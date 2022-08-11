It was 50 years ago and slow-pitch softball was a hot item in Brookville. In 1969, the Brookville Area Softball League was formed and set up at Comet Field, located below the current Mike’s Supermarket.
The draw to the league was the addition of lights late in its first season of play.
By 1972, the league had grown to 10 teams. They were Esso Service (gas station), Crooks Clothing, DeMans Sporting Goods, Park’s Coin and Gun Shop, Lindy’s Tavern, Hanley Brick, Truman’s Store, MBD Company (financial loan business) and teams from both volunteer fire companies in Brookville and Pinecreek. Aside from the fire companies, the only businesses still in operation in the Brookville area are DeMans and Truman’s.
A glance through the Brookville American and Jeffersonian Democrat newspapers indicated a who’s who of area athletes, many of them former baseball players learning a relatively new sport in the area.
Softball had always been around, but not embraced at the level the BASL now enjoyed.
The league and the rest of the Brookville area endured plenty of weather issues in June when the remnants of Hurricane Agnes dumped several inches on the area.
By August, Esso captured the regular-season title, taking the crown by two games over Crooks Clothing. Esso, led by manager Ivan “Cud” Mumford and league MVP runner-up Jerry Fitzsimmons, had seven players named to the postseason all-star teams.
Naturally, it was the favored team heading into the playoffs, but not by much considering that Crooks was two games back with plenty success in the early years. Crooks won the 1970 league and playoff titles and the 1971 regular season title before losing to Esso in the playoffs.
However, neither team won the 1972 playoff title. That crown belonged to the Cinderalla Park’s Coin and Gun Shop squad that finished fourth during the regular season.
Six teams qualified for the playoffs, with Esso and Crooks earning first-round byes. Park’s defeated Lindy’s and DeMans eliminated Hanley in best-of-three preliminary round series.
Then in the best-of-three semifinals, Park’s pulled off a two-game sweep in an upset of Esso. Crooks swept DeMans in two straight games as well.
In the best-of-five finals, Park’s stormed out to two straight wins to put Crooks back on its heels. Crooks answered with two wins of its own to force a deciding fifth game.
Park’s jumped out to a 3-0 lead before Crooks tied it with three runs in the fourth thanks to Don Rhoades’ two-run homer and Tom Lewis’ solo blast.
Crooks appeared to be ready to take the lead in the fifth on Bob Smith’s one-out triple, but Park’s pitcher Jim Park got Denny Asel to line out to shortstop Jon Benton and Rich Stanczak to ground out to Pat Wright at second base.
It stayed 3-3 into extra innings and in the top of the eighth inning, Benton led off with a solo home run and Park’s went on to win the playoff title with a 4-3 win.
Park’s had four players named to the postseason all-star teams. First baseman Frank Foulkrod was the lone first-team selection while Randy Park (catcher), Smith (third base) and Benton (shortstop) were second-team picks.
Park, according to the American, was limited due to a cracked rib. He led Park’s with a .488 batting average and 10 home runs during the season, ranking third and tied for fifth respectively among the league leaders.
Jim Rhodes of Lindy’s, already a standout baseball player for the Grays, and Don Rhoades of Crook’s were dominant players. Rhodes captured league MVP honors after leading the league in hitting at .611 and finishing second to Rhoades with 14 home runs. Rhoades was second to Rhodes with a .565 mark
FINAL STANDINGS
1. Esso 24-3, 2. Crooks 22-5, 3. DeMans 20-7, 4. Park’s 19-8, 5. Lindy’s 18-9, 6. Hanley 9-18, 7. BVFD 8-19, 8. Truman’s 7-20, 9. PVFD 4-23, 10. MBD Co. 4-23.
Playoffs
Preliminary Round
(Best-of-3)
Park’s over Lindy’s, 2-1
DeMans over Hanley, 2-0
Semifinals
(Best-of-3)
Park’s over Esso, 2-0
Crooks over DeMans, 2-0
Finals
(Best-of-5)
Park’s over Crooks, 3-2
STAT LEADERS
Batting Average
Jim Rhodes, Lindy’s, .611
Don Rhoades, Crooks, .565
Randy Park, Park’s, .488
Denny Painter, DeMans, .481
John Fricker, Crooks, .480
Marlin Lyle, Crooks, .475
Clark, Truman’s, .467
Jerry Fitzsimmons, Esso, .462
H. Bell, Hanley, .448
D. Keth, DeMans, .444
Frank Foulkrod, Park’s, .443
Jon Benton, Park’s, .440
T. “Ray” Beatty, Crooks, .438
JC Simpson, Crooks, .438
Jon Anderson, DeMans, .431
Mineweaser, PVFD. .429
Home Runs
Don Rhoades, Crooks, 17
Jim Rhodes, Lindy’s, 14
Jerry Fitzsimmons, Esso, 11
Larry Smith, DeMans, 11
Randy Park, Park’s, 10
Jack Huth, BVFD, 10
John Mumford, Esso , 9
John Fricker, Crooks, 9
POST-SEASON
ALL-STARS
MVP: Jim Rhodes, Lindy’s
Manager of the Year: Ivan “Cud” Mumford
First Team
Pitcher: Jerry Fitzsimmons, Esso
Catcher: Jack Corbin, Esso
First Base: Frank Foulkrod, Park’s
Second Base: Tom Fiscus, DeMans
Third Base: Ron King, Esso
Shortstop: Myron Carrodous, Esso
OF: Jim Rhodes, Lindy’s
OF: Larry Smith, DeMans
OF: Don Rhoades, Crooks
OF: John Mumford, Esso
Second Team
Pitcher: Denny Painter, DeMans
Catcher: Randy Park, Park’s
First Base Jack Huth, BVFD
Second base: Bob Barnett, Esso
Third base: Bob Smith, Parks’; and Ken Keth, DeMans
Shortstop Jon Benton, Park’s
OF: Rick Barkley, Esso
OF: John Fricker, Crooks
OF: Denny Henry, Lindy’s
OF: Dick Keth, Hanley