;14-1
Otto-Eldred;15-1
Karns City;11-3
Ridgway;9-6
Port Allegany;7-6
Redbank Valley;8-8
Curwensville;7-7
Coudersport;4-11
Cranberry;4-10
Brockway;1-12
CLASS 3A
Brookville;12-2
Moniteau;9-6
CLASS 4A
Clearfield;10-4
St. Marys;8-6
Bradford;5-12
Punxsutawney;4-11
CLASS 5A
DuBois;6-9
GIRLS
CLASS 1A
North Clarion;15-1
Otto-Eldred;14-1
Elk CC;13-2
Coudersport;11-3
Port Allegany;10-3
Ridgway;8-7
Northern Potter;10-7
Oswayo Valley;9-8
DuBois CC;8-9
Clarion;6-10
Forest Area;6-10
Johnsonburg;6-11
Austin;5-10
Union;4-12
Brockway;4-12
Cameron Co.;3-12
Smethport;2-13
A-C Valley;0-17
CLASS 2A
Redbank Valley;15-1
Moniteau;12-3
Keystone;8-7
C-L;8-9
Cranberry;6-11
Curwensville;0-14
CLASS 3A
Karns City;10-5
Kane;8-6
Brookville;2-12
CLASS 4A
Punxsutawney;14-0
St. Marys;14-3
Clearfield;8-9
Bradford;2-12
CLASS 5A
DuBois;9-5