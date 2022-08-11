Park Coin and Gun Shop 1972
PARK’S COIN AND GUN SHOP WON THE 1972 BASL PLAYOFF TITLE — In front row, from left, are bat boy Jim Smith, Lee Park, Bill Shick, Jack Rote, Phil Cook and Jim Park Jr. Back row: Jim Park Sr., Bernie Garvey, Frank Foulkrod, Pat Wright, Jack McElhinny, Bob Smith, Mike Guth, Randy Park, Gary Smith and Jon Benton.

 Brookville American photo

It was 50 years ago and slow-pitch softball was a hot item in Brookville. In 1969, the Brookville Area Softball League was formed and set up at Comet Field, located below the current Mike’s Supermarket.

The draw to the league was the addition of lights late in its first season of play.

